Looking to grow in the Energy & Renewables sector?

Securing funding for SMEs in Scotland’s energy and renewables sector presents significant challenges. That’s why Chris Atkinson at Evangate Financial Services is excited to bring his expertise to support businesses in Aberdeen.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Financial Services team now taking on O&G SME clients

Chris Atkinson recently joined owner Kyle Robertson at Evangate FS and is now helping businesses secure the finance they need to expand their business, grow their fleet, purchase property or simply make cash available to them.

With access to over 150 lenders who cater for most financial scenarios, from asset finance to loans, mortgages and more, the experts at Evangate take the hassle out of arranging finance.

Evangate Financial Services is stepping up to increase its portfolio to include and support businesses in the North East Energy sector, offering tailored financial solutions to help businesses grow and innovate. With a focus on energy and renewable projects, the team at Evangate FS aims to bridge the gap between funding needs and available capital, providing SMEs with the resources necessary to succeed in the energy sector.

Now led by relationship director Chris, Evangate is offering specialised energy finance services for SMEs in Scotland, supporting those who are operating in traditional Oil and Gas and those looking to break into the renewable energy sector. From project financing, advisory support, to help forming strategic partnerships designed to foster long-term growth and environmental impact – Evangate FS can help

Chris said: “I bring a decade’s experience in providing funding solutions to the SME market with a focus on energy and renewables, and I have access to a wide-ranging panel of lenders with a suite of products to provide my clients with the finance they need.”

Challenges faced by SMEs

Energy bills are soaring, prompting the government to reduce fossil fuel reliance and local authorities to push for net zero carbon emissions.

However, SMEs face stiff competition from larger players and significant upfront costs for renewable energy projects like wind farms or solar installations. Complex regulations and policy uncertainties further complicate access to finance, deterring investors and hindering long-term planning. Early-stage businesses without proven track records often struggle to prove project viability while balancing R&D investments and operational costs.

These challenges make attracting investment difficult, emphasising the need for tailored support and innovative funding solutions. Supporting SMEs in overcoming these hurdles is vital to advancing the renewable energy sector and meeting broader climate goals.

So, where do you turn to if your SME needs financial support?

Why apply to Evangate FS?

With the rising costs of energy and the ongoing drive to net zero, the UK government is pushing for SMEs to reduce their outgoings, improve their carbon footprint, and break into the renewable energy sector. Evangate FS can provide you with access to approved lenders specialising in energy finance for renewables in addition to helping traditional energy businesses supporting or operating in the North Sea.

Our mission is to become a trusted partner to all our clients, providing them with the funding solutions they need to grow and succeed.” – Chris Atkinson

The team at Evangate FS pride themselves on going far beyond standard “off the shelf” finance solutions. They create bespoke finance packages that suit your needs, offer you flexible payment terms and give you the best rates or deals that they can.

If you are interested in more cost effective financial solutions for financing your renewable energy project, purchasing new equipment, upgrading existing equipment or even implementing new sustainable energy practices, Evangate FS can connect you with approved lenders specialising in green energy finance for wind turbines, biomass boilers, air source heat pumps, biogas, solar panels, battery energy storage and hydropower systems.

Evangate FS aim to make the process of accessing funding quick and simple which allows their customers to concentrate on day to day operations. After a call to gather details about your projects, Chris and the team will start sourcing the best deal, giving you quick access to the funds.

Types of finance available

Lean more about the types of finance available from Evangate FS, including but not limited to:

Most importantly, Evangate FS guarantees to provide you with a personal service with the goal of building a long-term relationship.

To learn more about how Evangate FS can support you with your funding requirements, contact Chris and the team at Evangate FS by calling 07497 670 381* or visit the Evangate FS website today.