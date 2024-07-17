‘Pinnacle of contemporary living’: Stonehaven villa with gym, sauna and ‘man cave’ on the market

A Stonehaven villa dubbed “the pinnacle of contemporary living” has been put on the market for offers over £560,000.

The five-bedroom home at Raedykes Road – listed by local estate agents Aberdein Considine – boasts a “beautifully and thoughtfully designed” interior with three “spacious” public rooms.

It also has a unique enclosed “man cave” located in the garden, with a games table, bar and fruit machine.

Other unique assets include a jacuzzi and sauna, located on the outdoor patio leading to the garden, for summer nights with the family – with a fireplace also set up for the winter nights.

An open-plan kitchen and dining space, covering the rear of the house, is described as being the “heart of the home”.

The kitchen is equipped with integrated double ovens, hob, dishwasher, a fridge freezer, and a breakfast bar for informal dining.

For more formal meal times, there is also a purpose-built dining room, with adjacent cloakroom.

The hallway has a staircase which leads to the property’s first floor which houses the property’s five bedrooms.

The impressive master bedroom has inbuilt dual wardrobes and an en-suite shower which has been recently fitted.

The guest bedroom has also been fitted with en-suite shower facilities.

Meanwhile, three further double bedrooms have large family bathroom designed and a separate shower enclosure.

Stepping outside, the property also has a large garden plot.

With “thoughtful” landscaping applied to the large grassy lawn area, the outdoor section also includes a children’s play area.

The property is available to view on Aberdein Considine’s website.