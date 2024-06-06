This bright and bold Fittie home is sure to make you smile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

This bright and bold Fittie home is sure to make you smile

Laura and Jonathan show us inside their fabulous Fittie home complete with a rainbow staircase and the cheeriest interiors.

By Rosemary Lowne
With rainbow steps, there's never a dull day at 7 Pilot Square.
With rainbow steps, there's never a dull moment at 7 Pilot Square. Image: Mackinnons

Who: Laura Mears-Reynolds 41, who has her own podcast ADHD AF, and her husband Jonathan, 42, a logistics manager plus their cat Ziggy Starpuss.

What: A quaint and quirky end of terrace, two bed, period property with adjacent outhouse building with sunny private garden and terrace.

Where: The charming mid 19th century former fishing community  designed by John Smith, the architect responsible for Balmoral Castle.

Laura Mears-Reynolds and her husband Jonathan have brought the sunshine to their fabulous Fittie home. Image: Laura Mears-Reynolds

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“We moved from Norfolk to Aberdeen for Jonathan’s job back in 2020.

We had a temporary home near Duthie Park where we spent a lot of lockdown stuck indoors planning the renovations for our dream home.

We also looked up local places of interest, and were immediately enamoured by Fittie’s charm.

I went for a walk to find it, and the brightly coloured doors, benches and garden ornaments really lifted my spirits.

The fittie home with a rainbow coloured Dolly Parton themed bench outside
The Dolly Parton inspired rainbow bench has been a huge hit on social media. Image: Mackinnons

On another visit we spotted the for sale sign in the window and just fell in love with place.

Fittie home was a blank canvas

For us the real draw was the location and the views – both looking into the square and out to the sea.

So we purchased the house in April 2021 and since then we’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into transforming this property.

Inside, the interior was very plain with white walls and beige carpets so it felt like the perfect blank canvas.

The living room of the home, with shades of dark green and wood tones
The living room is sure to make you green with envy. Image: Mackinnons

Although the bathroom had been recently renovated it wasn’t to our taste so we replaced white panels with black horizontal herringbone tiles and added a checkerboard floor which is really striking.

In the living room, the walls and ceiling were stripped, removed, re-boarded and plastered and the carpets were replaced with hardwood engineered floors.

We completely removed the fireplace which involved taking two tonnes of rubble to the skip and an inglenook was added.

The kitchen and dining room with leopard wallpaper, a yellow neon sign, navy cupboards with wooden countertops and burnt orange booth seating
They do say that kitchens host the best parties and with such funky interiors, this space is perfect for entertaining. Image: Mackinnons

In its place we installed a new wood burning, dual fuel stove.

The kitchen is from B&Q and Jon continued the herringbone tiling in rust to match the ‘Leopard Walk’ wallpaper by Cole and Son, set off with orange accessories including a Smeg Fridge.

Upstairs we stripped our main bedroom wallpaper before cleaning, skimming and painting the walls plus a new carpet was added to create a calming minimalist look.

Outside, the garden patio has been levelled and re-laid to incorporate a new garden bed along the front edge and Western end.

The bathroom with black and white floor tiles, glossy black herringbone wall tiles, matching white toilet and sink and a cubical shower
Herringbone tiles and a checkerboard floor give the bathroom boutique hotel vibes. Image: Mackinnons

The patio slabs we removed were used to lay a floor in the coal shed while I painted two benches at the front of the home in rainbow colours.

Fittie home brightens up dark days

I wanted to brighten up a dark day for any passers-by, just as mine had been on that first trip to Fittie.

And judging by all of the pictures of our Dolly Parton rainbow bench on social media, it definitely worked

In terms of interiors, I love maximalist, eccentric decor.

I wanted to play with leopard print as the leopard is the symbol of Aberdeen.

The navy and yellow bedroom in the fittie home
Splashes of yellow and blue complement the home’s beachside location. Image: Mackinnons

I also wanted a continuation of the colourful benches for a dopamine hit on dreich days, so I created the rainbow staircase.

It’s a really fun and vibrant welcome when you open the front door.

The inspiration was woodland lodge meets Pikes Hotel Ibiza.

I think we achieved that in the living room, or rather ‘the green room’.

We tried a lot of different greens in the living room until we found the perfect paint called ‘Ditch the Tie’ by Coat.

The walled garden area outside the house
Laura and Jonathan have also worked hard on the exclusive garden area. Image: Mackinnons

We then added a similar shade of snakeskin effect wallpaper in the alcoves for texture.

For us, the greatest challenge was the woodchip wallpaper as it was a complete nightmare to get off, and the fireplace was a real labour of love.

Truthfully, we love everything about our home and are sad to be letting it go as we’ve loved Fittie life.

We feel incredibly proud of the renovations especially as we’ve never done anything like that before.

Aberdeen beach
The beach is a short stroll away. Image: Mackinnons

My advice to anyone who is renovating would be that your home should be your haven.

Create a space that brings you joy; a place that you look forward to and enjoy being in.

Don’t worry about what other people think of your decor.”

7 Pilot Square, Footdee, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £245,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Mackinnons on 01224 868687 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

Holly Lodge in Strathpeffer. Image: ASG Commercial.
Stunning Victorian B&B lodge nestled in the Highlands goes on the market for £630,000
This converted steading at 1 East Mains of Barras has a countryside setting in easy reach of Stonehaven.
Steading conversion near Stonehaven offers best of town and country living
The property has been described as "truly idyllic".
'Idyllic' Cairngorms farmhouse with more than 80 acres of land goes on sale for…
Craig Eiridh. Image: Savills.
Lochside Victorian villa with breathtaking views could be yours for £750,000
House Of Aquahorthies is one of the incredible properties on the market this week. Image: Savills
Six superb homes on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
Avalon has been the perfect family home for Catherine and Farhad Nekonam.
Catherine and Farhad put their beautiful Bieldside home on the market for £660,000
Kennethmont Parish Church on sale. Image: Savills.
Unique converted Aberdeenshire church home with pulpit and altar on sale for £345,000
Kilchrenan House Oban
Glorious seafront mansion Kilchrenan House in Oban for sale for £1.5 million
50 Cordiner Avenue has been beautifully refurbished.
Matthew McAllister shows us inside his stunning Aberdeen townhouse
1 Queen's Court is a beautiful townhouse close to the city centre.
Pretty townhouse off Aberdeen's Queen's Road on the market for £365,000

Conversation