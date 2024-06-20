Aberdeen pilot is on cloud nine after landing his dream home with his soulmate

House hunting can often be a rather turbulent experience but everything went smoothly for Michael McMillan and his fiancée Kimberley who found their forever home at King’s Gallop, the new Barratt Homes development in Countesswells.

From the space and location to the low energy costs and the large garden, their three-bedroom detached new build ticked all the right boxes.

“Compared to other house builders in Countesswells and second-hand properties, Barratt Homes was the one that ticked the most boxes of what we wanted in a house,” says Michael.

“We liked the fact that everything was brand new, and under warranty.

“There is a good amount of storage space in the house, and the rooms are all good sizes.

“We were previously put off by some new build houses with very small bedrooms, but ours are doubles and have plenty of storage space.

“The open plan layout of the kitchen and dining room was another selling point for us – it’s great for entertaining.”

Finding dream home was stress free

Moving home can typically be a stressful experience but for Michael, 32, and Kimberley, who works as a communications manager, the process was hassle free.

“The buying and moving process could be typically stressful, but we found it to be very easy,” says Michael.

“We part exchanged our flat with Barratt Homes, and they guided us through the process to make it a smooth transition.

“We were kept up to date throughout the process, and they even managed to change our move-in date so that we didn’t have to cut our summer holiday short.”

Saving money on energy bills

Since moving in their new home, the couple, who previously lived in a two-bedroom flat in Ferryhill, have been pleasantly surprised by their energy bills.

“Compared to our previous property, this house is quite a bit bigger but the increase in energy costs has been modest,” says Michael.

“With the current cost of living crisis, we’re grateful to be in a new build house with energy saving features.

“We love the extra space that this house affords compared to our previous flat, especially the outdoor space.

“The plot itself is probably our favourite aspect of the house as we have a good-sized garden that gets a lot of sunlight, and the big driveway sealed the deal for us.”

Wonderful walks on the doorstep

And although the couple both travel for work, they say they are never happier when they are at home especially with so many beautiful walks on their doorstep.

“The location was very appealing as it’s convenient for amenities and to travel into the city centre, the airport, and nearby towns like Westhill where we both have family,” says Michael.

“We also love the amount of green space on our doorstep.

“We can easily walk to Hazlehead Park for a coffee.

“We’ve been wanting to get a dog for a while, and we feel that we’re now in the perfect location to finally get one, with the amount of walking routes on our doorstep.”

