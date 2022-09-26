Shetland bowel cancer survivor sets up stoma support group as isles no longer have specialist nurse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland bowel cancer survivor sets up stoma support group as isles no longer have specialist nurse

By Chloe Irvine
September 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Lauren Tulloch next to an animation of a stoma
A Shetland cancer survivor who was given a stoma has set up her own support group to help others with similar experiences.

Lauren Tulloch, from the north mainland village Hillswick, had a colostomy in 2019 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Surgeons connected one end of her colon, part of her bowels, to a new opening in her abdomen.

The 27-year-old recalled: “Everything went pretty smooth sailing.

“I had the op and was told the recovery in hospital would be around a week when I’d learned to do a bag change, use all the products I needed and the stitches were out with no signs of infection.

“I, ‘Miss Independent’, said ‘I’m not staying in here a week’ so was desperate to learn and get out.”

‘I’m used to looking after people, not being looked after’

After working as a carer, Lauren admits she found it difficult when the roles were reversed.

“I was a bit of an impatient patient. I’d worked as a carer so I was used to looking after people, not being looked after.

“I knew I was going to have a stoma for the rest of my life, I was 24 at the time,” she said.

In an effort to cope with this new reality and accept the change a little more Lauren decided to give her stoma a name – Stella.

Lauren Tulloch
Lauren Tulloch

“I got home and took it easy, the stoma nurse came on two different occasions – once for a check-up to see how I was managing and the other to help me with an issue,” she explained.

“I couldn’t figure out how to fix it, it was causing me a lot of stress.

“But she was five star and I don’t know what I would have done without her.”

‘It was so difficult to find help’

In September 2020, Lauren had another operation to remove her tumour, and her small intestine was connected to the stoma instead.

But at this point the local connection she had relied upon before was lost, as the nurse had left her post.

Lauren explained: “I was home with minimal information and I felt so lost, frustrated and just completely stuck since the stoma nurse was no more in Shetland.”

While she was able to contact stoma nurses at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary over email, phone or videocall, she found situations where she would have preferred help closer to home.

An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson

At this stage, Lauren decided to take matters into her own hands.

She set up her own stoma support group for Shetland via Facebook.

‘It’s more common than I thought in Shetland’

Lauren was shocked to learn how many Shetlanders required stomas.

And, though she doesn’t claim to be an expert, she is there as a source of support.

She explained: “I didn’t think there would be many people in Shetland with a stoma that would find it helpful.

“It was only through talking to people this year that stomas were more common than I thought in Shetland.

“I have mentioned a few times on the page I am not a nurse, but would like to try and support people in any way I can.

“If they know they will be fitted with a stoma, they can join the group before its fitted so it doesn’t feel so daunting and like it’s a foreign thing to learn.”

