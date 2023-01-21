One in five Dr Gray’s nursing posts empty – but help is on the way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in five Dr Gray’s nursing posts empty – but help is on the way

By James Wyllie
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Dr Gray's hospital in Elgin, where there are issues with staffing and nursing shortages.
Health chiefs say nurses are often being shared throughout Dr Gray's amid hefty staffing shortages. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

One in five nurses at Dr Gray’s Hospital are missing due to retirement or quitting for other roles.

Dozens of posts are vacant at the Elgin facility, according to a report going before a Moray Council committee next week.

But health bosses say help is just around the corner with a slew of new-starts ready to hit the wards.

Dr Gray’s staffing: the current picture

Currently Dr Gray’s has nursing vacancies of around 26 whole-time equivalent staff.

This amounts to roughly 20% of all its registered and non-registered nurses.

Chiefs say it’s largely due to former staff members retiring, with others moving to different hospitals or quitting the profession entirely.

Dr Gray's hospital
Posts equivalent to 26 whole-time nursing staff are vacant. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

As a result, nurses are “often” being moved to other wards within Dr Gray’s to “equalise the risk”.

There’s also a reliance on agency nurses to help boost numbers, particularly for surgery.

More problems could emerge throughout this year as 20 staff – including 10 in nursing and midwifery – are due to retire by the end of 2023.

A further 18 in this field, and 39 overall, are due to hang up their scrubs by March 2027.

Recruitment challenges

The Elgin hospital was part of a wider NHS Grampian initiative to recruit more staff internationally.

Last year we revealed around 30 nurses from Nigeria had signed up to work in the north-east.

Others from the United Arab Emirates, Nepal and India were poised to join them too.

A map showing where NHS Grampian has recruited internationally - UAE, Nigeria, Nepal, India and Australia
Recruits were identified from across the globe. Image: DC Thomson

It followed recruitment success during a fact-finding trip to Australia several years ago.

Unfortunately for Dr Gray’s, the report says these new hires typically favour roles in Aberdeen over those further afield.

Talent searches across the UK have also been mentioned – but these can sometimes be seen as more of a stepping-stone position by applicants.

The report said: “The risk here is that if nurses are offered another position with substantially larger pay, they are more likely to move back to nearer to where they originate from, to take advantage of the higher financial reward and avoid relocation costs.”

New nursing recruits on the way to Dr Gray’s

However, health bosses say 18 new graduates will be entering the workforce in the coming months.

Their report, to go before the Moray integration joint board, says the recruits will work closely with the hospital’s practice education team.

Dr Gray's hospital
A team of new recruits will join Dr Gray’s, Elgin, in the coming months. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

This will ensure they have the necessary skills to “increase their impact” within the hospital.

Over the next three years, bosses have also pledged to improve workforce planning, retain more staff by offering better career progression, and improving the data they collect and analyse.

The report was written by interim strategy and planning lead Carmen Gillies, concluding: “We acknowledge that strategic action is needed both now and into the future to improve the sustainability of the health and social care system.”

