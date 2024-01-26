6 ways to make your well-being a priority in 2024 at Aberdeen Sports Village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 ways to make your well-being a priority in 2024 at Aberdeen Sports Village

As winter lingers, January can feel long and it's common to feel a bit low on energy and motivation, but Aberdeen Sports Village has everything you need to blow away the winter blues.

In partnership with Aberdeen Sports Village
Bird's eye view of ASV
Aberdeen Sports Village has a range of facilities and something to suit everyone.

This year is all about you! If you’re focusing on being the best version of yourself, consider kickstarting your well-being journey by exploring an Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) membership.

Here are six ways a membership can help boost your well-being.

1. Balance the mind and body

Achieving the best version of yourself involves taking care of both your mental and physical well-being.

Aberdeen Sports Village memberships offer a comprehensive solution, from top-notch gym facilities to classes that prioritise mental health.

2. Build community connections

Participating in classes not only promotes physical fitness but also provides an excellent chance to meet new people.

The sense of community can be a motivating factor, making your fitness journey more enjoyable.

Being in a supportive environment surrounded by like-minded individuals at the gym further propels you towards your goals and helps you build lasting connections with likeminded individuals with similar goals.

Two girls in the gym at Aberdeen Sports Village
Join with friends or meet new ones at ASV.

3. Start and end your day in style

How you begin and conclude your day can significantly impact your day. ASV memberships provide the flexibility to kickstart your mornings with invigorating activities including early morning gym sessions, fitness classes or a morning jog around the athletics track.

Don’t forget to wind down in the evenings with a gentle swim and sauna session. This not only enhances physical fitness but also helps with relaxation.

 4. Focus on mental wellbeing

Of course mental health is just as important as your physical health. which is why ASV caters to all aspects of health, with classes like yoga, pilates or qigong.

These activities not only help destress your mind but also provide an opportunity to connect with similar individuals.

5. Be versatile with your physical fitness

ASV memberships cater to various interests and fitness levels. Whether you prefer the thrill of the athletics track or the challenge of the gym, there’s something for everyone.

Spice up your routine with immersive spin experiences or high-energy Les Mills classes designed to boost endorphins and maintain motivation.

Try out a range of racket sports at ASV.

6. Explore new interests

Make this year about self-discovery by trying out new hobbies. ASV offers opportunities to explore sports like badminton, squash, table tennis and much more.

And if you’ve never step foot in a gym before, then don’t worry, everyone has a first time doing anything and ASV provides you with a free 30-minute gym induction with a personal trainer!

An unmissable offer on a lifestyle membership at Aberdeen Sports Village

In 2024, prioritise your personal growth and well-being by treating yourself to a lifestyle membership.

Strive to be the best version of yourself, mentally and physically, surrounded by a supportive community that shares your goals. This year is about you, and with an ASV membership, you can enhance your journey towards self-improvement.
 
And here’s the best part – sign up for a yearly membership today and enjoy two months absolutely free! This exclusive lifestyle membership offer is only available until the end of February.

Seize the opportunity to invest in yourself!

