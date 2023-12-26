Triple Boxing Day cheer for Balmoral Group boss Sir Jim Milne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Triple Boxing Day cheer for Balmoral Group boss Sir Jim Milne

As well as Christmas, he's got his birthday and bumper trading figures to celebrate.

Sir Jim Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group.
Sir Jim Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group. Image: Michal Wachucik/ Abermedia
By Keith Findlay

North-east enrepreneur Sir Jim Milne is celebrating his 81st year by announcing a 37% year-on-year jump in turnover at his Balmoral Group.

Boxing Day is always an extra special occasion in the Milne household as it’s also his birthday.

And this time he has even more cause for celebration after sales from continuing operations at Balmoral surged to £136 million during the 12 months to March 2023, from £99m a year earlier.

The increase is attributed to sustained momentum in renewable energy markets.

All divisions of the Aberdeen-headquartered engineering group are said to have played their part.

Balmoral Group’s vital statistics

Balmoral – founded by Sir Jim in 1980 – operates globally and employs more than 60 people across bases in Scotland, England and Wales.

Pre-tax profits in 2022-23 were “virtually breakeven” at more than £9m.

Operating profits increased to £8.3m, from £500,000 in the previous year.

Owner, chairman and managing director Sir Jim said: “A conscious move into the
renewable energy space has made good progress.

“The order books in the main trading businesses are very strong, demonstrating that the sustained investment in our products and people is delivering significant returns.”

Balmoral Comtec was boosted by strong demand for its patented Fibreflex cable protection system. Image: Balmoral Group

The group’s Balmoral Comtec subsidiary has “continued to build momentum in securing renewable energy projects”, Sir Jim said.

He added: “We are pleased in our role in advancing the offshore wind sector towards maturity and remain dedicated to driving positive change in the renewable energy landscape.”

Balmoral Tanks, meanwhile, has “continued to grow its reputation as a quality manufacturer”.

This and investment in the business resulted in the subsidiary returning to
strong profitability as it continued to expand in overseas markets and new sectors, Sir Jim said.

Balmoral Tanks.
Balmoral Tanks has returned to “strong profitabililty”. Image: Balmoral Group

Balmoral-owned Blaze Manufacturing continued a turnaround, with an “impressive order book across diverse sectors” and profitability continuing to improve, he added.

Summing up trading in 2022-23, the multimillionaire octogenarian said: “Balmoral Group has emerged from a turbulent few years, in good shape from an operational and financial perspective.

“This success is testament to our workforce, whose dedication and hard work ensured we continued the momentum of the previous year.

“We have a strong balance sheet, with significant cash resources, and the outlook is very positive, with growing order books and improving profitability.”

Sir Jim Milne.
Sir Jim Milne, still at the helm of Balmoral Group after more than four decades.

Group deputy managing director Bill Main said the race towards net-zero was driving increased investment in new energy markets.

This is happening as Balmoral Group itself transitions from a company focused on oil and gas to one “supporting all aspects of the energy supply chain”, said Mr Main, who is also managing director at Balmoral Comtec.

He added: “A great example of this transformation is evident through Balmoral Comtec, where more than 60% of current inquiries are tied to renewable projects.

Going green at Balmoral Comtec

“Over the past year approximately 40% of our order intake has originated directly from the offshore wind sector.

“We are particularly proud of the development of patented technology, Balmoral HexDefence, the innovative scour protection system for fixed offshore wind, and the development of industry-leading manufacturing techniques for anaerobic digestion tanks.

“These solutions underpin the evolution of the group away from being primarily an oil and gas solutions provider.”

Balmoral Comtec's boss is "particularly" proud of the success of the subsidiary's HexDefence technology for the offshore wind industry.
Balmoral Comtec’s boss is “particularly” proud of the success of the subsidiary’s HexDefence technology for the offshore wind industry. Image: Balmoral Group

Balmoral is the latest big company in the north and north-east to report major progress in their own energy transitions.

Last week Global Energy Group, of Inverness, said renewables projects now account for half of its business.

Alongside the results, Balmoral highlighted its ongoing commitment to community support through its involvement with events, schools and charities including Friends of Anchor.

