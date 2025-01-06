Why you can trust RIC to build or renovate your home in Argyll

When you live in the Highlands, logistics of deliveries and services can sometimes be challenging. Depending on your address, next day delivery of an item can be something to only dream of. So, with projects such as self-building your home or undertaking renovations or repairs on your property, logistical issues can make them tricky to manage.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

However, choosing a local construction firm is the best way to ensure your property project – no matter how large or small – runs smoothly. Covering Oban and Argyll, Rochead & Irvine Construction Ltd (RIC) have a wealth of experience working in rural and remote areas.

Founded by Jonathan Rochead and Lee Irvine, both skilled bricklayers with extensive industry knowledge, the team at RIC combine hands-on craftsmanship with technical expertise. That’s a principle that is central to the company’s values.

Jonathan and Lee have established themselves as trusted professionals in the industry. Working in Oban and the surrounding area, they know the challenges that can arise – be that due to location or weather.

But their combined skills and years of hands-on involvement enable them to deliver projects that are not only built to last but are also executed with precision and care.

Everything from full builds to joinery services and more

We spoke to Jonathan to find out more. He told us: “For construction projects, we can carry out everything from beginning to end. We also offer a full joinery service – windows supply and installation, and kitchen and bathroom fit-outs for example. Our team offers every aspect of building and joinery work.”

Covering an area of up to an hours travelling time from Oban, including the islands, Jonathan told us the challenges that people can face when undertaking building and joinery work on the west coast.

He explained: “There is a lot more planning involved in projects. Logistically it can be a bit of a nightmare, especially when you get over to the islands. But we’re used to that. We just embrace it and get on with it, it’s not an issue for us.

“Whatever folk are wanting to get done and regardless of where it is, we’ll get it done. That’s the way the boys are that work for us. We’ve got a great squad.”

Jonathan added: “Sometimes the clients don’t always realise the organisation that we need to put into planning the work dependant on the location. But that’s ok, our aim is to make it as stress free for our clients as possible. We will organise everything for them.”

“The result is a house that we love…”

This is something their clients greatly appreciate, and why they rate RIC so highly. Viv and Alastair Hyndman of North Connel appointed RIC to build their new home. They were so happy with the standard of service and the work done, that they asked RIC to build their daughter’s home a few months later.

They told us their story: “The prospect of building your own home can be a daunting one. Finding and selecting a good and reliable builder is possibly the biggest decision. So it was with some trepidation that we went to meet Jonathan and Lee from Rochead & Irvine Construction for the first time.

“We need not have worried…they wanted to put the customer relationship, responsiveness and schedule as their priorities, and they were true to their word.

“The result is a house that we love, having gone through a process which was a lot less stressful than it could have been. The trust that we built with Jonathan, Lee and their team, coupled with their customer focused attitude played a huge part in a successful outcome, so it was an easy decision to use them as the builders for our daughter’s house a few months later.”

Trusted builders in Oban and Argyll

We asked Jonathan if he had any advice for people wanting to self-build their own home around Oban and Argyll, especially if the location is remote and the completion date is a big consideration.

He advised: “The best advice I’d give to someone who wants to build a new house in a rural or remote area is to try and keep it simple. That doesn’t mean you need to compromise – you can still build a really nice house and keep it simple.

“It’s fine if folk want something away from the usual too. We can prepare for that. However, there’s lead times on orders and it can be tricky to get things here. That can all extend the time frame of the project. That’s something people should be aware of when they are planning their home given the logistics of the area.”

If you are thinking of undertaking a self-build, or perhaps you want to find quality tradesmen for your home renovations and improvements in Oban and Argyll, you don’t need to search too far. You can trust RIC’s dedicated team.

Rochead & Irvine Construction are specialists in new-build, renovations, joinery, landscaping, groundworks and demolition for both commercial and residential clients.

Get in touch to see how they can help you deliver your project regardless of the size or requirement.