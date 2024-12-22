Jan from Lossiemouth’s fear of losing her eyesight and the Moray group that saved her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jan from Lossiemouth’s fear of losing her eyesight and the Moray group that saved her

The 69-year-old suffers from an eye condition that is eroding her vision, but North East Sensory Services has been a lifeline for her.

Jan Harrison at home in Lossiemouth. The 69-year-old has macular degeneration, a progressive eye disorder. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jan Harrison at home in Lossiemouth. The 69-year-old has macular degeneration, a progressive eye disorder. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Jan Harrison was behind the wheel of her car when she first realised her eyesight was deteriorating.

Her job at the time required a lot of driving, but in the evenings, as dusk fell and traffic increased, she found it harder and harder to see the vehicles in front of her.

It was, she later discovered, the beginnings of night blindness.

“I’d be driving at 30 or 40 miles per hour,” she recalls. “In peak-hour traffic! Can you imagine how popular that made me?”

The 69-year-old, who lives in Lossiemouth, was eventually diagnosed with macular degeneration, a progressive eye condition that causes vision loss.

Originally from Brisbane, Jan had moved to Scotland 15 years earlier and was working as a learning co-ordinator for disabled adults when her diagnosis turned her world upside down.

Jan’s condition left her feeling isolated. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Her condition forced her to reassess many aspects of her life, including her independence and living in her beautiful seafront home. At first, the changes were difficult to accept.

She admits her initial reaction to losing her eyesight was to retreat from the world.

“I was becoming a recluse,” she says. “I was turning people away.”

Her mobility was also affected, and the hobbies that had once brought her joy – such as photography, jewellery making, and fine crafts – were no longer possible.

“I felt like so many things were being ‘taken’ from me, and I wasn’t coping very well with it,” Jan confesses.

Jan seeks help for eyesight isolation

Overwhelmed, Jan reached out to North East Sensory Services (NESS) for support.

“The person I spoke with could hear how panicky I was becoming and asked if I would like to be referred to a counsellor at RNIB Scotland,” she recalls.

“Over eight weeks of counselling, I was able to start dealing with the issues that had been leading me to become more and more isolated.”

Jan has received support from NESS. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Jan says NESS provided both practical and emotional support, helping her regain a sense of independence and hope.

The charity’s staff registered her as sight impaired with Moray Council, which opened up access to crucial resources such as Attendance Allowance and more suitable housing.

Her key worker also arranged for an occupational therapist to assess her home, ensuring it was equipped with aids to make it safer.

She was referred to the council’s befriender service and to a physiotherapist who helped her address mobility issues, improving her balance and confidence.

“My NESS worker treated me as a valuable person who still has many skills to overcome barriers,” Jan explains. “I was assured that what I am feeling is valid, and that life will look very different but can still be rewarding and enjoyable.”

Jan has lived in Lossiemouth for more than 15 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The support came at just the right time.

“The help I received was quite intense for a few months, but it came in the right way for me. I’ve been able to determine what goals I wanted to set and when, with support from the NESS social worker. I’ve shed tears of frustration and been listened to [and] I’ve received encouragement and praise too.”

Jan gets back on track with help from NESS

Thanks to NESS, Jan has rebuilt her confidence and found ways to engage with her community again.

“I have been able to contemplate joining groups in my area, both for peer support for myself and to volunteer with,” she says. “I am now retired, and it is time to put much of this into practice.”

Her advice to others facing similar challenges is simple: reach out.

“If, like me, you’ve felt you’ve been doing this on your own or are ready to move forward in dealing with a way of living that may feel so different to what you’ve known before, I recommend you get in touch with your nearest NESS office and start with a chat with their lovely staff.

Carla says she feels better equipped to manage her problems. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I’m not going to say that it isn’t still difficult at times, but I feel like I am no longer alone, and many of my practical needs are now sorted.”

What NESS can do for people who are struggling

Carla Marchbank, statutory services manager at NESS, highlights the charity’s impact:

“It is really heartwarming to hear what a positive experience Jan had after she decided to contact us for help, and we are delighted that she is doing so well.

“Suddenly encountering issues with your eyesight is a difficult and frightening thing for anybody to go through, and without the right help, the risk of isolation and worry can increase considerably.

“Whether it is helping with an application for more suitable housing, arranging health appointments, or simply being there to listen, our experienced staff can do it.

“We urge anyone going through the same thing as Jan to get in touch with NESS, and we will do everything we can to make life more manageable and ensure you keep your independence.”

Jan contemplates life away from Lossiemouth

With NESS by her side, Jan is looking to the future with renewed optimism and purpose.

Her next step will be to leave Lossiemouth and move into assisted living quarters in Elgin. Jan says she is devastated  to leave the home she has built a life in since leaving Australia.

But she is making the most of her time while she waits for the big move.

Jan will move out of her Lossiemouth home into an assisted living flat in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I’m putting things in place,” she says. “I’m committing things to memory so that if I can’t see, I can at least remember the beautiful things I’ve seen and the gift I’ve had of sight.

“As long as I’m here, I’m looking forward to what’s coming next. I want a challenge. And whatever comes, comes.”

Conversation