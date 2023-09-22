Moray’s new midwifery lead credits moving from London to ‘little Elgin hospital’ for career boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Moray’s new midwifery lead credits moving from London to ‘little Elgin hospital’ for career boost

Jacqui Keddie believes the training opportunities she got at Dr Gray's have helped her job prospects.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Split image of passport-style photo of Jacqui Keddie looking at camera and Dr Gray's Hospital
Jacqui Keddie has encouraged others to take up career opportunities at Dr Gray's Hospital. Image: NHS Grampian/DC Thomson

The new midwife lead at Dr Gray’s has credited the move to Moray for kick-starting her career after initially fearing there would be a lack of opportunities in a rural area.

Jacqui Keddie gave up working at a big hospital in London to move to the “little Elgin hospital” to be closer to family.

When the family relocated to the north-east in 1998 they initially thought it would just be for a year, but 25 years later they have now made it home.

Now Mrs Keddie is sharing her story to encourage others to consider taking up positions at Dr Gray’s as part of efforts to restore Moray maternity services, which will require nearly 100 new staff members.

Hopes upskilling opportunities will  continue to improve

Mrs Keddie, who trained in Ayrshire, initially joined the NHS as a midwife but after moving to the north-east she has been developing her skills various positions.

Before being appointed as the midwifery lead for the Moray maternity service plan she was in NHS Grampians quality risk and governance team before becoming a labour ward coordinator in Aberdeen and then a community team leader in Moray.

Jacqui Keddie standing by some bright windows at Dr Gray's Hospital.
Jacqui Keddie enjoys the “homely” surroundings of the Dr Gray’s maternity unit. Image: NHS Grampian

She said: “I remember thinking ‘Why am I going to this little hospital?’ as I wasn’t sure if there would be many career opportunities further down the line.

“But it has been fantastic, with lots of training opportunities and making the most of chances to develop my career working across Grampian.

“Now that we have strong links with NHS Highland as well, I think those opportunities for colleagues to develop their skills in new ways will get even better.”

Bolstering Moray maternity services

Moray maternity services were downgraded in 2018 after short-term efforts to plug recruitment gaps reached crisis point.

NHS Grampian latest estimate on when a consultant-led service will be restored to Elgin is 2026.

A plan, which has been developed with NHS Highland and the Scottish Government, has set out a phased return, which will begin later this year with day assessment and antenatal care.

Elective caesarean births are expected to return in Elgin in 2025 with women expected to be offered the opportunity to give birth in Inverness, which is closer than Aberdeen, the same year following a refurbishment of Raigmore’s own maternity unit.

Mrs Keddie said: “Change doesn’t have to be scary. It’s daunting but I would rather jump in and get on board than worry about it.

“I love the fact no day is ever the same in midwifery, we get to meet incredible people and we see people both at their most vulnerable and their strongest.”

Charter launched to help mums-to-be at Dr Gray’s know their rights – but campaigners slam it as ‘red herring’

