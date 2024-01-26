See inside historic Aberdeen landmark as St Mark’s Church listed for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
See inside historic Aberdeen landmark as St Mark’s Church listed for sale

Church of Scotland will consider offers over £390,000 for the building.

By Graham Fleming
St Mark's chruch
The iconic Aberdeen building has been listed for sale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A historic landmark building in Aberdeen’s city centre has been put up for sale.

St Mark’s Church, nestled between His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Central Library has been listed for offers over £390,000.

The three buildings are known in the city as education, salvation and damnation.

Owned by the Church of Scotland, they say the St Mark’s “offers a rare opportunity to acquire a landmark building in the heart of Aberdeen city centre.”

Church organ
Church of Scotland would prefer to sell to those “with a record of serving its community.” Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Church organ
St Mark’s organ. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Built back in 1892, the listing gives buyers the opportunity to own part of the Granite City’s history.

Now closed to the public, the site’s owners are now looking for a new proprietor to take the building on.

All offers for the property are invited, however the church warn that bids are subject to “one or more church committees.”

The property is  listed for offers over £390,000. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Congregation upper floor.
The upper floor in the congregation area. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What does the sale include?

So what can potential buyers expect from the St Mark’s church building on Rosemount Viaduct?

The property comes with all of the facilities within the four walls of the church, as well as:

  • Basement Floor: A multi-purpose hall, session room and ancillary
    accommodation.
  • Ground Floor: Main congregational area.
  • First Floor: Main gallery.
  • Second Floor: Storage area within roof dome.
  • Office room.
Storage dome
The dome on the roof of the building can be used for storage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
An “ancillary accommodation” room in the church. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Church had to make ‘difficult decisions’

The news comes after it was announced that St Mark’s was one of 10 Aberdeen church closures back in 2021.

The Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland said they were forced to shut them down due to a shortage of ministers.

Church of Scotland has said that by bringing congregations together and closing certain churches is it’s most effective use of resources.

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “St Mark’s is one of the buildings which the local Presbytery Mission Plan has identified as surplus to requirements as the Church moves forward.

Multi-purpose hall.
The church hall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Church office space
The office space in the church. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Given the challenges faced by the Church nationally, including reducing congregational numbers and a shortage of ministers and financial resources, this number is not sustainable,

“Strong and effective mission, with a particular focus on supporting the most vulnerable people in society, is at the heart of what the Church is about and this work is not solely dependent on buildings.

Church welcomes offers from those with ‘legacy of service to community’

The Church is full of ornate decor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Having fewer properties will reduce pressure on congregational finances, freeing up funds and general income for missional activities.

“We recognise that St Mark’s, as a well-known landmark within the city, is a significant and important building for the wider community, as well as those who have worshiped there or have family connections to the church.

“But difficult decisions around buildings no longer sustainable to maintain must be taken.

“We hope that a new owner will be found for St Mark’s.”

