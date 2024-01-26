See inside historic Aberdeen landmark as St Mark’s Church listed for sale

A historic landmark building in Aberdeen’s city centre has been put up for sale.

St Mark’s Church, nestled between His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Central Library has been listed for offers over £390,000.

The three buildings are known in the city as education, salvation and damnation.

Owned by the Church of Scotland, they say the St Mark’s “offers a rare opportunity to acquire a landmark building in the heart of Aberdeen city centre.”

Built back in 1892, the listing gives buyers the opportunity to own part of the Granite City’s history.

Now closed to the public, the site’s owners are now looking for a new proprietor to take the building on.

All offers for the property are invited, however the church warn that bids are subject to “one or more church committees.”

What does the sale include?

So what can potential buyers expect from the St Mark’s church building on Rosemount Viaduct?

The property comes with all of the facilities within the four walls of the church, as well as:

Basement Floor: A multi-purpose hall, session room and ancillary

accommodation.

accommodation. Ground Floor: Main congregational area.

First Floor: Main gallery.

Second Floor: Storage area within roof dome.

Office room.

Church had to make ‘difficult decisions’

The news comes after it was announced that St Mark’s was one of 10 Aberdeen church closures back in 2021.

The Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland said they were forced to shut them down due to a shortage of ministers.

Church of Scotland has said that by bringing congregations together and closing certain churches is it’s most effective use of resources.

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “St Mark’s is one of the buildings which the local Presbytery Mission Plan has identified as surplus to requirements as the Church moves forward.

“Given the challenges faced by the Church nationally, including reducing congregational numbers and a shortage of ministers and financial resources, this number is not sustainable,

“Strong and effective mission, with a particular focus on supporting the most vulnerable people in society, is at the heart of what the Church is about and this work is not solely dependent on buildings.

Church welcomes offers from those with ‘legacy of service to community’

“Having fewer properties will reduce pressure on congregational finances, freeing up funds and general income for missional activities.

“We recognise that St Mark’s, as a well-known landmark within the city, is a significant and important building for the wider community, as well as those who have worshiped there or have family connections to the church.

“But difficult decisions around buildings no longer sustainable to maintain must be taken.

“We hope that a new owner will be found for St Mark’s.”