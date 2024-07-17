‘Pinnacle of contemporary living’: Stonehaven villa with gym, sauna and ‘man cave’ on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Pinnacle of contemporary living’: Stonehaven villa with gym, sauna and ‘man cave’ on the market

The five-bedroom home is listed for offers over £560,000.

By Graham Fleming
The five-bedroom home is located at Raedykes Road. Image: Aberdein Considine
The five-bedroom home is located at Raedykes Road. Image: Aberdein Considine

A Stonehaven villa dubbed “the pinnacle of contemporary living” has been put on the market for offers over £560,000.

The five-bedroom home at Raedykes Road – listed by local estate agents Aberdein Considine – boasts a “beautifully and thoughtfully designed” interior with three “spacious” public rooms.

It also has a unique enclosed “man cave” located in the garden, with a games table, bar and fruit machine.

The outdoor patio area leads out into the garden. Image: Aberdein Considine
The property’s outdoor sauna and fireplace. Image: Aberdein Considine
The outdoor patio area as seen from the garden. Image: Aberdein Considine

Other unique assets include a jacuzzi and sauna, located on the outdoor patio leading to the garden, for summer nights with the family – with a fireplace also set up for the winter nights.

The prpoerty comes complete with an indoor gym. Image: Aberdein Considine
The property comes with a man cave. Image: Aberdein Considine
Any men of the household will be kept busy. Image: Aberdein Considine

An open-plan kitchen and dining space, covering the rear of the house, is described as being the “heart of the home”.

The kitchen is equipped with integrated double ovens, hob, dishwasher, a fridge freezer, and a breakfast bar for informal dining.

The kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine
The living area leads to the outdoor portion of the property. Image: Aberdein Considine
An alternate living space. Image: Aberdein Considine

For more formal meal times, there is also a purpose-built dining room, with adjacent cloakroom.

The dining room. Image: Aberdein Considine
The villa comes with a home office area. Image: Aberdein Considine

The hallway has a staircase which leads to the property’s first floor which houses the property’s five bedrooms.

The hallway leading upstairs. Image: Aberdein Considine
Bedrooms come with en-suite bathing areas. Image: Aberdein Considine
There is ample bedroom for a large family. Image: Aberdein Considine
The property contains five bedrooms. Image: Aberdein Considine
The guest bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

The impressive master bedroom has inbuilt dual wardrobes and an en-suite shower which has been recently fitted.

The guest bedroom has also been fitted with en-suite shower facilities.

Meanwhile, three further double bedrooms have large family bathroom designed and a separate shower enclosure.

The outdoor garden area. Image: Aberdein Considine
Kids will enjoy the jungle gym set up in the lawn. Image: Aberdein Considine

Stepping outside, the property also has a large garden plot.

With “thoughtful” landscaping applied to the large grassy lawn area, the outdoor section also includes a children’s play area.

The property is set up for outdoor dining in the summer. Image: Aberdein Considine

The property is available to view on Aberdein Considine’s website.

