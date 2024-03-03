‘It’s a real privilege’: Why Dr Gray’s midwife Maggie turned her back on retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s a real privilege’: Why Dr Gray’s midwife Maggie turned her back on retirement

Maggie Macleod always loved being a midwife so when she was given the chance to return from retirement she grabbed it.

Maggie Macleod, who has spent four decades in the NHS, recently returned as a midwife in Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Maggie Macleod thought it was the right decision when she retired from her job as a midwife at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

It was the middle of lockdown and the Western Islander who’d spent almost half of a near 40-year career in Moray was ready to call it a day.

But, when lockdown ended, Maggie had second thoughts.

“I always said to myself, if I ever lose the feeling of delight of being at my work, the feeling of privilege of being with people at the most important time in their lives I would stop,” she says. “And I’d not lost that yet.

“So here I am.”

Maggie’s part in the NHS Retire and Return scheme

Last year, Maggie returned to midwifery at Dr Gray’s, restarting a career she thought was behind her.

The 58-year-old’s return is part of the NHS’s Retire and Return scheme, which started in April last year and is an effort to entice experienced heads back to work amid staffing shortages that have affected Dr Gray’s.

Nairn midwife Maggie Macleod wears a stethoscope in Dr Gray's in Elgin
Maggie says it is a privilege to be a maternity nurse. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, for Maggie, it was ultimately down to her passion for a job she always felt honoured to have.

“It’s a real privilege,” she says. “One day you could be looking after someone who has gone through a still birth and the next day you are looking after a family through their birth.

“And each time I still am glad to be part of it, even in the sad times.”

How Maggie became a Pelican Badge nurse

Even before she came back, Maggie’s NHS career has been a rollercoaster ride.

She trained as a nurse at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI), travelling down from her home on the Isle Lewis in 1983.

She says it was well-known on Lewis at the time that Edinburgh had the best education for nurses.

A picture of Maggie with colleagues during her years in Edinburgh
Maggie, centre, with other Pelican Badge nurses in Edinburgh. Image: Supplied by Maggie Macleod

It was a dream of hers to get her own Pelican Badge, a reward for ERI nurses a year after qualifying as staff nurses.

Maggie was one of the last ERI intakes to get a Pelican badge — the scheme was disbanded — but she still wears it with pride.

“If I say to anyone now that I’m a Pelican nurse, they say, ‘What?’ Nobody knows it. But I’m still in a group called the Pelicans League, and people still meet up in Edinburgh.”

Maggie leaves her mark in India

One of Maggie’s first tastes of midwifery was a four-week placement in central India, where she and a friend delivered babies at a mission hospital.

It was an eye-opening experience for her, and she left her mark in more ways one.

“There is a gentleman somewhere in India who is named after me,” she says. “I delivered him, and his parents wanted a name that sounded like mine, so they called him Magnus.

“He’s out there somewhere.”

Maggie Macleod stands amid a sea of children in India, where she worked at a mission hospital
Maggie at the mission hospital in India. Image: Supplied by Maggie Macleod

Maggie worked for NHS Lothian until 15 years ago, when she moved to Nairn where she still lives with husband Murdo. The couple have two children, Angus and Kirsty.

The move north meant a switch from working in a large maternity unit in Edinburgh with about 6,000 births a year to the smaller one at Dr Gray’s in Elgin, which has about 1,000.

Maggie says she loved working in Edinburgh but has learned much more at Dr Gray’s, where midwives can often accompany the mother for the entire birth.

“You could start off a 12-hour shift with an induction, and then take them down to the labour ward where you deliver them,” Maggie says.

“Then you take them back up and look after them and their baby post-natally. All in one shift. It’s really satisfying.”

‘They won’t get rid of me’

Since returning to work, Maggie’s responsibilities have changed. She no longer works night shifts or weekends, and only for three days a week.

Meanwhile, the Retire and Return scheme allows her to continue drawing her pension on top of her NHS pay. And she is still adding to her pension pot.

Nairn midwife Maggie Macleod wears nursing scrubs and stands next to a water birth pool in Dr Gray's
Nairn midwife Maggie in the water birth facility in Dr Gray’s in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s not as much as I would have earned normally, but it’s enough, it’s fine. And I’m enjoying the hours.

“They won’t get rid of me.”

The difference a Nairn midwife can make at Dr Gray’s

Another motivation to keep working is the hard-won experience she can pass on to younger nurses.

At Dr Gray’s, Maggie works with a wide range of staff. But she makes drums one thing into them all.

“You have to look on patients as a whole person,” she says. “You can learn so much from talking to a person.”

That lesson, says Maggie, is one thing that hasn’t changed in her 40 years with the NHS.

But there is plenty that has changed — often for the better.

“Parents now have more of a choice,” she says. “It’s such a huge stress in someone’s life when you go into pregnancy, it’s just nice to be able to feel you can discuss all sorts of different birthing options.”

An older picture of Maggie with a mother who has just given birth
Maggie with one of her earlier deliveries. Image: Supplied by Maggie Macleod

Maggie mentions the water birth facility at Dr Gray’s, which she says is fantastic for mothers. It’s also great for midwives — instead of having to support babies as they come out, they can let the water do the lifting.

However, she remembers midwives casting an uneasy eye at water birth facilities when they were first introduced into maternity units.

“If anything, we were terrified at the thought of it,” she laughs. “It didn’t seem natural.

“But that was maybe a medicalised way of thinking about it. In fact they are a brilliant way to deliver. It’s great for pain relief and it’s quite cool seeing these babies born in the water.”

When Maggie forgot she wasn’t a midwife… when her own son was born

Her most special deliveries, however, have been her own.

She asked a friend to midwife the births of children Angus and Kirsty.

But old habits die hard. When the pediatrician came in to check her son, she left the room, because that’s what midwives usually do at that moment.

Nairn midwife Maggie Macleod stands next to maternity unit machine in Dr Gray's in Elgin.
Maggie reflects on her 40-year NHS career. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I remember walking out the door when he came in and he said, ‘Where are you going?’ Maggie recalls.

“I suddenly remembered, Oh, yeah, I have to stay here.”

