Modern Highland farmhouse with rooftop terrace for sale

A modernised farmhouse nestled in the rural Highlands with its own rooftop terrace is up for sale.

Ardblair sits in a rural spot between Inverness and Drumnadrochit, with unspoiled views across the moorlands.

The property was once just a modest farmhouse before being expanded throughout the years.

The interior was also modernised, transforming it into a contemporary home.

Entering via the porch into the reception hall to the left is the spacious sitting room, with hardwood floors, a wood-burning fire and large windows allowing plenty of light in.

Connected to the sitting room is the library/games room, with space for a pool table.

On the other side of the reception hall is a utility room as well as the dining room, with openings to the kitchen for easy service during meal times.

Walking through the property, it has a bright and airy feel with plenty of windows offering stunning views over the surrounding landscape.

The muted kitchen/diner has all the modern appliances, with a large range cooker and a separate larder space.

Also on the ground floor is a large bathroom and one of the four bedrooms.

Close by is a staircase to one section of the upper floor with two good-sized bedrooms and a shared shower room.

Next to the utility room is another set of stairs up to a landing, with an ensuite to the left and the master bedroom to the right.

From the master bedroom, the owners can access the upstairs studio room, a versatile space with a wood-burning stove.

It also has a door leading to one of the property’s main attractions – the rooftop terrace.

A large open space with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, it is the perfect place to relax with a drink on a warm summer’s evening.

The terrace is also accessible via outside steps from the garden.

The property has around 1.6 acres of land, including a well-kept garden and flagstone patio area. It also has a garage and workshop along with kennels.

Ardblair is currently used as a holiday let but can be made into someone’s forever Highland haven.

The farmhouse is listed with Galbraith for £625,000.