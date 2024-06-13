Emily shares the story behind her beautifully renovated former mill near Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emily shares the story behind her beautifully renovated former mill near Inverurie

Emily Eadington and her family have even put in a glass floor where you can see the mill clogs below.

By Rosemary Lowne
This beautifully renovated home is far from run of the mill
This beautifully renovated home is far from run of the mill. Image: Andersonbain

Who: Emily Eadington, a project manager in the energy industry, and her family.

What: An historic grain mill from 1800 which has been extended and converted into a detached house with four bedrooms, three bathrooms as well as a kitchen, utility room, living room, dining room and conservatory plus a cellar and double detached garage.

Where: On the banks of the river Urie in Pitcaple.

Emily Eadington.
shares her renovation journey. Image: Emily Eadington

As told to Rosemary Lowne 

“I grew up in the countryside and love the outdoors so I really wanted to get out of town and live somewhere quiet.

Over the years, we’d been living in cities in the south of England so when I got the opportunity to relocate to Aberdeen for work we were immediately on the look out for something rural.

I’m a bit of a Grand Designs fan so we had initially been looking to self-build, but we’d been struggling to find a site that was private with a decent garden.

Open plan dining hallway at the Renovated Inverurie mill, featuring glass floor with the illuminated mill clogs below.
The open plan dining hallway has an amazing glass floor with the illuminated mill clogs below. Image: Andersonbain
A view of the clogs showing through the glass flooring.
The history of this former mill has been beautifully brought to life by Emily. Image:  Andersonbain

When this house came up and I saw the photos of the garden, I knew we had to take a look.

On first impressions, I thought the location on the river was stunning.

It was a done deal when we saw the high spec kitchen so we purchased and moved into the home in 2011.

Inside, the kitchen and bathrooms were all newly fitted from Laings but elsewhere there was next to no insulation and woodchip walls so it felt like the property was very much stuck in the 1970/80s.

Historic wood panelling inside the renovated Old Mill Of Durno
How amazing is the wood panelling with secret doors. Image: Andersonbain
Lounge area with historic wood panelling inside the renovated Inverurie mill
Every corner of the house is full of charm and character. Image: Andersonbain

We basically gutted the middle section of the house which involved taking all the plasterboard off back to bare stone before lining every wall and the ceiling with 100mm of insulation.

We also replaced every door and window in that part of the house with bespoke double glazed units and we put in brand new radiators and electric underfloor heating in the dining room.

As part of the renovation, we also took out the 1970s staircase.

Cantilevered stairs with a glass support.
Emily was inspired by the TV property show Grand Designs. Image: Andersonbain
Another view of the spacious lounge area inside the Old Mill Of Durno renovation.
The Old Mill of Durno is also extremely spacious. Image: Andersonbain

I maybe got a bit carried away with my Grand Designs aspirations as I designed some cantilevered stairs with a glass support.

I also had aspirations to reveal some more of the character of the mill as the original workings are all in the cellar.

While we were doing this the original woodwork supporting the mill gears was found to be in great condition so rather than covering it over and putting in a glass panel we left the woodwork exposed and added reinforced glass to make a glass floored landing above the mill gears.

The final result is spectacular.

The conservatory.
The conservatory brings the outdoors in. Image:  Andersonbain
One of the bedrooms inside the renovated Inverurie mill
For the interiors, Emily has used the perfect balance of bold colours with neutral shades. Image: Andersonbain

A few years later we upgraded the other end of the house by replacing all the remaining windows and main doors plus we put in a wood burning stove to replace the rustic stone effect open fire and insulated the floor and walls of the living room.

We also got a new boiler and Nest system so the property has a modern and pretty efficient heating system now.

All of the 1970s features were take away with the exception of the butterscotch suite in the downstairs bathroom which I’ve kept as a retro feature.

Modern kitchen with island unit incorporating a breakfast bar.
This kitchen is super sleek and modern. Image: Andersonbain
Another bedroom inside the renovated Old Mill Of Durno
Wake up to blue skies in this bright and beautiful bedroom. Image: Andersonbain

In terms of interiors, it’s a very mixed house as there’s a modern kitchen, some industrial iron works and some historic wood panelling with secret doors in it.

For the decor, I’ve used a mix of bold colours along with enough white to stop things getting garish.

I’ve actually sourced and painted a few items of secondhand furniture to add some personal touches.

Every room is different, there’s always a space to suit your needs, be it a cosy spot by the fire or being able to have the whole family around to help cook and eat at the table.

Renovated Inverurie mill's garden.
The gorgeous garden is a haven for wildlife. Image: Andersonbain
Historic water wheel outside the Inverurie property
Nods to the property’s past have been beautifully preserved. Image: Andersonbain

I need to mention the garden too as there’s been parties and even a wedding in the grounds, but it’s also lovely to sit by the river in the sun and watch the world go by.

There’s tons of wildlife too and my favourite at this time of year is the sand martens who swoop along the riverbank and fly by you so close you could almost touch them.”

Old Mill Of Durno, Pitcaple, Inverurie is on the market at a fixed price of £415,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

