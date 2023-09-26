Operator of luxury north and north-east hotels named UK’s best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Operator of luxury north and north-east hotels named UK’s best

The group is the first Scottish business to win the prestigious award.

By Kelly Wilson
Balmoral Arms.
Balmoral Arms is one of the award winning hotels. Image: Crerar Hotels.

The operator of luxury hotels in the north and north-east has been named best in the UK for its accommodation and service.

Crerar Hotels is the first Scottish business to be named hotel group of the year at the AA Hospitality Awards.

The four and five-star sites making up the Crerar group include Oban Bay Hotel, The Glencoe Inn, Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inveraray, Thainstone House, near Inverurie, Balmoral Arms in Ballater, and Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa.

Four and five-star ratings

The category awards hospitality groups which have a proven track record of striving for the very best levels of accommodation, service and food across a variety of properties.

Most recently, Crerar Hotels’ self-catering property, Island View House in Glencoe received a five-star rating, making it the only AA-rated self-catering in the area.

Island View House features a total of five bedrooms and views of Loch Leven as well as a log fire, a fully equipped kitchen and an outdoor hot tub and garden. Image: Tigerbond.

Glencoe Inn and Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa achieved a five-star and four-star rating respectively. The newly positioned Balmoral Arms, located a short distance from Balmoral Estate, was awarded five silver-star inn status.

‘Incredibly special’ award

Chris Wayne-Wills, Crerar Hotels chief executive, said: “Whilst Crerar Hotels and the individual hotels and inns have each received high recognition over the years, this award is incredibly special.

“The AA Hospitality Awards is one of the most important dates in the diary for this industry so to be recognised as a hotel group in one of the biggest categories of the year is terrific.

Members of Crerar Hotels celebrating at the awards ceremony. Image: Tigerbond

“It is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of every team member across the business who bring our positioning and promise of warm, authentic hospitality to life.

“Our aim is to provide excellent service and lasting memories to our guests, so it is wonderful to be recognised for our service.

“To stand here as the only Scottish winner is something we’re immensely proud of.”

