Why you can trust RIC to build or renovate your home in Argyll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Why you can trust RIC to build or renovate your home in Argyll

You might think location makes building or renovating your home a challenge, but expert local tradesmen make for a stress-free project.

Presented by Rochead & Irvine Construction Ltd
A home being build in a rural location by RIC construction
RIC are experienced in building homes in rural locations in Argyll.

When you live in the Highlands, logistics of deliveries and services can sometimes be challenging. Depending on your address, next day delivery of an item can be something to only dream of. So, with projects such as self-building your home or undertaking renovations or repairs on your property, logistical issues can make them tricky to manage.

However, choosing a local construction firm is the best way to ensure your property project – no matter how large or small – runs smoothly. Covering Oban and Argyll, Rochead & Irvine Construction Ltd (RIC) have a wealth of experience working in rural and remote areas.

Founded by Jonathan Rochead and Lee Irvine, both skilled bricklayers with extensive industry knowledge, the team at RIC combine hands-on craftsmanship with technical expertise. That’s a principle that is central to the company’s values.

Jonathan and Lee have established themselves as trusted professionals in the industry. Working in Oban and the surrounding area, they know the challenges that can arise – be that due to location or weather.

But their combined skills and years of hands-on involvement enable them to deliver projects that are not only built to last but are also executed with precision and care.

A cosy living room in a new build home in Argyll
RIC can carry out every aspect of a self build project from beginning to end to create your dream home.

Everything from full builds to joinery services and more

We spoke to Jonathan to find out more. He told us: “For construction projects, we can carry out everything from beginning to end. We also offer a full joinery service – windows supply and installation, and kitchen and bathroom fit-outs for example. Our team offers every aspect of building and joinery work.”

Covering an area of up to an hours travelling time from Oban, including the islands, Jonathan told us the challenges that people can face when undertaking building and joinery work on the west coast.

He explained: “There is a lot more planning involved in projects. Logistically it can be a bit of a nightmare, especially when you get over to the islands. But we’re used to that. We just embrace it and get on with it, it’s not an issue for us.

“Whatever folk are wanting to get done and regardless of where it is, we’ll get it done. That’s the way the boys are that work for us. We’ve got a great squad.”

Jonathan added: “Sometimes the clients don’t always realise the organisation that we need to put into planning the work dependant on the location. But that’s ok, our aim is to make it as stress free for our clients as possible. We will organise everything for them.”

a new build home in argyll
RIC aim to make your project as stress free as possible, taking care of everything.

“The result is a house that we love…”

This is something their clients greatly appreciate, and why they rate RIC so highly. Viv and Alastair Hyndman of North Connel appointed RIC to build their new home. They were so happy with the standard of service and the work done, that they asked RIC to build their daughter’s home a few months later.

They told us their story: “The prospect of building your own home can be a daunting one. Finding and selecting a good and reliable builder is possibly the biggest decision. So it was with some trepidation that we went to meet Jonathan and Lee from Rochead & Irvine Construction for the first time.

“We need not have worried…they wanted to put the customer relationship, responsiveness and schedule as their priorities, and they were true to their word.

“The result is a house that we love, having gone through a process which was a lot less stressful than it could have been. The trust that we built with Jonathan, Lee and their team, coupled with their customer focused attitude played a huge part in a successful outcome, so it was an easy decision to use them as the builders for our daughter’s house a few months later.”

A new fitted kitchen with patterned tiles and grey cupboards
RIC carry offer joinery services including kitchen and bathroom fit-outs.

Trusted builders in Oban and Argyll

We asked Jonathan if he had any advice for people wanting to self-build their own home around Oban and Argyll, especially if the location is remote and the completion date is a big consideration.

He advised: “The best advice I’d give to someone who wants to build a new house in a rural or remote area is to try and keep it simple. That doesn’t mean you need to compromise – you can still build a really nice house and keep it simple.

“It’s fine if folk want something away from the usual too. We can prepare for that. However, there’s lead times on orders and it can be tricky to get things here. That can all extend the time frame of the project. That’s something people should be aware of when they are planning their home given the logistics of the area.”

If you are thinking of undertaking a self-build, or perhaps you want to find quality tradesmen for your home renovations and improvements in Oban and Argyll, you don’t need to search too far. You can trust RIC’s dedicated team.

Rochead & Irvine Construction are specialists in new-build, renovations, joinery, landscaping, groundworks and demolition for both commercial and residential clients.

Get in touch to see how they can help you deliver your project regardless of the size or requirement.

Conversation