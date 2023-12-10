An Aberdeen fitness coach started a gym class for amputees — it has changed people’s lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
An Aberdeen fitness coach started a gym class for amputees — it has changed people’s lives

Missing limbs are no obstacle for the dedicated group of amputees that get a lot more than just fitness from their Aberdeen Sports Village gym sessions.

A group photo of the amputees at the Aberdeen gym. The ASV amputees in action. From left, Atholl Smart, Ian Aiken, Gordon Buchan, Tracy Stainer, Bernie van der Heijdt, Derek Stephen and Kenny Shewan.
The ASV amputees in action. From left, Atholl Smart, Ian Aiken, Gordon Buchan, Tracy Stainer, Bernie van der Heijdt, Derek Stephen and Kenny Shewan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

In the lobby of Aberdeen Sports Village we are playing a quick round of ‘Reasons My Leg Was Amputated’.

Atholl Smart, the talker of the group, lost his leg in 2019 from diabetes.

For Bernie van der Heijdt it was a bacterial infection in 2008.

Kenny Shewan had his leg amputated 25 years ago because of drug use, while Derek Stephen, known to all as Doom, was in a car smash on the A90.

Four people, four very different reasons. But the group speaks as one when it comes to Tracy Stainer.

“Tracy will help you,” says Doom. “Anything you need, even if it’s something not to do with the gym, she’ll help you.”

Kenny puts it in starker terms.

He says simply: “If it wasn’t for Tracy’s classes, I wouldn’t be here.”

From Grampian police to Aberdeen Sports Village

Atholl, Bernie, Kenny and Doom are four of the regulars at ASV’s gym sessions for amputees. The classes are part of an initiative by Scottish charity Finding Your Feet to free gym memberships to people that have lost limbs.

But in Aberdeen they are really the creation of Tracy Stainer.

The 53-year-old is a personal trainer and instructor at ASV who specialises in working with people who don’t automatically assume exercise is for them.

A picture of Tracy Stainer, a coach and instructor at Aberdeen Sports Village
Tracy Stainer is a coach and instructor at Aberdeen Sports Village and the energy behind the amputee gym sessions. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is a focus that comes from Tracy’s own background — she worked for Grampian police until the age of 39 before leveraging a part-time interest in fitness into a full-time career.

“I just thought to myself, if I did [fitness] as a job, I could teach people you can be fit and healthy at any age,” she explains.

So, shortly after lockdown ended, when a colleague at ASV asked her if she wanted to start gym classes for amputees, she jumped at the chance.

“Also,” Tracy says with a laugh, “I’ve got a habit of not saying no.”

Tracy wins Unsung Hero award at glittering Leeds ceremony

The classes have been a huge success. The group started out with just four members. Now 12 regulars come to the gym sessions on Tuesdays and swimming on Thursday.

There’s even plans to start a table-tennis club on Fridays.

The Finding Your Feet charity helps to fund the free gym memberships but it is Tracy and her colleagues at the charity-funded ASV that have built a community for the group.

“The Sports Village is a place I feel very comfortable,” says Atholl. “We can be independent. No one is there saying, can I help, can I do this for you?”

Tracy’s hard work was recognised in October when she won the Unsung Hero award at the Variety Club Disability Sports Awards 2023, the UK’s only annual sports awards for people with disabilities.

She’s proud of the honour, but she says the work is all about her group of amputees.

“When I first met them, they had tried gyms before but felt that they’d been stared at or that they hadn’t had a connection with the trainer,” she says.

Tracy Stainer working with amputee Bernie van der Heijdt at a gym class in Aberdeen Sports Village
Tracy works with Bernie van der Heijdt at ASV. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Now, time and again they tell me that this is the place they feel most accepted from the second they come in that door to when they leave.”

A place to feel accepted, and to have a yap

Back in the ASV lobby, Atholl is explaining exactly what he gets from his gym sessions.

The former security officer comes to the gym three times a week, working on building up his strength to be more independent of his wife. Of course, it also gives him a chance to work in his other strength — talking.

“We’ll meet early on a Tuesday before we go upstairs, and we’ll have a quick yap and then up the stairs you go,” he says. “Afterwards, you go home or you might go downstairs and yap some more.”

Amputee Atholl Smart lifts some weights in Aberdeen Sports Village's gym
Atholl lifts some weights in ASV’s gym. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is clearly a close-knit group. Atholl’s tendency to leap into the conversation no matter who’s talking is met with wry smiles.

There’s some chat about the upcoming Christmas party they’ve planned together (“We still need to get those secret Santas done,” Tracy reminds them all).

And everyone remembers the picnic they had in the summer, just outside ASV on the grass.

There’s also the sense they are facing their challenges together. The sessions are a place to talk openly about struggles with people who will understand.

For example, Kenny speaks movingly about how his chance discovery of the club a year ago has given him new focus in a life previously turned upside down by addiction.

Kenny Shewan rides an exercise bike at the gym.
Kenny Shewan says the gym has given him new focus. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

For Doom, (so nicknamed because of his love for the classic video game Doom), who was lucky to escape with his life when his car came off the road just past Brechin at Stracathro and struck a tree, the gym class has also been life changing.

An Evening Express story about Doom's accident headlined: Driver Suffers 36 broken bones in A90 Crash
The Evening Express story about Doom’s car accident. Image: DC Thomson

“When they took off the leg, I decided that’s it. I’d basically given up. I was ready to go,” he says.

Now, instead of sitting on his sofa feeling sorry for himself, he’s making new friends and new plans.

Derek Stephen, known to everyone as Doom, hits the running track at ASV
Derek Stephen, known to everyone as Doom, hits the running track at ASV. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

How Bernie went from losing a leg to becoming an athlete

Bernie says the hardest part was the first visit. He’d already been through hell after contracting a superbug that left him with the choice of losing his leg or losing his life.

A photo of Bernie in hospital
Bernie in hospital when he contracted the superbug.

The gym was not high on his list of priorities.

“You think it’s all going to be He Men and She Women and all the rest of it,” he says. “And it’s absolutely not like that. That was a revelation for me.”

The 64-year-old, who is originally from the Netherlands and lives in Newburgh, has now taken up wheelchair racing. He competes in 200 and 400 metre races for Aberdeen Athletics Club.

A photo of Bernie training on a ski machine.
Bernie gets some training in for his wheelchair athletics. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“They’re fast races,” he says, laughing. “And I’m not the fastest. But I’m getting better all the time.”

Why setting targets is not always the best policy

For Atholl, the gym classes have taught him more than just how to stay healthy.

Not long after he lost his leg, he set himself a goal of climbing the 22 flights of stairs to his son’s new flat.

He wanted to show his family, including his young granddaughter, that he was still capable.

But as he trained he developed blisters on his stump — painful welts that knocked back his recovery and his confidence.

Atholl Smart picks a weight up from the dumbbell rack.
Atholl has found a new perspective on life. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I’d see people that were amputated the same day as me walking down the street with no walking sticks,” Atholl says. “And I’d say to myself, really?”

The experience put him off setting targets.

“Now, I take each day as it comes,” he says. “There’s no point in building hopes up.”

He pauses, and then adds with a grin: “But I did get up those stairs.”

