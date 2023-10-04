Major recruitment drive for nearly 100 new staff for Moray and Inverness maternity services to begin this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major recruitment drive for nearly 100 new staff for Moray and Inverness maternity services to begin this month

NHS bosses believe marketing the lifestyle as well as professional opportunities could attract staff to Elgin and Inverness.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Collage image with Jane Gill on left and Dr Gray's Hospital on sunny day on right.
Jane Gill is the newly appointed programme director for NHS Grampian and NHS Highland's maternity collaborative.

A major recruitment drive to hire nearly 100 extra staff to help restore Moray’s maternity services will begin later this month.

Ongoing recruitment problems resulted in the Dr Gray’s unit being downgraded from consultant-led to midwife-led five years ago.

Now a major recruitment drive is about to begin across both the Elgin hospital and Raigmore in Inverness to bring births back closer to home for Moray families.

A marketing campaign is due to be launched in late October to sell the lifestyle in the region and promote the possible future career options.

‘Offering more than just a job’

The major recruitment drive is needed across Moray maternity services and in Inverness as part of a new model of care across both units.

It means Raigmore, which is receiving a £5 million refurbishment as part of the project, has to be able to handle the extra capacity in the short-term.

Meanwhile, efforts will begin recruiting more midwives for Elgin with a 24/7 rota of specialist staff including anaesthetists and operating theatre staff eventually needed.

Jane Gill, who had two babies at Dr Gray’s herself, has been appointed as NHS Grampian and NHS Highland’s joint programme director for the Moray maternity service plan.

NHS Grampian and NHS Highland’s joint programme director for the Moray maternity service plan, Jane Gill, in outdoor clothes on the Loch Ness Trail in Inverness.
Jane Gill believes the outdoor options in the north are unrivalled. Image: NHS Grampian

After initially moving to Lossiemouth in 1994 when her husband was posted there in the RAF, she believes the work-life balance is second to none having previously stayed in the US and Europe.

She said: “The key challenge for us is going to be recruitment and having the staff in place.

“Recruitment has started and we have a huge marketing campaign starting in late October with a new website to really promote it.

‘A whole-hospital experience’

“There are two things we want to do, the first is to really promote what Moray and the Highlands have as an area to live in.

“And the second is around the career options. Dr Gray’s has a fantastic whole-hospital experience and there’s the potential to grow and develop the services together.

Exterior of Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, where maternity services will be enhanced by the upcoming NHS recruitment drive.
Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“It’s obviously still in easy reach of Aberdeen and Inverness too and we are looking at offering flexible working and other different things too.

“It’s going to be really difficult, we can’t underestimate that. The lifestyle is amazing so if we can combine that with professional development then that’s the way we’ve got to do it.

“We’re offering more than a job.”

Focus on Moray maternity targets

The current target for restoring a consultant-let unit to Elgin is 2026.

However, in 2025 there are expectations that Moray women will be able to choose whether they want to give birth in Aberdeen or Inverness. Elective caesareans are returning to Dr Gray’s the same year.

Earlier this year it was announced Moray women already in labour would be able to be transferred to Inverness, which is just 37 miles from Elgin instead of the 65 miles to Aberdeen.

Mrs Gill said: “The ultimate aim for us is to restore the services to Dr Gray’s. The key thing for us is to look at those milestones and focus on the journey of how to get there.

“Giving women in labour the option to transfer to Raigmore is already a significant achievement. It used to be an option before the downgrade but it’s back in place now.

“It feels really good to have that option there again.”

Jobs will be advertised for maternity services in Elgin and Inverness online HERE.

David Mackay: We travelled from Elgin to Inverness to have our baby, it’s about time others can too

