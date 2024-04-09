‘They’d probably go on strike’: Can offshore workers handle a smoking ban?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘They’d probably go on strike’: Can offshore workers handle a smoking ban?

Harbour Energy's chief medical officer has put cigarettes in his sights but others warn a ban could harm the industry.

By Andy Morton
Smoking on offshore platforms is still allowed but are its days numbered? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Smoking on offshore platforms is still allowed but are its days numbered? Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson

They have all but disappeared from offices and airports, but smoking rooms are still going strong on North Sea oilrigs.

For now, at least.

This week, David Leiper, the chief medical officer for Harbour Energy outlined to our sister oil and gas industry website Energy Voice his long-term plan to stub out cigarettes completely on company platforms.

Are cigarettes on offshore platforms about to be stubbed out? Image: Shutterstock

Saying he would start by banning the sale of cigarettes offshore, Dr Leiper explained he would eventually like to see zero smoking on board Harbour Energy rigs to improve the health of workers.

“If we could stop those who smoke offshore from smoking, we’d literally cut our cardiovascular risk in half,” he said.

What do oil-and-gas workers think about a smoking ban?

It is a bold suggestion from the Harbour Energy executive.

Currently, offshore workers can buy cigarettes onboard rigs, and smoke them in designated smoking rooms.

These nicotine-stained areas are not always the most pleasant spots on an oilrig, but they are often packed full of people enjoying a quick break — and a cigarette or two.

So it’s no surprise that a potential smoking ban was met with scepticism by those who work on the rigs, even the ones that don’t smoke.

“I don’t have a problem with people smoking offshore,” said James Brogan, a non-smoker who has worked in oil and gas in Aberdeen and on vessels around the world for the past 30 years and is currently offshore.

“I know from experience that the smoking areas are segregated and usually well ventilated, so the smoke doesn’t bother the non-smokers.

James Brogan, who works offshore. Image: Supplied by James Brogan

“My concerns are for the industry. If you start to stop people smoking offshore there will be people who won’t want to come offshore anymore.

“There is already a skill shortage in the offshore industry.”

Smoking ban a ‘big and emotive issue’

Meanwhile, Ian Aitchison, a retired health, safety and environment (HSE) officer for Shell, warned Dr Leiper’s plan could make recruitment more difficult for Harbour Energy.

“They could actually have a problem getting a workforce,” he said, adding that Dr Leiper should think carefully before doing something “rash, because that’s what the offshore industry will think of it”.

Mr Aitchison also said a smoking ban is a “very big and emotive issue”, largely because of the number of smokers offshore.

Though official stats show that 30% of offshore workers smoke, Mr Aitchison, who spent decades in HSE looking after the health of oil and gas workers, reckons the real figure is closer to half.

Ian Aitchison, a retired HSE officer for Shell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And he knows from his own experience just how attached to cigarettes that half can be.

In the late 1990s, he was HSE on the Tern oil platform in the North Sea when a power cut shut off most of the ventilation system for two days.

This meant smoking indoors was out of the question. But because Mr Aitchison didn’t want workers sneaking outside for a cigarette he went to the considerable trouble of rigging up a make-shift smoking room in one of the few areas that still had ventilation.

“Oh my god, you should have seen the relief on the smokers’ faces,” he said.

Cutting out unwanted smoke breaks

Mr Aitchison said during his career the issue of banning smoking offshore would come up now and again but never gained traction.

Health issues were not the only consideration. Workers constantly nipping off for smoke breaks annoyed managers — and the platform’s non-smokers.

North Sea oil rigs still have smoking rooms. Image: Shutterstock

“People think because they’re smokers, it’s their right to just go and have a fag whenever they feel like it,” Mr Aitchison said.

“I used to spend quite a bit of time going into the smoke hut to chase them out.”

Meanwhile, he’s certain offshore workers today, who are already under the spotlight for being more likely to be overweight, wouldn’t take to a smoking ban.

“They’d probably go on strike,” he said.

In fact, the only way a ban could work, he added, is for the whole industry to adopt it rather that one company.

“Go to Step Change [and Safety] and try and get it done as standard,” said Mr Aitchison, who previously headed up the industry workplace safety body. “That would be the sensible thing to do.”

‘That would be a big problem for me’

One person nervously eyeing a potential smoking ban is Jamie Sutherland.

The 38-year-old from Inverurie works as a forklift driver at Aberdeen harbour but is trying to land a job offshore.

He says he’s smoked since the age of 16 and would find it tough to endure a three-week oil rig rotation without sparking up.

“That would be a big problem for me,” he said.

“If I had an option of working for [a company] that doesn’t have [a smoking] ban then I’d do that for sure.”

