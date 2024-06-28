Alicia and George put their fairytale Ballater cottage on the market for £360,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alicia and George put their fairytale Ballater cottage on the market for £360,000

Like something straight out of a storybook, this charming country cottage is the perfect escape.

By Rosemary Lowne
Embrace the peace and tranquility of country life in this dream Ballater cottage. Image: Laurie and Co
Embrace the peace and tranquility of country life in this dream Ballater cottage. Image: Laurie and Co

From America and Australia to Germany and Greece, holidaymakers from across the world have fallen in love with this beautiful Ballater cottage.

Owned by Alicia and George Cameron, the fairytale three-bedroom property has not only been an amazing home for the couple but it has also been a place where tourists have made magical memories to last a lifetime.

“We bought the cottage over ten years ago, in 2014, but we first noticed it many years earlier as I had relatives who lived a few doors away,” says George, who previously worked in Telecoms.

“We always admired the cottage’s lovely front garden with herbaceous borders and picket fence.

“After spending a year renovating the cottage, we opened as a holiday cottage in Ballater in time for Easter, 2015.”

Alicia and George Cameron, owners of Craigen Cottage in Ballater.
Alicia and George Cameron will be sad to leave their wonderful cottage. Image: George and Alicia Cameron

Pretty pink granite cottage in Ballater

From its stunning period features to its wonderful location, the couple instantly knew that they had found their dream home when they first set eyes on it.

“As well as being a really pretty traditional Scottish pink granite cottage with lovely front and back private gardens, it was the perfect central village location that first attracted us to the cottage,” says Alicia, who has a degree in textile design from Gray’s School of Art and has designed the cottage interiors.

“It’s in a quiet street yet is just a two-minute walk from all the local independent stores, restaurants and coffee shops.

“The other thing that really attracted us to Craigen are the cottage’s original features as there’s a traditional log burner and coving in the living room and it has the original staircase.”

Cosy lounge with log burner.
Snuggle up round the log burner in this cosy lounge. Image: Laurie and Co

Beautiful interiors

With its pretty gardens and painted picket fencing, Craigen Cottage is like something straight out of a storybook.

And the fairytale continues inside where every room exudes charm and character.

Setting a stylish tone is the superb sun porch with parquet flooring and space to sit and enjoy views of the front garden.

This leads through to the attractive hallway and the fabulous family lounge.

From the log burner and original cornicing to the solid oak flooring and the wonderful garden views, the lounge is the perfect place to escape and unwind.

Country style kitchen inside Craigen Cottage in Ballater
The country style kitchen is one of the couple’s favourite rooms. Image: Laurie and Co

Morning coffee with wonderful views

One of Alicia and George’s favourite rooms though is the bright and spacious dining kitchen with dual aspect windows.

“It’s a classic country kitchen with lots of lovely original features including a Belfast sink, glass- fronted drawers and a vintage Bryant and May glazed wall display cabinet, that we understand dates back to early 20th century,” says Alicia.

“The previous owner sourced it and it provides so much character to this family dining kitchen.

“As well as plenty of storage and modern open shelving, there’s also a handy breakfast bar overlooking the front garden which is perfect to enjoy a morning coffee.”

Escape all the hustle and bustle of life in this tranquil space. Image: Laurie and Co

Bedrooms inspired by local landmarks

Also on the ground floor is a modern shower room and the large third bedroom with views over the back garden.

Over the years, the couple have beautifully renovated the property while retaining its original features.

“The cottage has been completely redecorated in a light and neutral modern vintage style with solid oak floorboards throughout,” says George.

Bright bedroom inside the Ballater cottage.
Every morning is a good morning when waking up in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Laurie and Co

“Each bedroom is decorated with a local theme in mind, one bedroom is named “The Ballater Sleeper” based on the local Royal Railway Station, another is called “Lochnagar” and decorated in soft tones, and the master bedroom “ Craigendarroch” looks out over the well- loved eponymously named hill.

“We also put in a new bathroom with vanity and shower.

“There’s a new roof over the front sun porch and there’s been a new boiler and oil tank installed to make sure everything runs efficiently.”

Another bedroom inside the property.
Weary heads will be well rested after a sleep in this immaculate bedroom. Image: Laurie and Co

Garden is a horticultural haven

On the first floor, there is a newly fitted family bathroom plus two bedrooms including a dreamy master bedroom with amazing views towards Craigendarroch hill.

Outside, the front and fully enclosed back gardens have been completely transformed by George who is a keen gardener.

“The mature garden has been fully planted and has herbaceous borders, box hedge and fruit trees, there’s picket fencing around the front, wooden arches for clematis and a pergola covered seating area,” says George.

Large front garden at the Ballater cottage.
George has completely transformed the gardens. Image: Laurie and Co

In addition, there is a summer house and a fantastic granite stone bothy which is currently used as a home gym plus a single garage.

Asked what they will miss most about their home, Alicia says: “Apart from our friends and neighbours, being able to sit out in the lovely gardens on a summer’s evening, with ice cream from the local ice cream parlour.”

Back garden at Craigen Cottage.
Enjoy the glorious garden all year round. Image: Laurie and Co

Craigen Cottage, 1 Queens Road, Ballater, is on the market for offers over £360,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie and Co on 01339 755535 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

