Six £400,000 homes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

From beautiful boltholes and modern family homes to former mills and mission halls, this week we’ve selected six of the best properties on the market around the £400,000 price mark.

17 St. Devenicks Place, Cults, Aberdeen

Achingly contemporary yet full of traditional charm and character, this superb self contained apartment is seriously impressive.

Beautifully refurbished by the current owners, the plush property has three double bedrooms including a sumptuous master bedroom plus an elegant lounge with a bay window, a spacious dining kitchen, a large home office, a box room and shower room.

Outside, the home – on the market for offers over £400,000 with Gavin Bain and Co – has exclusive landscaped gardens at the front, decking and a stone built store/workshop which is fitted with power and two skylights.

Aberarder House, Crathie, Ballater

Soak up the peace and serenity of the Cairngorms National Park in this historic home.

The former mission house, which is believed to have been originally located in Braemar before it was moved stone by stone by the congregation, has been sympathetically designed for modern family life without losing its period charm.

On the market for offers over £390,000 with Mackinnons, the detached property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and four reception rooms plus stunning views and period features including church style windows.

51 Seafield Road, Aberdeen

Make memories to last a lifetime in this wonderful family home.

Located within walking distance of Airyhall Primary School, the stunning semi-detached home – on the market for offers over £420,000 with Stronachs – has been beautifully extended at the back to provide space for growing families.

From the amazing open plan lounge, dining kitchen and sitting room to the four fabulous bedrooms and the attractive back garden, everything about this home is made with families in mind.

Old Mill Of Durno, Pitcaple, Inverurie

Far from run of the mill, this amazing home on the banks of the river Ury boasts spectacular views and stunning interiors.

One of the stand out features is the open plan dining hallway where you can walk over the glass floor with illuminated mill clogs below.

The pretty property – on the market at a fixed price of £415,000 with Andersonbain – also has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three public rooms including a garden room complete with tiled flooring and another wood burning stove.

The Orchard, Dyke, Forres

Set out over three floors, every inch of this family home is sleek and stylish throughout.

Inside, there are three/four double bedrooms, a massive open plan living room, dining kitchen and sitting room plus a utility and boot room, a shower room, a spacious family bathroom and a stunning attic room which spans the entire length and breadth of the home.

Keen gardeners will also be in their element as the enclosed gardens feature areas of lawn together with shrubs, mature bushes and fruit trees including plum, cherry, apple and pear trees.

For children, the home – on the market for offers over £415,000 with R&R Urquhart – also has a play area while a gate opens to the school playing field, which has further adventure play equipment, and an enormous area for playing.

Curin House, Muir of Ord, Ross-shire

Enjoy incredible views every day from this serene countryside sanctuary.

Set within 1.3 acres, the charming four bedroom home has been extensively modernised throughout.

At the heart of the home – on the market for offers over £410,00 with Strutt and Parker – is a dual-aspect sitting and dining area with a stone-built feature fireplace.

Other key features include a front-facing family room, shower room, a modern kitchen, a utility room, a family bathroom plus a landscaped garden with a terrace and pave seating areas together with a workshop, garage and wood store.

