Jennifer gives Ferryhill home a gorgeous glow-up

Who: Jennifer Green, who works as a communication lead at Aspect, a communication consultancy. She shares her home with her beloved dog, Rufus, who’s seven.

What: A beautiful two-bedroom end terrace home.

Where: 14 Caledonian Court, Ferryhill, Aberdeen.

14 Caledonian Court

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“Previously I had a flat on Union Street, so the main driver to move was so I had a garden for my dog.

My sister found this house for me and when I first viewed the property, I loved that it was different.

The location was perfect as it’s close to town and all its amenities but it’s also quiet and has green spaces just a couple of minutes away.

I also loved the granite stone and the feature windows so I purchased it in January 2020.

Two bedroom Ferryhill home

The property itself is an end terrace, two-bedroom house which is part of Caledonian Court, a converted church-style building.

I believe it was a Scout Hall and it was developed into flats and houses in 1996.

My house has some unique and original features with distinctive windows and ivy growing up it.

I’ve always thought it’s like a house you might see in a fairytale book.

The previous owners had recently put in a kitchen which was nice and modern so there was nothing major to renovate, I just decorated it over time.

The first thing I wanted to change was the entrance door.

I chose a blue/grey colour to match the windows and it looks great with a wreath at Christmas time.

Otherwise, it has mainly been interiors and décor.

Favourite room in her Ferryhill home

My favourite room is the open plan living and dining area as it has a mid-century feel to it but with a modern twist plus there’s a nice big window offering lovely views of the greenery outside.

The furniture in my living room is my favourite as I’ve gone for walnut and gold accents from Next.

I also love the cream boucle chairs which are also from Next while the sofa is from Made.com.

The sofa is a little bright, it was supposed to be more of a burnt orange.

In the bathroom, I decided to go a little crazy with the decor as I’ve used a wallpaper from John Lewis and I painted the walls dark blue.

My other furniture favourites include my super king size bed which is very comfy.

Over time, I’ve also picked up reclaimed mirrors, lamps and pictures as I see them.

For me, the biggest challenge was probably building flat pack furniture solo but it worked out in the end.

What I love best about my property is that it’s my own space and the storybook vibe it has.

My tips for anyone embarking on a similar project would be to choose items you like and it’ll all work out in the end.”

14 Caledonian Court, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £240,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk