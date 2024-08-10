Modern Highland farmhouse with rooftop terrace for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern Highland farmhouse with rooftop terrace for sale

Ardblair is situated between Inverness and Drumnadrochit and is the perfect peaceful Highland haven.

By Ross Hempseed
Ardblair in the Highlands. Image: Galbraith.
Ardblair in the Highlands. Image: Galbraith.

A modernised farmhouse nestled in the rural Highlands with its own rooftop terrace is up for sale.

Ardblair sits in a rural spot between Inverness and Drumnadrochit, with unspoiled views across the moorlands.

The property was once just a modest farmhouse before being expanded throughout the years.

The modernised farmhouse features a rooftop terrace. Image: Galbraith.

The interior was also modernised, transforming it into a contemporary home.

Entering via the porch into the reception hall to the left is the spacious sitting room, with hardwood floors, a wood-burning fire and large windows allowing plenty of light in.

The sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

Connected to the sitting room is the library/games room, with space for a pool table.

On the other side of the reception hall is a utility room as well as the dining room, with openings to the kitchen for easy service during meal times.

The dining room. Image: Galbraith.
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

Walking through the property, it has a bright and airy feel with plenty of windows offering stunning views over the surrounding landscape.

The muted kitchen/diner has all the modern appliances, with a large range cooker and a separate larder space.

Ardblair is a modernised farmhouse with a rooftop terrace

Also on the ground floor is a large bathroom and one of the four bedrooms.

Close by is a staircase to one section of the upper floor with two good-sized bedrooms and a shared shower room.

Ground floor bedroom. Image: Galbraith.

Next to the utility room is another set of stairs up to a landing, with an ensuite to the left and the master bedroom to the right.

Master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
Master ensuite. Image: Galbraith.

From the master bedroom, the owners can access the upstairs studio room, a versatile space with a wood-burning stove.

The studio. Image: Galbraith.

It also has a door leading to one of the property’s main attractions – the rooftop terrace.

A large open space with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, it is the perfect place to relax with a drink on a warm summer’s evening.

Rooftop Terrace. Image: Galbraith.

The terrace is also accessible via outside steps from the garden.

The property has around 1.6 acres of land, including a well-kept garden and flagstone patio area. It also has a garage and workshop along with kennels.

The scenic views. Image: Galbraith.

Ardblair is currently used as a holiday let but can be made into someone’s forever Highland haven.

The farmhouse is listed with Galbraith for £625,000.

