Discover Coast Spa at Golf View Hotel and Spa in Nairn

Have a relaxing spa break at this coastal paradise.

In partnership with Crerar Hotel Group
Coast Spa's pool offers stunning views of the coast with floor to ceiling windows

Coast Spa in Nairn’s Golf View Hotel & Spa offers a luxuriously upgraded hydro and thermal experience, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy an invigorating swim as well as a relaxing dip in the hot tub with stunning views of the coast.

The sauna and steam rooms are also all set against the spectacular backdrop of the Moray Firth.

As part of the thermal experience, the spa features multi-experience sensory showers for a full body experience, as well as Scotland’s first Kurland-Steinbad Stone Bath. This unique heat experience sees a 400⁰c stone immersed in ice-cold water to create a burst of steam and mild room temperature. The Stone Bath has numerous health benefits as it releases minerals and therefore strengthens the immune system, relaxes the muscles and promotes a healthy cardiovascular system.

The Stone Bath sits alongside a brand-new Himalayan salt therapy room, which offers a plethora of calming and detoxifying benefits to support the immune system, increase energy levels and reduce stress – giving guests the chance to refocus and clear the mind.

Coast Spa's pool has luxurious amenities
Coast Spa offers a luxuriously upgraded hydro and thermal experience.

Guests can enjoy a spa treatment using innovative, organic seaweed skincare products from renowned Scottish brand, ishga whilst Coast’s expert spa therapists will tailor their experience to suit their skin type and needs, providing a memorable and relaxing experience.

With yoga on the lawn, coastal walks, tennis courts and sumptuous lounges to relax with a good book, Coast Spa at Golf View Hotel & Spa takes guests on a full wellness journey focusing on health and wellbeing.

Spa Breaks

a suite at Golf View Hotel
Suites at Golf View Hotel & Spa are elegantly decorated and many provide sweeping views of the sea.

A spa break at the Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn, Scotland is a gateway to ultimate relaxation and wellbeing. Elegant suites, many overlooking the sea, provide a serene escape, while the fine dining options elevate the experience. Whether you’re seeking to unwind, celebrate a special occasion, or simply pamper yourself, the Golf View Hotel & Spa promises a serene and rejuvenating escape.

Autumn Spa

three women in bathrobes enjoy tea at a suite in Golf View Hotel
Enjoy tea along with your luxurious spa treatment.

Cosy in with a two-night spa break with a 60-minute treatment, Cream Tea and dinner this winter from £169 per person.

– Two night coastal stay

– 60-minute spa treatment

– Cream Tea

– Dinner in Hickory Restaurant both nights

– Use of Coast Spa facilities including the thermal experiences

-Breakfast each morning

– Option to add on additional 60-minute treatments from only £65 per person.

Valid from 1 October until 31 March

Spa Days

four women practice yoga on the lawn at Golf View Hotel
Make the most of Golf View Hotel & Spa’s relaxing coastal setting by practicing yoga on the lawn.

Coast Spa offers idyllic spa days that blend relaxation and luxury in a coastal paradise. Situated amidst stunning sea views, it’s a haven of tranquility. The spa boasts a range of rejuvenating treatments, from massages to facials, ensuring guests unwind in style. Enjoy the soothing ambience and exceptional services, making your spa day a delightful journey towards rejuvenation and wellbeing.

Seasonal Promotions:

Wrap Me Up

relaxation area at Golf View Hotel's Coast Spa
It’s easy to relax and unwind at Coast Spa.

£109 per person

Pamper yourself with a nourishing body wrap treatment at Coast Spa and a two-hour Thermal Journey followed by a one-course lunch with refreshments. Use of the spa facilities and robe, slippers and towels are also included in your day.

Available from 1st October – 30th November

Tranquil Time For Two

double treatment room at Golf View Hotel's Coast Spa
Couples can enjoy treatments together in the privacy of their own room.

£239 for two people

Enjoy an express hot stone massage in our couple’s room and a seaweed foot ritual paired with a soothing herbal tea. This is followed by a two-hour Thermal Journey and use of the spa facilities before a one-course lunch with refreshments.

Available from 1st October – 30th November

For more information or to book Coast Spa in Nairn’s Golf View Hotel & Spa, visit Crerar Hotels’ website.

Read more: Crerar Hotels named hotel group of the year

