How Aberdeen water babies class is making a splash with mums

Ardoe House may have become synonymous with ghosts and supernatural happenings, but within the walls of the hotel’s luxury spa there’s magic and wonder of a different kind.

From underwater photo shoots to helping mums bond with their newborns, Lindsay Bruce finds out about Aberdeen’s Water Babies sessions, the swim class for tots transforming the lives of parents too.

‘This is one of the best things I’ve done,’ says Aberdeen water babies swim teacher Louise

In 2014, Aberdeen mum Louise Friseal was made redundant from her oil and gas job. Hoping to use her time well, she jumped at the opportunity to help out at her local Water Babies class.

Established 20 years ago, Water Babies groups run all over the UK. A franchise model business, they boast that their “learning for life” classes are the “world’s number one baby swimming school.”

For Louise, it’s all a bit more personal than that.

“I was asked if I fancied helping, I had some time on my hands and to be honest, I loved being there so much I jumped at the chance,” She said.

“I had been going along to Water Babies since about 2011 when I took my eldest son. He just loved it and so did I. I always felt it was more than just a swimming class, it was like becoming part of a community. It certainly boosted my confidence as well as my son’s.

“After volunteering for a bit, they asked if I wanted to become a teacher.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Louise, 40, added.

‘For these kids, it’s the best time of the week’

In 2022 Louise would find herself once again at the edge of the pool, with an invitation this time to dive deeper into the business.

“Another teacher, Jenny, and myself were approached to take over the franchise.

“We said yes and now between us we look after all the classes in Aberdeen and Dundee.

“We have classes running seven days a week and have over 900 children swimming with us!”

Described as a premium offering, Louise holds classes in the pools of Ardoe House, Altens Hotel, House of Chivas, the newly reopened Dyce Hotel, and at the Nuffield.

Classes cost £18.50 for half an hour in the water for children up to the age of six – and their grown-ups.

“You know, for many of these children I’ll be their first teacher. Better still, I’m the person they associate with one of their favourite times of every week. Who wouldn’t want to be that person?” Louise, who lives in Aberdeen, laughs.

Lifeguard Jill wanted a safe start for her baby girl

For beauty therapist and mum Jill Taylor of Inverurie, bringing eight-month-old baby Romi along to classes began as a way to keep her daughter safe.

“I used to be a swimmer, and a lifeguard myself. And a swimming teacher, actually. Water safety is so important for kids, especially living in the north-east, so close to so much water.

“We started going to classes when Romi was three months old. I didn’t really know what to expect but it absolutely exceeded my expectations.

“Louise goes out of her way to make the babies feel comfortable too.”

She even managed to help 36-year-old Jill stay calm when Romi was first encouraged to swim underwater.

‘I love it as much as Romi,’ says mum Jill

But was Jill nervous about seeing her tiny daughter submerged?

“Oh my god, yes. You know they’ll be fine, because it’s all explained, and there’s always someone there, but it just feels so counterintuitive!

“It’s quite amazing to watch.”

Part of a baby’s natural gag reflex from birth, Louise tells me, stops newborns up to around 12 months old from inhaling water.

“A bit like when they were in the womb,” she explains, “it’s not foreign for them, even if it’s quite daunting for us, at first.”

“Any worries fade away when you see how much the babies love being there,” Jill added. “Truthfully, I get so much out of it too. It’s lovely one-on-one time with Romi, and us mums chat in the changing rooms too.”

Mum Danielle faces her fears in the pool each week with Aberdeen water babies

A key date in the Water Babies calendar is always underwater photoshoot day.

Taking place “a couple of times a year” Louise and Jenny organise for a professional underwater photographer to come to class to capture astonishing pictures of the dinky divers.

Think Nirvana and that album cover with the baby, and you’re somewhere close to imagining just how stunning these photographs are.

But for 28-year-old Westhill mum Danielle Paterson the photoshoots are about more than just receiving spectacular images of her 14-month-old Teddy.

“I only learned to swim in my 20s, so wanted my little boy to get there much, much sooner. But what it’s meant is that with every milestone he achieves I’m in the pool too.

“I can now put my face in the water. That doesn’t sound much but it’s huge for me. The classes have helped me gain so much confidence as a mum but also in myself.”

‘I’m not the same person since bringing Teddy to Water Babies’

Single-mum Danielle has now gone from fearing pool time to looking forward to it each week.

“It’s such lovely, guided time. I’m on my own and there really aren’t too many environments where I can take Teddy and be guided through every step. I can’t oversell to you the difference that makes as a new mum.

“The knock-on effect is that I now enjoy bathtime at home because I’m more confident around water with Teddy. And during the most recent photo shoot, I managed to go right under the water. I’m so proud of myself. I don’t feel like the same person since coming to Water Babies.”

“Danielle has been so brave,” Louise added. “I don’t think people fully understand how debilitating a fear of water can be. In reality, it’s not an irrational fear… water can be dangerous, but with the right support and teaching parents and babies are equipped to look after themselves.

“Every time I see Danielle step into the pool I just stop and think, wow, she’s amazing to face her own fears for the sake of her child.”

‘More than just swimming, we create community’

It’s easy to see how much the classes mean to mums and babies alike, but I sense there’s something deeper at play than just water safety.

“I think we are very good at creating community and connection,” Louise says. “Since the pandemic there’s been such a need for true, authentic connection away from devices, just human-to-human contact.

“The classes enable parent-to-parent connection, they help babies socialise, they help forge strong bonds between parents and child… but I think really what it is, is that if it takes a village to raise a child, we help bring together one of those villages together.”

