Live your best life in this gorgeous granite home on the market in Aberdeen’s west end for £430,000

Make memories to last a lifetime in this stunning granite home in the heart of Aberdeen’s west end.

Spanning three floors, the fabulous four-bedroom, semi-detached home in Rubislaw Park Crescent is brimming with charm and character with both contemporary and period features.

Striking to look at from the outside, the attractive home is even more impressive inside where a resplendent reception hall leads through to an elegant lounge with a large bay window and a wood burning stove.

Three floors of stunning accommodation…

Also on the ground floor is a superb family bathroom, a rear hallway with storage space and two sumptuous bedrooms, one of which could be used as an additional public room if required.

And when it comes to entertaining, the lower ground floor is perfect as there’s a stylish open-plan living area with a modern kitchen, dining area and an amazing family area.

For those who love to cook, the contemporary kitchen has all the right ingredients with everything from integrated appliances and a breakfast bar to sleek storage space.

Good vibes throughout this family home…

After whipping up a storm in the kitchen, the fruits of your culinary labour can be enjoyed in the beautiful dining area where there are two recesses.

Completing the open plan space is a family area with patio doors leading out to the garden as well as a handy rear hallway and utility area.

The good vibes continue on the upper floor where there is an immaculate shower room.

Alfresco entertaining is also on the cards…

Also on this floor are two further double bedrooms with plenty of storage space.

Other key interior features include double glazing, gas central heating, eaves storage, and underfloor heating on the ground floor.

Outside, the fully enclosed back garden is a breath of fresh air.

As well as plenty of space for children to burn off any excess energy, there is also a patio area for family barbecues.

Parking is also taken care of via the shared driveway.

The icing on the cake is the property’s wonderful location.

From schools, shops and restaurants to transport links and leisure facilities, everything is within reach of this amazing family home.

How do I book a viewing?

44 Rubislaw Park Crescent, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £430,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk