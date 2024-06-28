Alicia and George put their fairytale Ballater cottage on the market for £360,000

From America and Australia to Germany and Greece, holidaymakers from across the world have fallen in love with this beautiful Ballater cottage.

Owned by Alicia and George Cameron, the fairytale three-bedroom property has not only been an amazing home for the couple but it has also been a place where tourists have made magical memories to last a lifetime.

“We bought the cottage over ten years ago, in 2014, but we first noticed it many years earlier as I had relatives who lived a few doors away,” says George, who previously worked in Telecoms.

“We always admired the cottage’s lovely front garden with herbaceous borders and picket fence.

“After spending a year renovating the cottage, we opened as a holiday cottage in Ballater in time for Easter, 2015.”

Pretty pink granite cottage in Ballater

From its stunning period features to its wonderful location, the couple instantly knew that they had found their dream home when they first set eyes on it.

“As well as being a really pretty traditional Scottish pink granite cottage with lovely front and back private gardens, it was the perfect central village location that first attracted us to the cottage,” says Alicia, who has a degree in textile design from Gray’s School of Art and has designed the cottage interiors.

“It’s in a quiet street yet is just a two-minute walk from all the local independent stores, restaurants and coffee shops.

“The other thing that really attracted us to Craigen are the cottage’s original features as there’s a traditional log burner and coving in the living room and it has the original staircase.”

Beautiful interiors

With its pretty gardens and painted picket fencing, Craigen Cottage is like something straight out of a storybook.

And the fairytale continues inside where every room exudes charm and character.

Setting a stylish tone is the superb sun porch with parquet flooring and space to sit and enjoy views of the front garden.

This leads through to the attractive hallway and the fabulous family lounge.

From the log burner and original cornicing to the solid oak flooring and the wonderful garden views, the lounge is the perfect place to escape and unwind.

Morning coffee with wonderful views

One of Alicia and George’s favourite rooms though is the bright and spacious dining kitchen with dual aspect windows.

“It’s a classic country kitchen with lots of lovely original features including a Belfast sink, glass- fronted drawers and a vintage Bryant and May glazed wall display cabinet, that we understand dates back to early 20th century,” says Alicia.

“The previous owner sourced it and it provides so much character to this family dining kitchen.

“As well as plenty of storage and modern open shelving, there’s also a handy breakfast bar overlooking the front garden which is perfect to enjoy a morning coffee.”

Bedrooms inspired by local landmarks

Also on the ground floor is a modern shower room and the large third bedroom with views over the back garden.

Over the years, the couple have beautifully renovated the property while retaining its original features.

“The cottage has been completely redecorated in a light and neutral modern vintage style with solid oak floorboards throughout,” says George.

“Each bedroom is decorated with a local theme in mind, one bedroom is named “The Ballater Sleeper” based on the local Royal Railway Station, another is called “Lochnagar” and decorated in soft tones, and the master bedroom “ Craigendarroch” looks out over the well- loved eponymously named hill.

“We also put in a new bathroom with vanity and shower.

“There’s a new roof over the front sun porch and there’s been a new boiler and oil tank installed to make sure everything runs efficiently.”

Garden is a horticultural haven

On the first floor, there is a newly fitted family bathroom plus two bedrooms including a dreamy master bedroom with amazing views towards Craigendarroch hill.

Outside, the front and fully enclosed back gardens have been completely transformed by George who is a keen gardener.

“The mature garden has been fully planted and has herbaceous borders, box hedge and fruit trees, there’s picket fencing around the front, wooden arches for clematis and a pergola covered seating area,” says George.

In addition, there is a summer house and a fantastic granite stone bothy which is currently used as a home gym plus a single garage.

Asked what they will miss most about their home, Alicia says: “Apart from our friends and neighbours, being able to sit out in the lovely gardens on a summer’s evening, with ice cream from the local ice cream parlour.”

Craigen Cottage, 1 Queens Road, Ballater, is on the market for offers over £360,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie and Co on 01339 755535 or check out the website aspc.co.uk