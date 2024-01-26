6 ways to make your well-being a priority in 2024 at Aberdeen Sports Village

This year is all about you! If you’re focusing on being the best version of yourself, consider kickstarting your well-being journey by exploring an Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) membership.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Here are six ways a membership can help boost your well-being.

1. Balance the mind and body

Achieving the best version of yourself involves taking care of both your mental and physical well-being.

Aberdeen Sports Village memberships offer a comprehensive solution, from top-notch gym facilities to classes that prioritise mental health.

2. Build community connections

Participating in classes not only promotes physical fitness but also provides an excellent chance to meet new people.

The sense of community can be a motivating factor, making your fitness journey more enjoyable.

Being in a supportive environment surrounded by like-minded individuals at the gym further propels you towards your goals and helps you build lasting connections with likeminded individuals with similar goals.

3. Start and end your day in style

How you begin and conclude your day can significantly impact your day. ASV memberships provide the flexibility to kickstart your mornings with invigorating activities including early morning gym sessions, fitness classes or a morning jog around the athletics track.

Don’t forget to wind down in the evenings with a gentle swim and sauna session. This not only enhances physical fitness but also helps with relaxation.

4. Focus on mental wellbeing

Of course mental health is just as important as your physical health. which is why ASV caters to all aspects of health, with classes like yoga, pilates or qigong.

These activities not only help destress your mind but also provide an opportunity to connect with similar individuals.

5. Be versatile with your physical fitness

ASV memberships cater to various interests and fitness levels. Whether you prefer the thrill of the athletics track or the challenge of the gym, there’s something for everyone.

Spice up your routine with immersive spin experiences or high-energy Les Mills classes designed to boost endorphins and maintain motivation.

6. Explore new interests

Make this year about self-discovery by trying out new hobbies. ASV offers opportunities to explore sports like badminton, squash, table tennis and much more.

And if you’ve never step foot in a gym before, then don’t worry, everyone has a first time doing anything and ASV provides you with a free 30-minute gym induction with a personal trainer!

An unmissable offer on a lifestyle membership at Aberdeen Sports Village

In 2024, prioritise your personal growth and well-being by treating yourself to a lifestyle membership.

Strive to be the best version of yourself, mentally and physically, surrounded by a supportive community that shares your goals. This year is about you, and with an ASV membership, you can enhance your journey towards self-improvement.



And here’s the best part – sign up for a yearly membership today and enjoy two months absolutely free! This exclusive lifestyle membership offer is only available until the end of February.

Seize the opportunity to invest in yourself!