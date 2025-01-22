Live your best life in this gorgeous granite home on the market in Aberdeen’s west end for £430,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Live your best life in this gorgeous granite home on the market in Aberdeen’s west end for £430,000

Spanning three floors, this stunning semi-detached home is a gem of a property.

By Rosemary Lowne
This beautiful granite home, pictured, is ideal for growing families
This beautiful granite home is perfect for growing families. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Make memories to last a lifetime in this stunning granite home in the heart of Aberdeen’s west end.

Spanning three floors, the fabulous four-bedroom, semi-detached home in Rubislaw Park Crescent is brimming with charm and character with both contemporary and period features.

Striking to look at from the outside, the attractive home is even more impressive inside where a resplendent reception hall leads through to an elegant lounge with a large bay window and a wood burning stove.

Make yourself at home in this charming lounge. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
There’s no shortage of entertaining space in this wonderful family home. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Three floors of stunning accommodation…

Also on the ground floor is a superb family bathroom, a rear hallway with storage space and two sumptuous bedrooms, one of which could be used as an additional public room if required.

And when it comes to entertaining, the lower ground floor is perfect as there’s a stylish open-plan living area with a modern kitchen, dining area and an amazing family area.

For those who love to cook, the contemporary kitchen has all the right ingredients with everything from integrated appliances and a breakfast bar to sleek storage space.

This stylish open plan space is perfect for all the family. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Whether it’s a roast dinner or a sandwich, the contemporary kitchen is the perfect place to rustle up food. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Good vibes throughout this family home…

After whipping up a storm in the kitchen, the fruits of your culinary labour can be enjoyed in the beautiful dining area where there are two recesses.

Completing the open plan space is a family area with patio doors leading out to the garden as well as a handy rear hallway and utility area.

The good vibes continue on the upper floor where there is an immaculate shower room.

This home has been designed with entertaining in mind. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
This property has four beautiful bedrooms. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Alfresco entertaining is also on the cards…

Also on this floor are two further double bedrooms with plenty of storage space.

Other key interior features include double glazing, gas central heating, eaves storage, and underfloor heating on the ground floor.

Outside, the fully enclosed back garden is a breath of fresh air.

As well as plenty of space for children to burn off any excess energy, there is also a patio area for family barbecues.

Parking is also taken care of via the shared driveway.

The icing on the cake is the property’s wonderful location.

From schools, shops and restaurants to transport links and leisure facilities, everything is within reach of this amazing family home.

Every inch of this house is immaculate. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Come rain, hail, snow or shine, the garden is the perfect outdoor escape. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

How do I book a viewing?

44 Rubislaw Park Crescent, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £430,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

