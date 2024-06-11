Enjoy long soaks in the hot tub in this amazing £499,000 Highland home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enjoy long soaks in the hot tub in this amazing £499,000 Highland home

Diane Watt shows us inside her stunning home close to Thurso.

By Rosemary Lowne
Boggy Park enjoys a spectacular location overlooking the Morven hills.
Boggy Park enjoys a spectacular location overlooking the Morven hills. Image: Strutt and Parker

Soak up breathtaking views of the Morven hills every day from the comfort of this stunning home.

Enjoying an idyllic yet central location within walking distance of Thurso, Boggy Park is a family home like no other.

Beautifully built and designed by Diane Watt, the wonderful property has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms, an office, a large dining kitchen plus extensive outbuildings and a summer house with a hot tub and woodburning stove.

Diane Watt in the kitchen at Boggy Park, Thurso
Diane Watt has loved everything about her home but especially the location. Image: Diane Watt

Superb views of the Morven hills from Highland home

For Diane, it’s the incredible views and the location that she’s loved the most about her home.

“I’ve enjoyed being just that little bit out of Thurso but yet not too far that you could walk it and also the beautiful views over the Morven hills which can be enjoyed from the sitting rooms upstairs and downstairs,” says Diane.

But after 20 years, the time has come for Diane, who has three grown-up sons, to downsize so she has put her beautiful home on the market.

Spacious sitting room in the Highland house for sale, featuring large windows and beautiful views over the Morven hills
Enjoy amazing views from the comfort of this beautiful sitting room. Image: Strutt and Parker

“I think the size of the house would suit families with kids but also, with a little alteration, it could be used as a Bed and Breakfast,” says Diane.

“It’s also the ideal home for people who like to keep animals as there’s a field that is being used for a small amount of livestock and there’s also sheds that could be used to keep horses.

“There’s also a shed that could be used as a workshop.”

Relax in beautiful surroundings

Before even stepping foot inside Boggy Park it’s impossible not to be blown away by the postcard perfect location.

And the good impressions continue inside where an attractive hallway opens up the home and leads through to the superb sitting room.

Stylish and sophisticated, the sitting room is the perfect place to sit back, relax and enjoy the views or curl up in front of the woodburning stove.

The Thurso property's kitchen area, with Aga oven, granite worktops, modern integrated appliances and large central island with breakfast bar.
This open plan area is undoubtedly the beating heart of the home. Image: Strutt and Parker

Entertain in style

During the summer, the patio doors can be opened directly into the garden terrace.

And whether it’s a Sunday roast dinner or some homebaking with the little ones, the large kitchen, breakfast and dining room makes cooking – and dining – a piece of cake.

From the large central island with breakfast bar to the Aga oven, granite worktops and modern integrated appliances, this open plan area is undoubtedly the beating heart of the home.

From here, patio doors lead into the garden where alfresco dining can be savoured.

Game room with pool table at the Highland house for sale.
It’s all fun and games in this fantastic family space. Image: Strutt and Parker

Five dreamy bedrooms

Meanwhile, after dinner entertaining can be enjoyed in the spacious games room.

Also on the ground floor is a fitted utility room, a toilet, an office, a modern family bathroom and a double bedroom.

Equally as impressive is the first floor where there are four double bedrooms including the plush principal bedroom with built-in storage, a dressing room and a modern ensuite shower room.

Also on this floor is a second family bathroom plus a fabulous family room with full height windows to soak up the views.

First floor family room with full height windows at Boggy Park, Thurso
Snuggle up on the sofa during winter or throw open the patio doors to the garden in the warmer summer months in this attractive family area. Image: Strutt and Parker

Highland home has summer house with hot tub

Outside, the garden offers plenty of space for children to run around while a large wraparound paved terrace is the perfect spot for summer barbecues.

But the star of the show has to be the summer house with a seven-seater hot tub and a freestanding woodburning stove which Diane has enjoyed.

“The cedar wood bespoke summer house was built in 2021 and houses a seven man hot tub and log burner with plenty of room for sitting and watching the TV,” says Diane.

Inside the summer house of the Highland property for sale, featuring seven-seater hot tub.
Relax to the max in the hot tub. Image: Strutt and Parker

Beautiful garden

Diane has also made other exterior improvements to the property.

“A few years after the house was built we had the front walls built of dry stone dyking and the front wall completed in blocks,” says Diane.

“We laid the inner paths with Caithness stone and created a small grassy area for the washing line.

“Over time the garden on the roadside was planted with shrubs and trees and looks stunning in the summer.

“This area is also very low maintenance as it has been laid with stones.”

Another view inside the summer house at the Thurso property, with sofa, a freestanding woodburning stove and large windows with views of the Morven hills.
How gorgeous are the views from the summer house. Image: Strutt and Parker

Other key features include three detached sheds, an integral double garage and a large driveway.

Location wise, the property is close to a local convenience store with further amenities and leisure facilities in nearby Thurso.

To book a viewing

Weydale, Thurso, Caithness, is on the market for offers over £499,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt and Parker on 01463 723599 or check out the website struttandparker.com

