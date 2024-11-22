“Our patients are so happy to see us again”

Aberdeen Chiropractic Clinic, established by Dr Bramberg DC in 1979, has long been one of the most well-known and respected practices in the north of Scotland. Recently, it has undergone a change in ownership but the clinic, along with its patients, remains in safe hands.

Much to the delight of their many patients in the Aberdeen area, the much-loved chiropractic doctors and owners of Inverurie Chiropractic Clinic, Dr Reece Piroozan and his wife Dr Lenka Zdobnicka Piroozan have taken over Aberdeen Chiropractic Clinic.

The husband-and-wife duo, who were keen to expand the success and reputation built at their Inverurie practice, took ownership of the Aberdeen practice at the start of October 2024.

However, Dr Reece is not new to the clinic. From 2018 to 2020, he worked there alongside previous owner Dr Eline Pedersen and Dr Costas.

Indeed, he is proud to carry on the legacy of the late Dr Pedersen, whose commitment to patient-centred chiropractic care continues to influence the clinic’s approach.

We spoke to Dr Lenka to find out more. She said: “Working in the practice in Aberdeen has been especially lovely for my husband. Lots of his patients who used to see him previously back in 2018 and 2019 are extremely happy to see him again. It’s really nice.”

Care that goes above and beyond

Affectionately describing her husband as ‘the nicest person you could meet’, Dr Lenka believes that’s why, alongside his renowned expertise, patients hold Dr Reece in such high regard.

She told us: “He goes above and beyond to help you. He, like me, treats everybody like our own family – how we would want to be treated. Every patient needs to have an individual approach.

“Often people are coming here in pain that they have lived with for so long. They’re frustrated at going to the GP without success. Perhaps it’s been difficult to see a GP, or they have only had somebody talk to them over the phone and just send medication.

“We treat many patients where that has been the situation. Our focus is on individualised care to address root causes, not just symptoms.”

Dr Lenka says awareness of chiropractic treatment and its benefits has grown in last four to five years. She joked: “Sometimes we used to get people calling us asking ‘can you help me? I’ve got a bad toe’. And we’d say, we’re not chiropodists, we’re chiropractors!”

What to expect at a chiropractic treatment

Dr Reece posts many videos on Facebook and other social media of treatments being carried out so people can see and learn more of what to expect when they visit the clinic.

One patient recounted her experience of first visiting Dr Reece at the Inverurie clinic. She told us: “I had an idea of what was going to happen because I’d seen the Facebook videos. But what pleasantly surprised me was that the clinic didn’t feel intimidating or clinical.

“Everybody was so lovely and warm and welcoming. Dr Reece made such a difference to my back. He explained what was wrong and what we needed to work on to ease the symptoms. It was a really great experience.”

The range of people and demographics that can benefit from chiropractic treatment might surprise you.

Who can benefit from visiting a chiropractor?

Of course, it can greatly benefit adults experiencing back pain, stiff and sore shoulders and necks from desk work, and many more pains and imbalances that can occur with our modern lifestyles.

But also, for example, in young people and teenagers it can tackle posture issues from spending too much time on digital devices or from carrying heavy school bags. Babies and toddlers might feel calmer and more relaxed with treatment, and it can help pregnant mums who want to enjoy a healthy, comfortable pregnancy.

Dr Lenka finished by saying: “Our clinics are a welcoming environment for everyone. Our mission is to make your visit as relaxing and enjoyable as possible. With have further planned investment in new technologies and our team to provide the very best in chiropractic, and other related health and wellbeing therapy care, to meet the needs of the communities in which we operate.”

Make an appointment to visit Aberdeen Chiropractic Clinic at 331 Great Western Road, Aberdeen, and see how you can benefit.