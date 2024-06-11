Enjoy long soaks in the hot tub in this amazing £499,000 Highland home

Soak up breathtaking views of the Morven hills every day from the comfort of this stunning home.

Enjoying an idyllic yet central location within walking distance of Thurso, Boggy Park is a family home like no other.

Beautifully built and designed by Diane Watt, the wonderful property has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms, an office, a large dining kitchen plus extensive outbuildings and a summer house with a hot tub and woodburning stove.

Superb views of the Morven hills from Highland home

For Diane, it’s the incredible views and the location that she’s loved the most about her home.

“I’ve enjoyed being just that little bit out of Thurso but yet not too far that you could walk it and also the beautiful views over the Morven hills which can be enjoyed from the sitting rooms upstairs and downstairs,” says Diane.

But after 20 years, the time has come for Diane, who has three grown-up sons, to downsize so she has put her beautiful home on the market.

“I think the size of the house would suit families with kids but also, with a little alteration, it could be used as a Bed and Breakfast,” says Diane.

“It’s also the ideal home for people who like to keep animals as there’s a field that is being used for a small amount of livestock and there’s also sheds that could be used to keep horses.

“There’s also a shed that could be used as a workshop.”

Relax in beautiful surroundings

Before even stepping foot inside Boggy Park it’s impossible not to be blown away by the postcard perfect location.

And the good impressions continue inside where an attractive hallway opens up the home and leads through to the superb sitting room.

Stylish and sophisticated, the sitting room is the perfect place to sit back, relax and enjoy the views or curl up in front of the woodburning stove.

Entertain in style

During the summer, the patio doors can be opened directly into the garden terrace.

And whether it’s a Sunday roast dinner or some homebaking with the little ones, the large kitchen, breakfast and dining room makes cooking – and dining – a piece of cake.

From the large central island with breakfast bar to the Aga oven, granite worktops and modern integrated appliances, this open plan area is undoubtedly the beating heart of the home.

From here, patio doors lead into the garden where alfresco dining can be savoured.

Five dreamy bedrooms

Meanwhile, after dinner entertaining can be enjoyed in the spacious games room.

Also on the ground floor is a fitted utility room, a toilet, an office, a modern family bathroom and a double bedroom.

Equally as impressive is the first floor where there are four double bedrooms including the plush principal bedroom with built-in storage, a dressing room and a modern ensuite shower room.

Also on this floor is a second family bathroom plus a fabulous family room with full height windows to soak up the views.

Highland home has summer house with hot tub

Outside, the garden offers plenty of space for children to run around while a large wraparound paved terrace is the perfect spot for summer barbecues.

But the star of the show has to be the summer house with a seven-seater hot tub and a freestanding woodburning stove which Diane has enjoyed.

“The cedar wood bespoke summer house was built in 2021 and houses a seven man hot tub and log burner with plenty of room for sitting and watching the TV,” says Diane.

Beautiful garden

Diane has also made other exterior improvements to the property.

“A few years after the house was built we had the front walls built of dry stone dyking and the front wall completed in blocks,” says Diane.

“We laid the inner paths with Caithness stone and created a small grassy area for the washing line.

“Over time the garden on the roadside was planted with shrubs and trees and looks stunning in the summer.

“This area is also very low maintenance as it has been laid with stones.”

Other key features include three detached sheds, an integral double garage and a large driveway.

Location wise, the property is close to a local convenience store with further amenities and leisure facilities in nearby Thurso.

To book a viewing

Weydale, Thurso, Caithness, is on the market for offers over £499,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt and Parker on 01463 723599 or check out the website struttandparker.com