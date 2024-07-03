Luxurious converted steading at Maryculter has five bedrooms and fabulous garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxurious converted steading at Maryculter has five bedrooms and fabulous garden

Steading conversion between Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Banchory sits in around 1.22 acres and boasts detached double garage, en suites, dressing room and country views.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Struan House is a converted steading at Mill Of Crynoch, Maryculter, Aberdeen.
Struan House is a converted steading at Mill Of Crynoch, Maryculter, Aberdeen.

For those who love a converted steading, Struan House at Mill Of Crynoch, has it all.

As well as five bedrooms, this impressive property at Maryculter, Aberdeen, boasts generous garden grounds in an idyllic countryside setting.

There are panoramic countryside views while the grounds of this lovely home extend to around 1.22 acres. There is also a detached double garage.

Converted steading at Maryculter blends traditional with modern

The perfect blend of traditional charm and modern touches, this family home is bright and spacious.

And while it enjoys a delightful rural setting, it is just a short drive from Aberdeen city centre and the popular towns of Stonehaven and Banchory.

Upon arriving at the property, the vestibule and hallway offer lots of integrated storage and are nicely decorated.

Bright hallway and staircase at Struan House at Mill Of Crynoch.
A bright hallway with open staircase and lots of storage.

Leading on from there, is a good-sized sitting room towards the front of the property.

It has dual aspect windows allowing for lots of natural light and there is an attractive feature fireplace.

Best of all, patio doors lead out from here to the garden for the benefits of an indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

The living room of the Maryculter steading conversion, featuring patio doors and large windows.
The living room has patio doors to the gardens and lots of natural light.

East and west staircases

Moving on to the large dining kitchen, this features contemporary high-quality units, a handy central island and Miele integrated appliances.

There is plenty of room here for informal dining and there are dual aspect windows to enjoy views of the grounds and the countryside beyond.

Adjoining the kitchen is utility room which has a range of storage units as well as ample space for further appliances.

The kitchen at Struan House at Mill Of Crynoch, with contemporary units, island and dining area.
The kitchen with its contemporary units, island and dining area.

In addition to the dining kitchen, there is a formal dining room with attractive, double glass doors.

This is a flexible space which could be used for a variety of purposes according to the owner’s particular preferences.

Downstairs, there are two large bedrooms. One has a deep fitted wardrobe and both have plenty of space for free-standing furniture.

Bathroom at the converted steading at Maryculter, Aberdeen.
A sleek and spacious bathroom at the Maryculter steading conversion.

Also on this level is the family bathroom with a modern four-piece suite comprising wash hand basin, wc, large bathtub and large corner shower unit.

There is also a cloakroom on the ground floor, with wash hand basin and w.c.

An open staircase to the east of the property leads up to the next floor where there is generous landing.

This is almost like an extra room in itself, with integrated storage and an area for a home office, homework study or even just a quiet and cosy reading nook.

Versatile and bright upstairs landing at Struan House at Mill Of Crynoch, with room to work or study and lots of storage.
The versatile and bright upstairs landing with room to work or study and lots of storage.

Master bedroom features dressing room and en suite

Moving on to the master bedroom, this is a great size and it has the added luxury of an adjoining dressing room and en suite.

This has been fitted with a modern three-piece suite comprising wc, floating wash hand basin, and double shower cubicle with glass doors.

There is a second staircase to the west of the property and this leads to a bright landing and the rest of the accommodation.

View of the fireplace in the sitting room at the Maryculter steading conversion.
The sitting room with its feature fireplace.

From here you will find two further double bedrooms, one of which has a generous en-suite bathroom.

Outside, there is a large driveway with off-road parking for several cars and a detached double garage.

Lawns, patios and al fresco dining at Maryculter steading conversion

The garden grounds feature areas of lawn, well-stocked beds of shrubs and flowering bushes as well as patios.

One of the bedrooms at the converted steading at Maryculter, Aberdeen
One of the large and bright bedrooms at Struan House at Mill Of Crynoch.

The back garden is fully enclosed and gated, providing a safe space for children and pets.

The rear patio area offers an ideal spot for al fresco dining or just a morning coffee while enjoying the pleasant countryside setting.

Price over £650,000 with Burnett & Reid LLP and on the aspc website.

Patio area at Struan House at Mill Of Crynoch,
A pleasant patio area at the converted steading in Maryculter, Aberdeen.

