Highlands & Islands £200k cocaine bust after police stop car on A9 A 33-year-old man charged and is due to appear at court in Inverness. By Louise Glen November 22 2024, 9:50 am A car was stopped and searched on the A9 near Ralia. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. A 33-year-old man is due to appear in Inverness Sherrif Court after a drugs bust on the A9 near Ralia by Newtonmore. £200k worth of drugs, believed to be cocaine, was recovered after a car was searched. Police stopped the car at 8.30pm on Wednesday November 30. In a statement, a police spokesman said: "A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a drugs recovery on the A9. Police found cocaine with street value of £200k "Around 8.30pm on Wednesday, 20 November 2024 roads policing officers stopped and searched a car on the A9 near Ralia. "Cocaine with an estimated street value in excess of £200,000 was recovered." The spokesperson added: "A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date."