Inverness Missing Inverness teenager last seen on Saturday night Nico Adams, 16, has not been seen for two nights. By Ellie Milne October 23 2023, 9.38am

16-year-old Nico Adams has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are seeking help from the public to trace Nico Adams who has been reported missing from Inverness.

The 16-year-old has not returned to his home in the Highland capital for the past two nights.

He was last seen in the Inverness area at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

Officers have now launched a public appeal for details on the teenager's whereabouts.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3847 of October 21.
