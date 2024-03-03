Gallery: A short history of Cults Academy, Aberdeen’s high-achieving school, in 110 photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: A short history of Cults Academy, Aberdeen's high-achieving school, in 110 photos

Cults Academy was considered the crème de la crème of schools when it opened in 1967, and its academic reputation endures. Our photo gallery captures just some of the academic and sporting achievements throughout the decades.

Post Thumbnail
By Kirstie Waterston

When Cults Academy officially opened in March 1967, it commanded a prominent position over Cults, with “a magnificent view of the Dee Valley and wide sweep of the Grampians beyond”.

It was the crème de la crème of schools when it opened, inside and out, with its terraced football and hockey pitches, and a quarter-mile running track.

Located in one of Aberdeen’s wealthiest suburbs, Cults remains the crème de la crème of the city’s secondary schools, regularly topping league tables.

Cults opened as joint primary and secondary school in 1967

But back in 1967, it was built as a junior secondary, meaning it was a joint primary-secondary school to accommodate 1050 pupils.

The old Cults Academy, which opened in 1967. Image: DC Thomson

Each department – infant, primary and secondary – had its own playground near the administration block.

Inside, an elm-boarded foyer lead to a 500-seat assembly hall, which was adjacent to the three-storey, 12-classroom primary department.

A general purpose room linked it to the infant department.

The secondary department, meanwhile was housed in a four-storey block containing a library, classrooms, laboratories, homecraft, art, music, geography and commercial rooms.

1974: An aerial photo showing the vast Cults Academy site. Image: DC Thomson

The technical workshop had metalwork, woodwork, technical drawing and mechanics’ rooms.

While an internal courtyard had a garden and biology pool to facilitate the study of plants and animals.

With an emphasis on sport, Cults Academy was also built with a swimming pool instead of a second gymnasium.

The building was designed by council’s architect and built by local contractors with local supplies.

Cults Academy overcrowded within four years

This was before the reorganisation of local authorities, and at that point, Cults was an Aberdeenshire school.

As a result, its catchment was very wide – pupils in Westhill also went to Cults for secondary education.

Therefore there was controversy when, within four years, the new school was so overcrowded it was “bursting at the seams”.

On top of this, the oil boom brought many more people to the area.

An article about overcrowding at Cults. Image: DC Thomson

Education convener Maitland Mackie admitted the council had not expected such a rapid increase in new housing in Cults, and that more pupils were staying on at school beyond leaving age.

Intended as a junior secondary school, Cults was then expected to provide comprehensive schooling to fall in line with a nationwide change in education legislation.

Unable to cope with all the pupils, the education authority was forced to seek alternative accommodation elsewhere while an extension was built.

The solution was to reopen an old school in the village and bus 125 pupils of the younger p5 and p6 there for classes.

Cults Academy entrance in 2002. Image: DC Thomson

It meant the secondary pupils had less disruption to their education.

The ultimate solution was to make Cults Academy a secondary school only.

And the pressured was alleviated by new primaries at Milltimber in 1970 and Cults in 1974.

We’ve taken a trip down memory lane and put together a gallery of Cults Academy over the decades, perhaps you’ll spot some familiar faces along the way?

The early days of Cults Academy in the 1960s and ’70s

1967: Dr David Dickson, HM Senior Inspector of Schools for Scotland, opens the new Cults Academy on March 23. Seated in the front row are, left to right, Mr James MacPherson, rector, and Mrs MacPherson; Mrs J Davidson; the Rev P MacQuoid, convener of the county and chairman for the day; Mr Maitland Mackie, chairman of the education committee; the Rev A Grant and Mrs Grant; and the Rev and Mrs J Donald Smith. Image: DC Thomson
1967: Intent on their work in the new science room were these pupils of class 3B1. Image: DC Thomson
1968: Holes being dug for an adventure course being built for Cults Academy’s PE department in 1968. Image: DC Thomson
1971: All aboard! Cults Academy primary pupils enjoying the novelty of the school shuttle service to temporary classrooms. Image: DC Thomson
1972: Mrs Beth Robertson with girls of Cults Academy demonstrated school physical training as it was in 1902. They were at the Aberdeen County Sports Centre at Bucksburn in 1972 as part of the celebrations to commemorate the Education (Scotland) Act of 1872 and 100 years of state schooling. Image: DC Thomson
1974: Assistant head teacher at Cults Academy School Mr John Kerr with pupils before they left on a trip to visit London. Image: DC Thomson
1975: Cults Academy under-14 football team who reached the fifth round of the Scottish Secondary Schools Shield. Back, from left, Graeme Heffren; Andrew Gauld; Keith Murray; Mark Dexter; Donald Yeats; Keith Leslie, and Martin Wyness. Front, from left, David Forsyth; David Alexander; Murray Cockburn; Garry Kennedy; John Sherran, and Charles Buchan. Image: DC Thomson
1975: Cults Academy pupils take a break during rehearsals for the three one-act comedies they were staging in the assembly hall in June 1975. The three plays were The Referee, Himself and Arthur. Image: DC Thomson
1976: The pupil winners at the Aberdeen Spring Flower Show were Jeannie Simpson (Albyn), Nina Wheatley (Bridge of Don Academy), Angus Pirie (Cults Academy), and William Watson (Hazlehead Academy). Image: DC Thomson
1976: Cults Academy football team in 1976. Image: DC Thomson
1976: There were celebrations at in 1976 when former Aberdeen Journals reporter-turned-teacher Sheila Watt married Cults Academy teacher Shewan. Image: Submitted
1977: Dress rehearsal time for Cults Academy drama group as they put the finishing touches to their presentation of Half A Sixpence which they put on in the school hall. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Cults Academy joined the computer age and saved themselves hundreds of pounds doing it. Some 16 third and fourth year pupils built a mini compute. The do-it-yourself ‘brain’ was built in nine months and cost just £400 for the parts. Some of the pupils, from left, Christopher Hobbs, Bob Duncan, Ian Finlayson and David Tock. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Eight girls from Cults Academy – or could it be St Trinians – who took part in the academy’s It’s A Knockout competition. From Left are Kristina Partridge, Sarah Carlisle, Rosaleen Hay, Lisa Burnertt, Heather Cocker, Gillian Berry, Nicola Fiurrie and Helen Partridge. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Cults Academy teachers at their annual dinner-dance at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen in 1979. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Celebrations for Cults Academy senior football team after their 2-1 win over Elgin Academy in the J Low Trophy final at Linksfield. Image: DC Thomson
1979: The opening moment of the Christmas Concert with the Cults Academy Junior Wassailers on stage. Image: DC Thomson

Fun and fundraising in the 1980s at Cults

1980: Cults Academy Choir members display the album entitled ‘A Breath of Spring’ which they recorded at Gollanfield, near Inverness. There were 60 members of the choir and this was their first record release. Image: DC Thomson
1982: The ‘superpupils’ at Cults Academy won an award for their school. It was a proud moment for second year pupils of Cults Academy who were presented with the Ellis and McHardy Trophy for being the top girls team in the 1981 Junior Chamber Superschools Competition. Receiving the trophy from Alastair Byres, sales director with Ellis and McHardy, is captain Morag Meldrum, third left. Looking on are other team members, from left, Rachel Kenworthy, Julie Taylor, Amanda Taylor and Elaine Farquharson. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Some of the 300 Cults Academy pupils who completed their section of the run from John O’Groats to Land’s End, as part of a nationwide fundraising effort for the British Amateur Athletic Board’s Olympic and School Fund Appeal. Image: DC Thomson
1982: In 1982, an exhibition about the history of Cults Academy was mounted in the school’s library, featuring the 15 hectic years that the school served Lower Deeside. Coupled with this was a collection of photographs and exhibits which belonged to Robert Thomson, the late postmaster at Cults. It was obviously a hit with these second year pupils at the academy. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Drama pupils at Cults Academy took to the stage this week for their most ambitious musical production to date. They broke new ground with the British premiere of The Apple Tree – a musical written by Gerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick of Fiddler on the Roof fame. About 80 pupils were involved in the production, with fifth year pupil Mark Findlay the only pupil to play a major role in all three acts. Image: DC Thomson
1985: School debaters Fiona Blackhall, left, and Elaine Farquharson with their chairman Neil McCutcheon, researching their topics in the school library for the final of the ESU public speaking competition to be held in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
1985: More than a year after the famine victims of Ethiopia first hit the headlines – and the pupils of Cults Academy were still working to feed the world. The school raised almost £14,000with almost a dozen events. Their latest fund-raising event was a competition to guess what time a watch stopped. The cheque for £3500 was handed over to Oxfam’s district secretary Pauline Wilson by head teacher Raymond Dunphy. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Cults Academy’s answer to the famous charity concert Band Aid was named Elastoplast. Here pupils perform a lunchtime concert for an audience of 400 in the school hall. The group are Richard Horbottle, Neil Wilson, Thomas Partridge, Stephen Marr, Neil McCutcheon, Alan Horberry and Chris Yule. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Nostalgia was in the air when His Majesty’s Theatre marked its 80th anniversary in 1986. For the occasion the audience were invited to wear Edwardian dress. In our picture, Cults Academy pupils in period costume sing carols outside the theatre to raise money for the Blue Peter Sightsaver Appeal. The girls are, from left, Lindsey Macfarlane, Lynda Bremner, Jane Kelsey, Jackie Mitchell, Anne Slade, Samantha Henderson and Judith Dalton. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Charting the success of their school’s campaign which raised an astonishing £14,000 for Ethiopian famine victims, are first year pupils at Cults Academy. They were given a chance to see where their money went when Catriona de Voil, left, education worker for Oxfam, visited the school. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Cults Academy girls’ tennis team won the Scottish Championships in Edinburgh and were winners of the Aberdeen Schools League. They received their awards from Margaret Ramsay, North East Scotland Representative. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Even St Trinian’s girls would have thought twice about taking cocktails and cigarettes into the school office, but the Cults Academy anniversary seemed to have gone to the pupils’ heads… It was all in jest, of course. Pictured, from left, teacher Mrs Evelyn McLaren, office staff Mrs Win Middleton and Mrs Wilma Moir, and pupils Julie Turnbull and Kirsteen Clark. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Checking out a career in the Civil Service at a careers convention organised by Cults Academy PTA in the school last night are Janine Langler, front left, and her mother, Mrs Maryln Langler. The convention was part of the school’s 21st anniversary celebrations, and pupils and parents were provided with advice and information from many organisations. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Parents and pupils check out the prospects at a careers convention organised by Cults Academy PTA. About 100 firms and organisations offered information and advice. Image: DC Thomson
1988: The clown, alias headmaster Raymond Dunphy, joins teachers and pupils who took part in Cults Academy’s 21st anniversary celebrations. Image: DC Thomson
1988: The right word in the right place was enough for Cults Academy pupil Ruth Courtney to win the school’s John F. Robertson trophy for first year public speaking. The competition was held in the academy under the auspices of the parent teacher association. With Ruth are runners up Zoe Page and Pauline Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
1988: They’re knockout… Cairn House show off their trophies after winning an It’s a Knockout event at Cults Academy. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Showing off their company logo are the young Cults Academy executives with some of their silk screen t-shirts. Senior pupils taking part in the Young Enterprise Scheme, from left, David Knowles,  Nicholas Westaby, Sally Ford, Donald Law and John Gray. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Tuning up in Aberdeen Art Gallery for a lunchtime recital in the Cowdray Hall are two pupils from Cults Academy, Lillias Dow on the recorder and Lesley Black on the flute. Image: DC Thomson
1989: The Dracula Spectacula show was set to be a thriller at Cults Academy. Alison Cook was about to be bitten by Dracula (Michael Brown, right) with, clockwise from front left, John Carmichael, Sally Ford, Andrew Nicholson and Kirsteen Clark. Image: DC Thomson
1989: To mark his retirement after 19 years as head of music at Cults Academy, Mr Jimmy Reith, front left, was treated to a surprise party in the New Marcliffe Hotel. Former members of the Cults Academy Choir, Johanna Wilson and John Carmichael, presented Mr Reith with a book and crystal decanter and glasses, watched by party guests. Image: DC Thomson

The 1990s: Studies, sports and singing at Cults Academy

1990: Six senior Cults Academy pupils who regularly run charity discos in the school visited the Students’ Union in Broad Street to try their hand on professional equipment. In the hot seat is Nick Bernson, with, from left, Mike Duncan, Laura Nuttall, Alasdair Campbell, university DJ Piers Armstrong, Geraldine Ramsay and Mark Yeats. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Fifth-year pupils from Cults Academy get an idea of the role of the beauty therapist by watching Joan Thorne at work. They are, from left, Kelly Horne, Donna MacDonald, Sharon Fraser, Elaine Adams and Claire Jamieson. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Sixth year pupils at Cults Academy, Karen Carnegie (front), Andrew Hamilton (back left), and Bruce Ballance, with the mangle they hoped to have repaired or replaced. The old-fashioned item was used in the art department for etching and sketching, but was unworkable because of a broken roller. It is used mainly by fifth and sixth year pupils studying the Scotvec art and design course. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Holding the results of their mini-poll are presiding officer Zoe Page and head boy Neil Gauld, Bieldside, who acted as returning officer at the Cults Academy election. Liberal Democrat Nicol Stephen has proved to be a winner with pupils. Mr Stephen won with an overwhelming 293 votes – a majority of 228. The SNP came second with 65 votes, and third place went to the Conservatives with 58. The Green Party had 33 votes and Labour came last with 14. There were two spoilt ballot papers. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Mrs Anne Hood, vice-chairman and convener of environment, Cults Community Council, supervises the planting of 50 trees in the ground of Cults Academy. Doing the hard work are three second year pupils, from left, Jade Douglas (14), Bieldside; Richard Sharman (13), Cults; and Karen Sinclair (13), Auchinyell. The trees will be a mix of Beech, Silver Birch and Scots Pine. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Cults Academy prefects raised £624 for Calico, the cancer research fund, from discos and raffles with prizes donated by local firms. School vice-captain, Craig Barclay presents the cheque to Calico chairman Magnus Harcus. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Raymond Dunphy, rector of Cults Academy, at his retirement in 1991. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Members of the golf class at Cults Academy getting to grips with the correct way to address the ball are, from left, Fiona Davie, Lesley Lawson, Sandra McIver and Caroline McGill. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Cheerleaders cheer on Cults Academy’s Myrtle House team during the It’s a Knockout competition between pupils and staff. The event marked the beginning of the school’s 25th anniversary celebrations. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Cults Academy pupils, from left, Peter Clark, Karen Sinclair, Jade Douglas, Michael Meldrum and Samantha Boyle helped to research health issues by Health Studies co-ordinator Mrs Evelyn McLaren. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Pupils taking part in the Cults Academy production of Guys and Dolls. In the picture Kenny Mclaren alias Sky Masterton, the hero of the plot, takes on everyone at street dice. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Second year pupils at Cults Academy were constructing a vehicle to transport an egg over a distance, only from materials provided. Scott Telford (13) and Diana Smith (13) were part of the Frog Brothers team. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Teachers and ancillary staff from Cults Academy celebrated the school’s 25th year with a reunion. From left, assistant headteacher Moira Jolly; joint longest-serving staff members HE teacher Margaret Gray and Win Middleton of the secretarial staff, both with nineteen years at the school; and Janie Saunders, former assistant headteacher. Image: DC Thomson
1992: First year pupils Karen Haggart and Dante Balsamo, prepare to take part in Fun House, a legendary quiz and game show for ITV. Image: DC Thomson
1993: First and second year pupils at Cults Academy had the task of building a cantelever-jib with an assortment of drinking straws, Sellotape, matchsticks, light string and drawing pins. Two of the four pupil team, Leah Moore and Andrew Smith, seemed pleased with their handiwork. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Cults Academy pupil, top, Adam Reid shows off the John Robertson Memorial Trophy for junior public speaking along with second prize winner Alasdair Robb and Helen Skidmore who came third. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Cults Academy won the regional title in the Hydro-Electric Schools Challenge after beating Aberdeen Grammar in the final. Loaded up with electrical equipment as they leave the Hydro-Electric shop, are team captain Kevin McQuillan, left, and Kenny McLaren, team vice-captain. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Members of the Cults Academy Barbershop Group, who were taking part in a charity concert in Aberdeen’s Mitchell Hall. They were, from left, Louise Robertson, Carol Fraser, Zoe Swaine, Rachel Brown, Doreen Boswell, Ruth Courtney and Angela McIntosh. Image: DC Thomson
1995: Cults Academy groundsman Alan Brodie helps pupil Anita Bruce plant one of the 10 oak saplings which the school received from the Keep Grampian Beautiful campaign after being voted the best kept school in Grampian. Image: DC Thomson
1996: Four Cults Academy pupils beat the best young players in the country to win the Bank of Scotland Under-13 boys tennis title in 1996. The winners, pictured with organiser Gill Milne, are from left, Finlay Clarke, Steven Milne, Spence Alsop and Shaun Maloney. Image: DC Thomson
1996: The Cults Academy String Quartet was chosen to perform at the National Festival of Music for Youth at the Royal Festival Hall, London. Heading for the capital were, from left, Claire Angus, Claire Telford, Catherine Strachan and Kathryn Long. Image: DC Thomson
1998: 12-year old Matthew Morrison of Cults Academy with his Green Final Skills trophy. Image: DC Thomson
1998: On October 26, two pupils were injured when a scaffolding tower fell on top of them as they walked between classes at Cults Academy. Image: DC Thomson
1998: Cults Academy Pupils, Claire Skinner and Chris Hay, both 16, were off to a Youth Theatre Course. Image: DC Thomson
1998: Sometimes Cults Academy would host pupils from its feeder school Cults Primary. Here youngsters cooked up a storm in the academy’s Home Economics department to raise funds for Childline. Image: DC Thomson

2000-2009: The end and a new beginning for Cults Academy

2000: With exam season approaching, pupils got lessons in stress management from consultant Kathleen Murray. Image: DC Thomson
2000: Cults Academy Enterprising Maths final winners were, from left, Jelena Aleksic; Sandy Grieve; Christopher Conn and Alice Reid. Image: DC Thomson
2000: Cults Academy choir tuned up before going to Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
2000: Sixth year Cults Academy pupils came out tops in projects linking the school with local employers. Gregor Boyd watches Marion Redman inspect her completed hand painted light bulbs. Image: DC Thomson
2000: Sixth year Cults Academy pupils with some of their enterprise projects. Image: DC Thomson
2000: Miranda Van-Kooten from the Dutch School at Cults Academy tried out life at the simulated survival training systems at Nutec safety centre during the Techfest. Image: DC Thomson
2000: The winning team 6th year team at Cults Academy with their Catapult. Image: DC Thomson
2000: One of Cults Academy’s Dutch pupils Michiel Simons, 13, with a statue of Anne Frank given to the school in recognition of its award for helping to stamp out racism. Image: DC Thomson
2000: Cults Academy football team with their trophies. Image: DC Thomson
2000: St Machar take a brave shot in the Green Final Under-12 Trophy as Cults Academy defended their goal. Image: DC Thomson
2000: Cults Academy 6th year pupils Helena Bruce, Kathryn Howie and Warren Ledford at the car boot sale they helped to organise to raise money for charity. Image: DC Thomson
2000: Cults Academy pupils donning their glad-rags for a fashion show. Image: DC Thomson
2000: A Cults Academy pupil tried out his skills on the school playfield after the school had closed due to the heavy snowfall. Image: DC Thomson
2001: Members of the Cults Academy team who set three records and won six golds at the Scottish Schools Team Relay Swimming Championships Gregor McMillan, right, shows best team trophy won by the boys team. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Fiona Skene and her fellow S6 Cults Academy pupils, Charlotte Roberts, Alison Ferguson, Lisa Weighill, Lydia Van Beers, Bulan Dariasri, Ailsa Howie and Alison Milne were off to Thailand for a month. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Cults Academy Duke of Edinburgh award winners Nicola Rae and Hannah Austin. with teachers, left to right, Diane Shepherd, Karen Cameron, rector Graeme Traill, Alastair Howie and Joe Wallace. Image: DC Thomson
2002: MacKinnons employees Duncan Booth, Pat Gray and Pauline Chambers dressed up as 6th year pupils for Children in Need. Seen with Cults Academy pupils Gemma Kerr and Naomi Engel. Image: DC Thomson
2002: The victorious Cults Academy team after winning the Green Final Under-12 Trophy. They beat St Machar 5-3 in the final. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Pupils Caroline Milne and Arran Greig with their meals cooked for Get Set To Cook Scottish competition at Cults Academy. Image: DC Thomson
2003: Pupils look on as Graeme Traill, rector of Cults Academy, gets in the swing with Jeans for Jeans day. Image: DC Thomson
2003: Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert at the Music Hall with members of the Cults Academy Barbershop Choir. Image: DC Thomson
2003: Cults Academy Choir and band prepare for the Christmas Carol Concert. Image: DC Thomson
2004: The launch of the Marie Curie Cancer Care Variety Special at the beach ballroom with TV’s Chris Harvey and Cults Academy Fiddlers. Image: DC Thomson
2005: From left to right, Debbie Ferreyra, Francesca Wilson, Graeme Anderson and Charlotte Rigden, senior pupils from Cults Academy carry out an experiment during a special seminar held at the University of Aberdeen as part of their Advanced Higher studies on the subject. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Take that, cameraman! Cults Academy and primary schoolkids enjoy their day off and aim their snowballs lens-wards as the snow fun goes on. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Pupils modelling at the Cults Academy Fashion Show held at The Marcliffe. Image: DC Thomson
2006: And the lads of Cults Academy taking part in the fashion show held at The Marcliffe. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Cults Academy pupils had a tidy up around the streets surrounding their school, from left, Harry Smith 12, Eusoffe Mohd 12, Gavin McIntosh 13 and Leanne Masson 12. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Some 4th and 5th pupils from Cults Academy off to Zambia with teachers James Martin, Elaine Callander and Francesca McKenzie. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Cults Academy hosted an Oscars ceremony after some of the pupils were involved in a cross-curricular project with the English and music departments. A total of 29 S2 pupils took part. Directors Phil Green, left, and Phil Sutherland with ‘actress’ Christine McCaig. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Cults Academy pupils ready for their prom at the Beach Ballroom. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Cults Academy boys at the Beach Ballroom. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Cults Academy girls dressed up for their prom. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Amy Lumsden, Judith Roberts, Murray Robb and Becci Darlington glammed up for their prom. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Cults Academy pupils Aveek Bhattacharya, Davie Benchman, John McRae and Alex Mulkerrin at their prom. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Cults Academy pupils at their prom at the Beach Ballroom. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Cults Academy football team were through to the national finals at Hampden. Back from left, Neil Buchan, Graeme Little, Gareth Jones, Fraser borthwick, Ian Leith and Stewart Pether. Front from left, Mark Tweed, Michaell Swan, Jamie Wells, Liam Shaw and Kevin Symon. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Cults Academy football team cheered on as they left for Hampden. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2008: Cults pupils supporting their team at Hampden Park. Image: DC Thomson
Cults Academy opening with pupil Jodie Ross, councillor John Stewart, Kevin Stewart, and fellow pupil Enrico Aspe. Image: Submitted
2009: The opening of the new Cults Academy with pupil Ruth Farquharson playing trombone. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2009: The original 1960s school building was replaced in 2009 by the new building, which was built on the site of the extensive playing fields adjacent to the old building.

