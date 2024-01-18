How Turriff photographer Annie lost five stone and cured her hip pain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How Turriff photographer Annie lost five stone and cured her hip pain

Annie Rees says the debilitating knee and hip pain she suffered has disappeared after losing five stone.

By Rosemary Lowne
Annie Rees says she feels better than ever after taking back control of her health.
Annie Rees says she feels better than ever after taking back control of her health.

Losing weight has given Annie Rees a new lease of life in more ways than one.

Not only does the Turriff mum-of-three feel younger and healthier but the debilitating hip and knee pain she once suffered has gone.

“I no longer have any knee or hip pain which had become a persistent nuisance,” says Annie.

“My hip was so sore that it was getting to the point where I really needed to see someone but since losing the weight I’ve not felt that in the past six months.

“There are a lot of health benefits with losing weight.”

Annie says losing weight has changed her life. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The road to transformation

Annie’s story is an inspiring journey of self-discovery, determination and transformation.

And it all began during a simple trip to the beach with a friend.

“Two years ago I went to the beach with a friend in the summer and I really wanted to go and swim in the sea but I felt so negative and self-conscious that I didn’t,” says Annie.

“I left the beach wishing I’d gone in the sea.

“But I was so self-conscious so there were a lot of things I wouldn’t do like swim or dance, basically I wouldn’t come out my comfort zone.”

Annie Rees says losing weight has helped her to focus on her budding photography business. Image:  Trish Gale

Lack of confidence and self esteem

It wasn’t long before Annie realised that her weight was holding her back in every aspect of her life including her career as a photographer.

“I was trying to start my own business as a photographer,” says Annie.

“As I was so self-conscious, I didn’t want to be in front of the camera but I knew it was so important that I was at the forefront of what I’m so passionate about.”

After a bad experience with a diet as a teenager, Annie was at first sceptical about doing another diet.

“When I was 17 I went on a diet and I lost five stone then but it was extreme,” says Annie.

“I was at the gym every day and I was calorie counting as well so the thought of doing that again was really daunting which is why I was put off and I didn’t want to do it.”

Annie Rees pictured before she lost weight. Image: Annie Rees

Going out of her comfort zone

Despite her worries, Annie decided to take the plunge and joined her local Slimming World group.

“I joined in January last year and at my weigh-in I was 19 and a half stone,” says Annie.

“I nearly cried when I got on the scales because I’d not accepted how big I’d got.

“But I remember them being really comforting and saying ‘don’t worry, the first time is the hardest’, so I was really determined to do it.”

Just a week after joining, Annie lost seven pounds.

“It felt amazing,” says Annie.

“After that I kept getting slimmer of the week.

“I found the diet really straightforward and easy.”

Annie, who has a masters in fine art photography, says losing weight has given her a real boost. Image: Annie Rees

Dropping three dress sizes

By September last year, Annie, who is 6ft 4 inches tall, had lost five stone and dropped from a size 22 to a size 16.

With the weight loss has come a whole host of health benefits.

“As a photographer, I get into strange positions for taking photos especially for children’s portraits,” says Annie.

“I would have to get on the floor and be up and down and I would end up out of puff and a little bit sweaty which was always embarrassing.

“My knees would also really hurt.

“Now I find it so much easier, it’s a lot more comfortable doing Christmas shoots and I’m not sweaty and out of puff.”

Annie’s career as a photographer is positively blooming after she took control of her health. Image: Trish Gale

The secret to shedding the pounds

And what was the secret to Annie’s weight loss?

“It’s all about how you cook food,” says Annie.

“I used to use oil with everything so I would cook my potatoes in goose fat or use olive oil.

“Now I use a low fat oil spray.

“I also used to eat buttery toast and I’d use lots of butter in mash potato but I wouldn’t do that now.

“It’s about making those little changes like cutting back on butter and oil.

“I also avoid chocolate.”

Annie says she feels happier and healthier than ever. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Cutting alcohol reduces calories

One of the biggest changes for Annie has been reducing her alcohol consumption.

“One glass of wine would often turn to three or four and this would leave me tempted to snack,” says Annie.

“So I swapped wine for low calorie soft drinks or hot sugar free cordial.”

Annie’s husband Richard and their three children Olivia, 16, Joshua, 13 and Chloe, eight, are also reaping the health benefits.

“My kids are doing really well and they’re a lot healthier than they were before,” says Annie.

“We cook everything fresh and we have our own vegetable patch so we grow our own stuff as well.”

Annie is excited about the future. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Swapping meals out for the cinema

Annie and her family have also cut down on meals out.

“For us, our entertainment would be going out for a meal but now we do something else like go to the cinema,” says Annie.

“Food doesn’t need to be the centre of everything.”

Losing weight has also given Annie more focus.

“My weight was really holding me back but now I have a lot more fresher ideas,” says Annie.

“I’m a wedding photographer but I also started photographing cats at cat shows and that’s really taken off.”

Photography is Annie Rees big passion. Image: Trish Gale

Annie has also noticed a boost to her confidence and self-esteem.

“I feel really good and it’s nice to be fitting in clothes that I’ve not worn for a long time,” says Annie.

“It’s an amazing feeling and it’s given me an extra boost: it’s boosting my business, it’s boosting me and now I’m trying to boost other people too.”

Asked what message she would give anyone out there who is contemplating making a lifestyle change, Annie says: “I would encourage other people to give it a go.

“Lindsay Milligan, the Slimming World consultant in Turruff is brilliant.

“Her emotional intelligence is amazing as she can read you like a book.

“I have never met anybody as supportive as her.”

Looking to the future, Annie, who now weighs 14 and a half stone, is focused on her business and is keen to shed another couple of stones.

“I have high hopes for my business to really take off,” says Annie.

“And I would like to lose another couple of stones.”

The Turriff Slimming World group meets at the Baden Powell Centre. For more information check out the website slimmingworld.co.uk or phone 07815 995968.

Conversation