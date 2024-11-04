Aberdeen TV doctor reveals the memory tricks that got him into medical school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen TV doctor reveals the memory tricks that got him into medical school

The memory feats not only helped Dr Tharaka Gunarathne excel academically, they also made him a big hit at Peterculter parties.

By Andy Morton
Dr T will give a talk this week on memory and memory training. Image: Supplied by Tharaka Gunarathne
Dr T will give a talk this week on memory and memory training. Image: Supplied by Tharaka Gunarathne

As a boy growing up in Peterculter, Dr Tharaka Gunarathne had a party trick he’d perform for his parents’ friends.

“Whenever I got taken to the house parties of other Sri Lankan families, I’d sit there twiddling my thumbs, feeling very bored,” says the Aberdeen TV doctor who goes by the name Dr T.

“So I’d ask an adult to write me a shopping list of 100 items, and then I’ll take a few minutes to memorise it.”

The adults would then quiz Dr T on any item on the list.

“What’s number 57? What number was the tomato sauce?” he remembers. “And I’d get it right.”

His feats of memorisation, which he learned from a book his dad ordered through the mail, not only made him a hit at parties; they eventually helped him get into medical school at Aberdeen University.

Later, they helped him pass his professional psychiatry exams, eventually opening up a career in television appearing on shows including Channel 4’s Can I Improve My Memory and Scared of the Dark.

“I found it very entertaining,” he says of his memory feats. “I could memorise a 100-item shopping list backwards, I could remember details from photographs, all with these techniques.

“And it was a result of these techniques that trained my brain at an early age to learn in a more effective way.”

Aberdeen TV doctor to appear at Scottish tech festival

This week, Dr T will discuss memory and how to improve it at a Scottish tech festival aimed at encouraging more people into STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths).

The Digital Science Festival, held by Scottish charity TechFest, will be hosted entirely online including workshops, presentations and interactive sessions, led by professionals across STEM.

Appearing on Sunday November 6, Dr T will talk about how having a good memory is not just for kids from Peterculter who become doctors but is something anyone can aspire to, at any age.

Aberdeen TV doctor Dr T says anyone can improve their memory. Image: Tharaka Gunarathne

“All of us probably have a better memory than we think,” he tells the Press and Journal ahead of his talk.

“It’s important to realise that your memory is more than just your ability to store facts, figures and other data and then recall it. Memory is habits; riding a bike, making a cup of tea, language, even reflexes.”

Dr T reveals how to improve memory

Dr T promises to reveal some of the best ways to improve your memory in his talk. However, as a sneak preview he outlined some of the factors involved in being better able to learn information and retain it.

The first two are simple – get more sleep and drink lots of water. Studies show that a rested and hydrated brain performs cognitive tasks better – as much as 10-20% better.

But it is also down to techniques, such as the ones Dr T learned from that mail order book. Mind mapping, for example, or memory palaces and simple mnemonics that associate certain words with images or places – used daily these are a training regime for the brain that, over time, will make it stronger.

“These are techniques that I myself learned as a child, and it was what really contributed to me getting straight A’s in secondary school here in Aberdeen, and working my way into medical school and then my professional psychiatry exams,” Dr T says.

And while the benefits can be academic, there are other reasons to improve recall. According to Dr T, people with better memories are perceived to be more competent, more interested in others and more interesting.

Ultimately, says Dr T, working on your memory skills will make you “fitter for everyday life”.

“It’s much like going to the gym and picking up some dumbbells and doing bicep curls,” he says. “That is generally a useless isolated skill because you don’t necessarily pick up dumbbells in your job.

“But what the training exercise does is keeps you fitter for the real-world assault course out there.”

Will computers replace our memories?

One real-world issue out there is technology. Most of us these days carry in our pockets a phone that is capable of remembering far more than we can.

So, just as calculators made long division redundant, will artificial intelligence do our thinking for us?

No, says Dr T. AI will be another tool for humans to use, not a replacement.

“Could we have robots to pick dumbbells up for us?” he asks. “Yes, but you know what? We’ll get muscle atrophy, and that would be bad for our physical health.

“Could we get robots to go do the shopping run for us? Yes, but then what we get is poorer cardiovascular health because we’re moving less.

“And could we have robots that can think for us? Yes, but then we’re going to start to have an atrophy of our cognitive skills, which has an impact on who we are as human beings.

The Aberdeen TV doctor says AI will not replace our memory. Image: Supplied by Dr Tharaka Gunarathne

He continues: “I think we’ll always want to be human, and we’ll always want to compete and grow.

“And at the same time, it’s going to be interesting how we adopt and integrate AI and the world of artificial thinking that supplements us being human, but doesn’t take it away.”

Register for Scotland’s Digital Science Festival for free via the TechFest website.

The full list of speakers is available here, alongside information on their topics of discussion and a programme guide.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Lois Simpson has turned a negative experience into a positive one.
'Bullies were my motivation': Westhill PT with 257k TikTok followers says fitness changed her…
Katie Hammond says art has been extremely therapeutic during her battle wth chronic illnesses.
How painting has helped Katie from Kingswells tackle debilitating chronic illnesses
Health Secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA
SNP health chief says sorry to Torphins family forced to give new-born CPR during…
'When I do something, I do it 200%'. Carole Munro training for her Hyrox event in Valencia. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Turriff gran takes on Hyrox: 'I'm in better shape in my 70s than I…
Kate Watson smiling at the camera with a cocktail
Albyn teacher's shock sepsis death came after 'traumatic' health service failings and major ambulance…
4
Jennie Milne set out to find her troubled mother's origins. Image: DCT Design/Mhorvan Park/Jennie Milne Family Archive.
North-east mum of nine's transformational journey of love with her abusive mother
Tango Aberdeen runs classes at St Margaret's Church Hall.
Forget Strictly Come Dancing, here's why Tango Aberdeen will really sweep you off your…
Who's afraid of the dark? Andy Morton gets under covers during an uneasy night in Ardoe House Hotel's room four. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
I spent the night in Aberdeenshire's most haunted hotel (according to Guillermo Del Toro)
View of Dr Gray's Hospital dome entrance with sign in front.
Dr Gray's: Surprise inspection lays bare 'extreme pressures' on Moray's flagship hospital
Karen Barker is a GP by day and a panto star by night.
Meet the panto star Westhill GP bringing joy to care home residents through song

Conversation