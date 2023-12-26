Fyvie professor on hunt for toenails to unlock blood cancer secrets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fyvie professor on hunt for toenails to unlock blood cancer secrets

Lesley Anderson is studying myeloproliferative neoplasms at Aberdeen University but needs the information stored in our toenails to complete her potentially life-saving research.

By Andy Morton
PhD student and research assistant Emma-Louise Tarburn looks at toenail samples.
PhD student and research assistant Emma-Louise Tarburn looks at toenail samples. Emma-Louise is working with Professor Lesley Anderson on a research project into myeloproliferative neoplasms, a form of blood cancer. Image: Friends of Anchor

Lesley Anderson’s job depends on people sending her their toenails. But she has her limits.

The Fyvie professor is a lead researcher on a UK-wide project that aims to throw more light on a little-understood blood disorder.

The project requires as many toenail clippings as possible and – when all goes to plan – the samples arrive in sealed bags. The clippings are then ground up before landing on Professor Anderson’s desk.

Lesley Anderson, left and Emma-Louise, a PhD student and research assistant
Lesley, left and Emma-Louise, a PhD student and research assistant. Image: Friends of Anchor

On occasion, however, people get ahead of themselves – they send loose toenails directly through the post.

“The toenails are supposed to arrive in special bags,” Professor Anderson says. “But it doesn’t always happen like that.”

An early brush with toenails

Professor Anderson isn’t fazed by her unorthodox deliveries.

In fact, the scientist, who moved to Fyvie in October 2020 to be chair of health data science at the University of Aberdeen, has been on something of a journey with toenails since she began her career back home in Northern Ireland.

Researching oesophageal cancer at Queen’s University in Belfast, the PhD student found herself trimming the toenails of a near stranger to collect clippings for analysis.

A closeup photo of a big toe.
Does your toenail fit the bill? Image: Shutterstock

The experience almost made her quit, but 20 years on she has made peace with toenails thanks to what they can do for science.

“There is such potential in toenails, and I’m keen we don’t throw that away,” she says.

Why toenails are important to blood cancer treatments

According to Prof Anderson, toenails are a bit like tree rings. Cut down a tree, and the shape and composition of its rings can give an indication of the conditions it grew in.

Likewise, an analysis of a toenail can reveal the environment its owner was exposed to over the course of its growth.

For the Aberdeen University project, which is being supported by Aberdeen-based charity Friends of ANCHOR, Prof Anderson is seeking nail clippings for a study into the causes of a group of blood cancers, known as myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs).

Some of Lesley's toenail samples for her blood cancer study, correctly bagged
Some of Lesley’s toenail samples, correctly bagged. Image: Friends of Anchor

Because research has shown MPNs may develop in people because of where they live or work – in a factory, for example – toenails could hold an important key to developing better treatments.

“[It] might be genetic, or lifestyle factors such as weight or smoking, or occupational or chemical exposures,” Prof Anderson says. “The study looks across the whole realm of a patients’ life.”

Can your toenails help to defeat blood cancer?

What the professor needs, however, is more toenails. The research team aims to recruit 650 cases to ensure a broad representation of the UK.

Anyone aged over 18 who has been diagnosed with an MPN in the past two years should speak to their consultant if interested in taking part.

Participants will also be asked to provide a blood sample at their local hospital, and will be taken through a questionnaire by the research team, covering topics such as lifestyle, smoking, drinking, family history and circumstances, physical activity and a full job history.

A picture of the toenail samples used for Lesley's blood cancer research
Toenail samples are key to Lesley’s research. Image: Friends of Anchor

Patients from across the UK and Ireland are taking part in the study, but the only centres involved in Scotland are in Aberdeen and Inverness.

“It is a relatively small number of individuals in the region that we’re expecting to have these conditions, but anybody who does and has been diagnosed recently, we would really encourage them to take part in the research,” Prof Anderson said.

“Without having individuals volunteering their time, we can’t do this type of work. That’s really important.”

Friends of Anchor is also behind the Courage on the Catwalk and Brave shows in Aberdeen, in which people with cancer take to the stage on behalf of charity.

Last month, the group called for next year’s fashion models to apply, with a previous participant calling it “one of the best things I’ve ever done”.

