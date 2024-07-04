Jennifer gives Ferryhill home a gorgeous glow-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Jennifer gives Ferryhill home a gorgeous glow-up

Bold interiors work wonderfully in Jennifer Green's fabulous Ferryhill home.

By Rosemary Lowne
Vibrant colours bring positive energy into the lounge/dining area
Vibrant colours bring positive energy into the lounge/dining area. Image: Andersonbain

Who: Jennifer Green, who works as a communication lead at Aspect, a communication consultancy. She shares her home with her beloved dog, Rufus, who’s seven.

What: A beautiful two-bedroom end terrace home.

Where: 14 Caledonian Court, Ferryhill, Aberdeen.

Jennifer Green smiling at the camera
Jennifer Green has enjoyed decorating her beautiful Ferryhill home. Image: Jennifer Green

14 Caledonian Court

As told to Rosemary Lowne 

“Previously I had a flat on Union Street, so the main driver to move was so I had a garden for my dog.

My sister found this house for me and when I first viewed the property, I loved that it was different.

The exterior of the Ferryhill home at 14 Caledonian Court
Jennifer loves the unique look of her end terrace property. Image: Andersonbain

The location was perfect as it’s close to town and all its amenities but it’s also quiet and has green spaces just a couple of minutes away.

I also loved the granite stone and the feature windows so I purchased it in January 2020.

Two bedroom Ferryhill home

The property itself is an end terrace, two-bedroom house which is part of Caledonian Court, a converted church-style building.

The dining area, with plush chairs and a wooden table, a statement light fixture and a lots of house plants
Eye catching lights work beautifully with walnut and gold accents in this attractive dining area. Image: Andersonbain

I believe it was a Scout Hall and it was developed into flats and houses in 1996.

My house has some unique and original features with distinctive windows and ivy growing up it.

I’ve always thought it’s like a house you might see in a fairytale book.

The dining area's reflection in the mirror
Mirrors create light, space and character. Image: Andersonbain

The previous owners had recently put in a kitchen which was nice and modern so there was nothing major to renovate, I just decorated it over time.

The first thing I wanted to change was the entrance door.

I chose a blue/grey colour to match the windows and it looks great with a wreath at Christmas time.

The bathroom in the house with dark walls and a colourful wallpaper accent wall
Bold wallpaper and dark hues give the bathroom boutique hotel vibes. Image: Andersonbain

Otherwise, it has mainly been interiors and décor.

Favourite room in her Ferryhill home

My favourite room is the open plan living and dining area as it has a mid-century feel to it but with a modern twist plus there’s a nice big window offering lovely views of the greenery outside.

The furniture in my living room is my favourite as I’ve gone for walnut and gold accents from Next.

The living area in the Ferryhill home with a bright orange sofa, a statement ceiling light, turquoise walls and a flat screen television
Turquoise walls and burnt orange furniture will have you dreaming of far flung places. Image: Andersonbain

I also love the cream boucle chairs which are also from Next while the sofa is from Made.com.

The sofa is a little bright, it was supposed to be more of a burnt orange.

In the bathroom, I decided to go a little crazy with the decor as I’ve used a wallpaper from John Lewis and I painted the walls dark blue.

One of the bedrooms in the Ferryhill home with light wood tones and pink bedding
Soft pastels, light wood and neutrals create a calm ambiance in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Andersonbain

My other furniture favourites include my super king size bed which is very comfy.

Over time, I’ve also picked up reclaimed mirrors, lamps and pictures as I see them.

For me, the biggest challenge was probably building flat pack furniture solo but it worked out in the end.

The outdoor, garden area of the home with two outdoor chairs on the stone patio area
Soak up some vitamin D in this attractive outdoor area. Image: Andersonbain

What I love best about my property is that it’s my own space and the storybook vibe it has.

My tips for anyone embarking on a similar project would be to choose items you like and it’ll all work out in the end.”

14 Caledonian Court, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £240,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

