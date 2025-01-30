Dog Falls: Inverness brewery step closer to city centre taproom

Inverness brewery Dog Falls are one step closer to opening a new city centre taproom.

Council planners have recommended councillors give the Queensgate site hopefuls the go ahead.

With seating for over 100, and local beers and snacks, Dog Falls is hoping to get the sign off for the city centre venue.

The application has received a number of public supporters but nearby residents have raised some concerns.

What are the plans?

Plans to transform the old Semichem store were first lodged back in July.

Dog Falls intend to transform the shops interior into a public house showing off the “extensive” variety of craft ales and beers they have to offer.

The local brewers hope to entice passers-by with large brewing tanks on display.

There will be enough seating for just over 100 patrons.

The aim is to create “a setting where locals and visitors alike can talk, laugh, and interact with each other rather than being distracted by loud music or entertainment”.

What does Dog Falls plan to offer Inverness?

Dog Falls have a wide range of different beers on sale.

These can range from a lighter low alcohol ‘Hazy’ pale ale to their latest release, an ‘Inverness Black Nitro’ stout.

According to planning documents, a “light food offer” will also be available from the venue.

This menu would include “artisan breads, cheeses, pickles and even chocolate” from local suppliers to pair with the drinks.

What did you have to say?

A number of residents of flats above the proposed brewery hotspot took issue with the development.

In their objections, they raised concerns over noise levels and “alcohol-fuelled vandalism” as a potential risk of the nearby brewery.

However, there were several other submissions which were in support of the application, despite neighbour concerns.

Fiona Reid addressed the worried residents and said the nature of the craft brewery plans “don’t attract the types of clientèle associated with public order issues”.

Christina Gordon said: “Inverness is in desperate need of new kind of bar.”

A number of others looked forward to a city centre bar showcasing local products to both locals and tourists alike.

The south planning committee will meet on Thursday to discuss the proposals.

