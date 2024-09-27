Three ways to a brighter whiter smile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Three ways to a brighter whiter smile

The safest most effective way to whiter teeth is always professional treatments, and Andrew Scott Dental Care offer a range of teeth whitening options in Aberdeen to suit everyone.

In partnership with Andrew Scott Dental Care
smiling woman
Teeth whitening can have a positive effect on how you look and feel.

We’re not all blessed with perfect teeth, but one thing that can boost your smile, and your confidence too, is whiter teeth. And when you’re in the hands of Andrew Scott Dental Care, teeth whitening experts in Aberdeen, getting a brighter whiter smile is remarkably simple and effective.

Jodie Snook is a dental therapist at award winning Aberdeen dentists, Andrew Scott Dental Care. We asked Jodie about the different types of teeth whitening available at the practice and what each involves.

There are three different types of whitening available at Andrew Scott Dental Care. Two are in-surgery whitening carried out in the practice, and one is an at-home process that you undertake yourself over a short period of time. They all aim to provide impressive results, however, each involves a different process.

Professional teeth whitening in Aberdeen

All three of the whitening procedures are alike in that they require an initial consultation. Jodie explained: “A check up with a dentist is required to ensure a patient is dentally fit and suitable for tooth whitening.

teeth whitening in aberdeen at Andrew Scott Dental Care
Whitening procedures require an initial consultation with a dentist to determine the best approach.

“Following this, a discussion on patients wishes and expectations for teeth whitening can take place. This guides the dentist to recommend the most suitable way forward.

“Some patients would like to really enhance the shade of their teeth, whilst others just want to refresh the appearance subtly. We also consider the different time scales of treatment. That’s very relevant if, for instance, a special event is coming up soon.”

Andrew Scott Dental Care use a system called Blanc One for their in-surgery teeth whitening. There are two treatment options available. The big bonus with Blanc One is that the procedure does not cause tooth sensitivity that is usually associated with teeth whitening.

Whiter teeth with no sensitivity

The first Blanc One option is a very quick and easy procedure that lightens the teeth between one and two shades. The Blanc One gel is applied to the teeth following a thorough clean, then a LED lamp is put over the teeth for 10 minutes. The results are instant.

If you are wanting more intense results, the Blanc One Touch offers a step up. The gel and lamp process above is repeated three times which can lift teeth whiteness between three and five shades.

teeth whitening in aberdeen with Andrew scott dental
Andrew Scott Dental Care use a system called Blanc One for teeth whitening.

Blanc One is really popular with patients, and Jodie explained why. She told us: “As it has a low percentage of peroxide and a short contact time on the teeth, it’s a really safe and comfortable procedure. It provides instant results which is ideal for patients who do not want to whiten their teeth with the at-home system.

“The clever technology means that it produces results with no sensitivity or dehydration of the teeth. Basically, it’s fast, comfortable and safe.”

Long-lasting results from your treatment

The third option the practice offer for teeth whitening is the at-home system. Don’t mistake this at-home whitening for the DIY whitening kits or gels you can buy online. The at-home whitening provided by the surgery is a process by which you are safely prescribed and provided with everything you need by your dentist, in order for you to carry out a course of whitening sessions at home.

For the at-home process, the dentist will take impressions of your teeth and record the base shade. Bespoke plastic trays are then made that perfectly fit your teeth. You’ll use them alongside the gels in the kit to carry out your treatment at home.

There are advantages to home whitening. However, it might not be for everyone as Jodie explained: “Home whitening can achieve long-lasting and significant results. That’s because the teeth are being whitened several times over a short period.

patient having teeth whitening in aberdeen
Patients can decide on the level of whiteness they want to achieve.

“The drawback is that you don’t have someone doing it for you. You need to commit to it for a short time. It can also cause some sensitivity to the teeth, which is managed by using a sensitive toothpaste. Teeth can be sensitive while you are undergoing the treatment, but usually after you’ve completed it the sensitivity will settle down.”

Don’t take chances with your teeth whitening

Dentists at Andrew Scott Dental Care invite their patients for review following home whitening to ensure patients are getting on well and to offer any further guidance if needed.

Teeth whitening may seem quite commonplace these days, but Jodie offers a word of caution. She said: “The dangers of tooth whitening lie outside the dental practice, especially with unregulated tooth whitening products, many of which you can buy online.

“If you are wanting to whiten your teeth, the safest way is to see your dentist and have it done in a dental practice. That way you know you are dentally fit to proceed, the products used are regulated and you are in safe and knowledgeable hands.”

Take your first step to a brighter smile. Book an appointment and visit the experts at Andrew Scott Dental Care for professional teeth whitening in Aberdeen.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Mitch Hislop after his walk with the Altens Walking Group.
'I'm living life to the full for as long as I can': Mitch, 74,…
Karen Farquharson is supporting and empowering women through the Menopause Aberdeen Facebook page.
'I turned the worst experience of my life into a positive one': Meet the…
Teeth whitening can have a positive effect on how you look and feel.
St Fergus dad Calvin Cheyne may never walk again after choking on toast following…
Teeth whitening can have a positive effect on how you look and feel.
The inside story of Roxburghe House as Aberdeen palliative care unit marks 20 years
People standing facing away with their arms around each other.
Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services are empowering the visually impaired across the highlands
Teeth whitening can have a positive effect on how you look and feel.
NHS Grampian patients face worst waits in Scotland for key cancer treatment target
Teeth whitening can have a positive effect on how you look and feel.
Highland mum battling rare health condition makes CrossFit 'dream come true'
Teeth whitening can have a positive effect on how you look and feel.
Did I throw up when I tried Sport Aberdeen's new The Quad room?
Teeth whitening can have a positive effect on how you look and feel.
Aberdeen mum: 'My children saved my life when I collapsed on bathroom floor'
Teeth whitening can have a positive effect on how you look and feel.
Can minimum unit pricing increase nudge Scotland into drinking less?
3

Conversation