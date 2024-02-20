Warning over ‘travel toxicity’ as study suggests islanders more likely to die from cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Warning over ‘travel toxicity’ as study suggests islanders more likely to die from cancer

Researchers at Aberdeen University said the prospect of a long trip could put patients off treatment.

By Andy Morton
Could travel for treatment such as chemotherapy have an effect on cancer outcomes? Image: Shutterstock
Could travel for treatment such as chemotherapy have an effect on cancer outcomes? Image: Shutterstock

Cancer patients in Orkney and Shetland have a higher chance of dying than mainlanders, new Aberdeen University research suggests.

This is despite the “paradox” of islanders being diagnosed and treated sooner.

Researchers say the findings could be evidence of “travel toxicity” and cast doubt on trends in Scotland for centralised cancer care.

“It’s a kind of paradox,” NHS Grampian consultant oncologist Leslie Samuel, a co-author of the Aberdeen University study, said.

The potential effect of ‘travel toxicity’ on cancer outcomes

The study looked at data from more than 17,000 north-east cancer patients over a decade. Almost 1,400 (8%) were from Orkney and Shetland who travelled to Aberdeen for treatment.

“You get diagnosed more promptly, start treatment more promptly compared to those that live closer to the cancer center, but actually you have this higher risk of death.”

NorthLink ferry
Cancer patients in Shetland may have to travel for treatment. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Researchers say this “cancer geography paradox” will need further investigation.

However, one potential reason is “travel toxicity”, where the prospect of a long journey to a treatment centre may affect a patient’s decision on whether to travel.

“We often talk about side effects and toxicity with treatment,” Dr Samuel explained. “Well, there might be a travel toxicity.”

He added: “If you imagine have only six months left of your life, and you’re having treatment. If you don’t feel brilliant, wouldn’t you want to spend that time doing things other than traveling?”

Is everyone ‘happy to travel’ for cancer treatment?

Dr Samuel said the study could be a warning against attempts to centralise care at regional hubs.

“There is a mantra that comes out of the government, UK Government, Scottish Government that everybody is happy to travel,” he said, citing studies that show people are willing to travel for cancer care.

Stock image of patient receiving treatment in hospital.
Patients from Shetland and Orkney on average are diagnosed and treated more promptly than mainlanders. Image: Shutterstock

“But you’ve heard the phrase history is written by the winners. In those kinds of studies, they’re all people who are alive. People are not going to take part in a study like that if they’re within the last few months of life.

“That’s what policymakers need to think about. This mantra of everyone’s willing to travel probably may not be true when you take away the fact that that data comes from the winners.”

The Aberdeen University study looked at outcomes for 17,369 patients with eight of the most common cancers, including lung, breast, prostate and colon.

The time scale was a 10-year period from 2007 to 2017, which removed the effect of the pandemic from the results.

In the findings, patients from Orkney and Shetland had an 18% increased risk of dying one year on from diagnosis, though Dr Samuel said the risk could be as high as 39% or as low as 2%.

Professor Peter Murchie, clinical chair in academic primary care at Aberdeen University who led the research.
Professor Peter Murchie led the study. Image: Aberdeen University

Research is a ‘good step forward’

The researchers will now investigate the effects of the intensity of the cancer treatment on the group of patients to see if there is a correlation with the higher risk of dying.

“There are lots of things for us to think about,” Dr Samuel said.

“Because [the findings show that] if you are involved with oncology you don’t have an increased risk of death.

“It is the people that aren’t having that — and probably with good reason — who are at an increased risk. It may be because they have chosen not to have treatment, that is one of the possibilities.”

Professor Peter Murchie, clinical chair in academic primary care at Aberdeen University who led the research, said: “This research is a good step forward in beginning to unpick the complex mechanisms underlying poorer outcomes for our rural cancer patients.”

The lack of specialist staff outside of Aberdeen has caused issues for cancer patients. In 2022, a bowel cancer survivor in Shetland set up her own support group after the only stoma nurse on the islands left.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Figures show the number of people seen by an NHS dentist fell by more than a third (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Patients seen by NHS dentists fell by more than a third in December
Codeine linctus, which treats dry coughs, was previously available to buy over-the-counter, but concerns were raised about addiction and abuse (Julien Behal/PA)
Cough medicine codeine linctus made prescription-only amid addiction fears
New estimates suggest there were 10,994 excess deaths in the UK in 2023, much lower than the original estimate of 31,442 (PA)
Excess deaths in 2023 a third of previous estimate, new method suggests
A consultation has been launched to alter rules around drones (Alamy/PA)
Plan to ease rules on drones could help urgent medical deliveries
Sarah, Duchess of York was diagnosed with skin cancer (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York warns: Don’t skip cancer health checks
Lynch syndrome is estimated to impact about 175,000 people in England
People with genetic condition to be invited for bowel cancer screening
A pharmacist stocking shelves at a chemist (Julien Behal/PA)
Medicine shortages ‘around double what they were a year ago’
Women may realise health benefits of regular exercise more than men, scientists say (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Women benefit more from regular exercise than men – research
Aurora Farren with her mother Jenna (Simon Price/PA)
Girl, eight, who battled brain tumour chosen to launch cancer charity event
Dame Esther Rantzen said she wanted ‘to say goodbye fairly gracefully’ to her friends and family (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dame Esther Rantzen: I would like champagne and caviar before Dignitas death