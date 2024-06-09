Six £400,000 homes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six £400,000 homes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands

We've picked six superb homes on the market this week around the £400,000 price tag.

By Rosemary Lowne
This week's property round-up features an amazing mix of homes.

From beautiful boltholes and modern family homes to former mills and mission halls, this week we’ve selected six of the best properties on the market around the £400,000 price mark.

17 St. Devenicks Place, Cults, Aberdeen

17 St Devenicks Place is a period property with pizzazz. Image: Gavin Bain and Co

Achingly contemporary yet full of traditional charm and character, this superb self contained apartment is seriously impressive.

Beautifully refurbished by the current owners, the plush property has three double bedrooms including a sumptuous master bedroom plus an elegant lounge with a bay window, a spacious dining kitchen, a large home office, a box room and shower room.

Outside, the home – on the market for offers over £400,000 with Gavin Bain and Co – has exclusive landscaped gardens at the front, decking and a stone built store/workshop which is fitted with power and two skylights.

Stylish and sophisticated, the lounge is the perfect place to relax. Image: Gavin Bain and Co

Aberarder House, Crathie, Ballater

Aberarder House is striking both outside and inside. Image: Mackinnons

Soak up the peace and serenity of the Cairngorms National Park in this historic home.

The former mission house, which is believed to have been originally located in Braemar before it was moved stone by stone by the congregation, has been sympathetically designed for modern family life without losing its period charm.

On the market for offers over £390,000 with Mackinnons, the detached property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and four reception rooms plus stunning views and period features including church style windows.

The former mission house is brimming with character. Image: Mackinnons

51 Seafield Road, Aberdeen

It’s worth taking a look inside this wonderful family home. Image: Stronachs

Make memories to last a lifetime in this wonderful family home.

Located within walking distance of Airyhall Primary School, the stunning semi-detached home – on the market for offers over £420,000 with Stronachs – has been beautifully extended at the back to provide space for growing families.

From the amazing open plan lounge, dining kitchen and sitting room to the four fabulous bedrooms and the attractive back garden, everything about this home is made with families in mind.

This open plan space is ideal for busy family life. Image: Stronachs

Old Mill Of Durno, Pitcaple, Inverurie

This superb home has the wow factor. Image: Andersonbain

Far from run of the mill, this amazing home on the banks of the river Ury boasts spectacular views and stunning interiors.

One of the stand out features is the open plan dining hallway where you can walk over the glass floor with illuminated mill clogs below.

The pretty property – on the market at a fixed price of £415,000 with Andersonbain – also has four bedrooms,  two bathrooms and three public rooms including a garden room complete with tiled flooring and another wood burning stove.

Check out the glass floor where you can see the mill clogs below. Image: Andersonbain

The Orchard, Dyke, Forres

Life your best life in this fantastic family home. Image: R & R Urquhart

Set out over three floors, every inch of this family home is sleek and stylish throughout.

Inside, there are three/four double bedrooms, a massive open plan living room, dining kitchen and sitting room plus a utility and boot room, a shower room, a  spacious family bathroom and a stunning attic room which spans the entire length and breadth of the home.

Keen gardeners will also be in their element as the enclosed gardens feature areas of lawn together with shrubs, mature bushes and fruit trees including plum, cherry, apple and pear trees.

For children, the home – on the market for offers over £415,000 with R&R Urquhart – also has a play area while a gate opens to the school playing field, which has further adventure play equipment, and an enormous area for playing.

The open plan space is made for socialising. Image: R & R Urquhart

Curin House, Muir of Ord, Ross-shire

Embrace all the beauty of the countryside in this idyllic home. Image: Strutt and Parker

Enjoy incredible views every day from this serene countryside sanctuary.

Set within 1.3 acres, the charming four bedroom home  has been extensively modernised throughout.

At the heart of the home – on the market for offers over £410,00 with Strutt and Parker – is a dual-aspect sitting and dining area with a stone-built feature fireplace.

Other key features include a front-facing family room, shower room, a modern kitchen, a utility room, a family bathroom plus a landscaped garden with a terrace and pave seating areas together with a workshop, garage and wood store.

Enjoy the most spectacular views from the comfort of the couch. Image: Strutt and Parker

For more information on the properties featured check out the ASPC website aspc.co.uk or the Rightmove website rightmove.co.uk

 

