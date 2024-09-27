Three ways to a brighter whiter smile

We’re not all blessed with perfect teeth, but one thing that can boost your smile, and your confidence too, is whiter teeth. And when you’re in the hands of Andrew Scott Dental Care, teeth whitening experts in Aberdeen, getting a brighter whiter smile is remarkably simple and effective.

Jodie Snook is a dental therapist at award winning Aberdeen dentists, Andrew Scott Dental Care. We asked Jodie about the different types of teeth whitening available at the practice and what each involves.

There are three different types of whitening available at Andrew Scott Dental Care. Two are in-surgery whitening carried out in the practice, and one is an at-home process that you undertake yourself over a short period of time. They all aim to provide impressive results, however, each involves a different process.

Professional teeth whitening in Aberdeen

All three of the whitening procedures are alike in that they require an initial consultation. Jodie explained: “A check up with a dentist is required to ensure a patient is dentally fit and suitable for tooth whitening.

“Following this, a discussion on patients wishes and expectations for teeth whitening can take place. This guides the dentist to recommend the most suitable way forward.

“Some patients would like to really enhance the shade of their teeth, whilst others just want to refresh the appearance subtly. We also consider the different time scales of treatment. That’s very relevant if, for instance, a special event is coming up soon.”

Andrew Scott Dental Care use a system called Blanc One for their in-surgery teeth whitening. There are two treatment options available. The big bonus with Blanc One is that the procedure does not cause tooth sensitivity that is usually associated with teeth whitening.

Whiter teeth with no sensitivity

The first Blanc One option is a very quick and easy procedure that lightens the teeth between one and two shades. The Blanc One gel is applied to the teeth following a thorough clean, then a LED lamp is put over the teeth for 10 minutes. The results are instant.

If you are wanting more intense results, the Blanc One Touch offers a step up. The gel and lamp process above is repeated three times which can lift teeth whiteness between three and five shades.

Blanc One is really popular with patients, and Jodie explained why. She told us: “As it has a low percentage of peroxide and a short contact time on the teeth, it’s a really safe and comfortable procedure. It provides instant results which is ideal for patients who do not want to whiten their teeth with the at-home system.

“The clever technology means that it produces results with no sensitivity or dehydration of the teeth. Basically, it’s fast, comfortable and safe.”

Long-lasting results from your treatment

The third option the practice offer for teeth whitening is the at-home system. Don’t mistake this at-home whitening for the DIY whitening kits or gels you can buy online. The at-home whitening provided by the surgery is a process by which you are safely prescribed and provided with everything you need by your dentist, in order for you to carry out a course of whitening sessions at home.

For the at-home process, the dentist will take impressions of your teeth and record the base shade. Bespoke plastic trays are then made that perfectly fit your teeth. You’ll use them alongside the gels in the kit to carry out your treatment at home.

There are advantages to home whitening. However, it might not be for everyone as Jodie explained: “Home whitening can achieve long-lasting and significant results. That’s because the teeth are being whitened several times over a short period.

“The drawback is that you don’t have someone doing it for you. You need to commit to it for a short time. It can also cause some sensitivity to the teeth, which is managed by using a sensitive toothpaste. Teeth can be sensitive while you are undergoing the treatment, but usually after you’ve completed it the sensitivity will settle down.”

Don’t take chances with your teeth whitening

Dentists at Andrew Scott Dental Care invite their patients for review following home whitening to ensure patients are getting on well and to offer any further guidance if needed.

Teeth whitening may seem quite commonplace these days, but Jodie offers a word of caution. She said: “The dangers of tooth whitening lie outside the dental practice, especially with unregulated tooth whitening products, many of which you can buy online.

“If you are wanting to whiten your teeth, the safest way is to see your dentist and have it done in a dental practice. That way you know you are dentally fit to proceed, the products used are regulated and you are in safe and knowledgeable hands.”

Take your first step to a brighter smile. Book an appointment and visit the experts at Andrew Scott Dental Care for professional teeth whitening in Aberdeen.