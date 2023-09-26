Operator of luxury north and north-east hotels named UK’s best

The operator of luxury hotels in the north and north-east has been named best in the UK for its accommodation and service.

Crerar Hotels is the first Scottish business to be named hotel group of the year at the AA Hospitality Awards.

The four and five-star sites making up the Crerar group include Oban Bay Hotel, The Glencoe Inn, Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inveraray, Thainstone House, near Inverurie, Balmoral Arms in Ballater, and Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa.

Four and five-star ratings

The category awards hospitality groups which have a proven track record of striving for the very best levels of accommodation, service and food across a variety of properties.

Most recently, Crerar Hotels’ self-catering property, Island View House in Glencoe received a five-star rating, making it the only AA-rated self-catering in the area.

Glencoe Inn and Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa achieved a five-star and four-star rating respectively. The newly positioned Balmoral Arms, located a short distance from Balmoral Estate, was awarded five silver-star inn status.

‘Incredibly special’ award

Chris Wayne-Wills, Crerar Hotels chief executive, said: “Whilst Crerar Hotels and the individual hotels and inns have each received high recognition over the years, this award is incredibly special.

“The AA Hospitality Awards is one of the most important dates in the diary for this industry so to be recognised as a hotel group in one of the biggest categories of the year is terrific.

“It is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of every team member across the business who bring our positioning and promise of warm, authentic hospitality to life.

“Our aim is to provide excellent service and lasting memories to our guests, so it is wonderful to be recognised for our service.

“To stand here as the only Scottish winner is something we’re immensely proud of.”