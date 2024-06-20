Aberdeen pilot is on cloud nine after landing his dream home with his soulmate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pilot is on cloud nine after landing his dream home with his soulmate

Michael McMillan and his fiancée Kimberley are on a high after finding their forever home in Countesswells

By Rosemary Lowne
Michael McMillan and his fiancee Kimberley are on a high after finding their forever home in Countesswells
Michael McMillan and his fiancee Kimberley are enjoying the next chapter of their lives in their new Countesswells home. Image: Barratt Homes

House hunting can often be a rather turbulent experience but everything went smoothly for Michael McMillan and his fiancée Kimberley who found their forever home at King’s Gallop, the new Barratt Homes development in Countesswells.

From the space and location to the low energy costs and the large garden, their three-bedroom detached new build ticked all the right boxes.

“Compared to other house builders in Countesswells and second-hand properties, Barratt Homes was the one that ticked the most boxes of what we wanted in a house,” says Michael.

“We liked the fact that everything was brand new, and under warranty.

Michael McMillan and his fiancée Kimberley have happily settled in their new build in King’s Gallop. Image: Barratt Homes

“There is a good amount of storage space in the house, and the rooms are all good sizes.

“We were previously put off by some new build houses with very small bedrooms, but ours are doubles and have plenty of storage space.

“The open plan layout of the kitchen and dining room was another selling point for us – it’s great for entertaining.”

This space is perfect for entertaining. Image: Barratt Homes

Finding dream home was stress free

Moving home can typically be a stressful experience but for Michael, 32, and Kimberley, who works as a communications manager, the process was hassle free.

“The buying and moving process could be typically stressful, but we found it to be very easy,” says Michael.

“We part exchanged our flat with Barratt Homes, and they guided us through the process to make it a smooth transition.

“We were kept up to date throughout the process, and they even managed to change our move-in date so that we didn’t have to cut our summer holiday short.”

From the sleek interiors to the wonderful location, Michael and Kimberley love everything about their new property. Image: Barratt Homes

Saving money on energy bills

Since moving in their new home, the couple, who previously lived in a two-bedroom flat in Ferryhill, have been pleasantly surprised by their energy bills.

“Compared to our previous property, this house is quite a bit bigger but the increase in energy costs has been modest,” says Michael.

“With the current cost of living crisis, we’re grateful to be in a new build house with energy saving features.

“We love the extra space that this house affords compared to our previous flat, especially the outdoor space.

“The plot itself is probably our favourite aspect of the house as we have a good-sized garden that gets a lot of sunlight, and the big driveway sealed the deal for us.”

Michael and Kimberley love relaxing in the garden. Image: Barratt Homes

Wonderful walks on the doorstep

And although the couple both travel for work, they say they are never happier when they are at home especially with so many beautiful walks on their doorstep.

“The location was very appealing as it’s convenient for amenities and to travel into the city centre, the airport, and nearby towns like Westhill where we both have family,” says Michael.

“We also love the amount of green space on our doorstep.

“We can easily walk to Hazlehead Park for a coffee.

“We’ve been wanting to get a dog for a while, and we feel that we’re now in the perfect location to finally get one, with the amount of walking routes on our doorstep.”

New homes at King’s Gallop start at £204,995 and for more information contact Barratt Homes on 0330 828 7062 or check the website barratthomes.co.uk

