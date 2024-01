Cove Rangers striker Scott Williamson has been recalled by parent club Queen’s Park.

The 23 year-old joined Cove from the Spiders in August on a season-long loan and scored one goal in 19 appearances for Paul Hartley’s side.

But new Queen’s Park boss Callum Davidson has recalled the former Cambuslang Rangers forward so he can assess his full squad.

Williamson’s return to the Spiders means he cannot join another SPFL club on loan this season.