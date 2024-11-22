£200k cocaine bust after police stop car on A9

A 33-year-old man is due to appear in Inverness Sherrif Court after a drugs bust on the A9 near Ralia by Newtonmore.

£200k worth of drugs, believed to be cocaine, was recovered after a car was searched.

Police stopped the car at 8.30pm on Wednesday November 30.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a drugs recovery on the A9.

“Around 8.30pm on Wednesday, 20 November 2024 roads policing officers stopped and searched a car on the A9 near Ralia.

“Cocaine with an estimated street value in excess of £200,000 was recovered.”

The spokesperson added: “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.”