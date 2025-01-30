Dog Falls: Inverness brewery step closer to city centre taproom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Dog Falls: Inverness brewery step closer to city centre taproom

Keen craft brewery fans may soon be able to experience Dog Falls' full assortment of local beers.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Dog Falls brewery selection as they seek to open a new Inverness taproom. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness brewery Dog Falls are one step closer to opening a new city centre taproom.

Council planners have recommended councillors give the Queensgate site hopefuls the go ahead.

With seating for over 100, and local beers and snacks, Dog Falls is hoping to get the sign off for the city centre venue.

The application has received a number of public supporters but nearby residents have raised some concerns.

What are the plans?

Plans to transform the old Semichem store were first lodged back in July.

Dog Falls intend to transform the shops interior into a public house showing off the “extensive” variety of craft ales and beers they have to offer.

The local brewers hope to entice passers-by with large brewing tanks on display.

There will be enough seating for just over 100 patrons.

The aim is to create “a setting where locals and visitors alike can talk, laugh, and interact with each other rather than being distracted by loud music or entertainment”.

What does Dog Falls plan to offer Inverness?

Dog Falls have a wide range of different beers on sale.

These can range from a lighter low alcohol ‘Hazy’ pale ale to their latest release, an ‘Inverness Black Nitro’ stout.

According to planning documents, a “light food offer” will also be available from the venue.

This menu would include “artisan breads, cheeses, pickles and even chocolate” from local suppliers to pair with the drinks.

What did you have to say?

A number of residents of flats above the proposed brewery hotspot took issue with the development.

In their objections, they raised concerns over noise levels and “alcohol-fuelled vandalism” as a potential risk of the nearby brewery.

However, there were several other submissions which were in support of the application, despite neighbour concerns.

Fiona Reid addressed the worried residents and said the nature of the craft brewery plans “don’t attract the types of clientèle associated with public order issues”.

Christina Gordon said: “Inverness is in desperate need of new kind of bar.”

A number of others looked forward to a city centre bar showcasing local products to both locals and tourists alike.

The south planning committee will meet on Thursday to discuss the proposals.

