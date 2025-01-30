Could slimming jabs soon become pills? Aberdeen scientist’s mission to fix fat-loss drug side effects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Could slimming jabs soon become pills? Aberdeen scientist’s mission to fix fat-loss drug side effects

The research could lead to the slimming injection being released as tablets.

By Ellie Milne
Lora Heisler
Professor Lora Heisler of Aberdeen University’s Rowett Institute. Image: Aberdeen University.

An Aberdeen scientist is leading a team working to combat the “unpleasant” side effects associated with weight-loss injections.

The so-called “slimming jabs” have become a popular topic since the use of semaglutide was approved by Scottish health authorities in late 2023.

The active ingredient in these injections, including Wegovy and Ozempic, acts in the brain to reduce food intake.

However, about four in 10 patients have reported suffering from nausea and vomiting – with some forced to come off the medicine due to the side effects.

A research team at Aberdeen University’s Rowett Institute, and University College London, are now starting work to help bypass these side effects which will allow more people to complete the course of treatment.

Weight-loss injections are a hot topic of conversation. But what will they do to society? Image: Shutterstock

Research into weight-loss jabs in Aberdeen

The £1.2 million project, funded by the Medical Research Council, is being led by Aberdeen-based Professor Lora Heisler and Professor Stefan Trapp from UCL.

Professor Heisler said: “There is huge interest in how the brain targets of semaglutide (Wegovy) and similar drugs such as tirzepatide (Mounjaro) could be switched on in a slightly different or more targeted way.

“Drugs that can do this could work better, have effects that last longer and produce specific therapeutic obesity treatment benefits without the nausea side effect.

“This research could also lead to new drugs that are produced as pills instead of injectables, thereby reducing costs and increasing availability.

“We can only now do these types of studies because of the latest technological advances. We expect our results will provide the blueprint to develop even better obesity medications in the future.”

The Rowett Institute building at Foresterhill in Aberdeen
The Rowett Institute building at Foresterhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Work could lead to medicine being produced as pills

The Rowett Institute team recently identified a cluster of brain cells that can be harnessed to reduce food take and body weight.

Over the next three years, they will look further at semaglutide to discover how it influences meal size, healthier food choices, delaying digestion and “dampening the feel-good food effect” – as well as how it produces nausea and vomiting.

The aim is to “fill large gaps” in the current understanding of how the drug works and, therefore, making it more accessible and affordable.

This could also lead to the medicine being produced as pills instead of jabs.

Professor Trapp added: “While semaglutide and similar drugs have been very effective in helping people with diabetes and show much promise in helping people to lose weight, we still do not know that much about how exactly they work in the brain.

“My lab has done extensive research for years into the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) in the brain, which semaglutide targets, so we hope by mapping out the drug’s mechanism more precisely, we will be able to develop more effective drugs with fewer side effects.”

Conversation