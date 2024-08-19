For sale: Former Manse of New Aberdour with ‘chalet-style’ bungalow guest house

A former manse in New Aberdour has hit the market for offers over £375,000.

The five-bedroom property is among the first properties within eyeshot on the south side of the Aberdeenshire village.

Listed as a category C building, the property is attractive, thanks to its unique stonework and location.

Situated on Low Street, the three-storey home benefits from sprawling gardens, with a separate annexe located just off to the side of the main house.

What lies beyond the front door?

The Old Manse is full of character and charm, including original woodwork on the skirting, staircase and 4-panel interior doors.

Guests are welcomed through the front door into a small entrance hall before entering the main L-shaped hallway.

To the right, lies the main sitting room.

The deep wooden skirting complements the light decor, creating the perfect family space.

Directly across the hall lies the formal dining room.

The black fireplace acts as the focal point of the large room overlooking the main road and front garden.

To the rear of the house, the large kitchen diner provides the perfect space for entertaining.

Leading off from the kitchen is a separate lounge and dining room.

The remainder of the floor space on the ground floor is taken up by a handy utility room.

Five-bedroom property full of charm

The first floor is where you will find five spacious bedrooms alongside the family bathroom.

The pick of the bedrooms is the master, which has its own fireplace.

The family bathroom has a large walk-in shower.

Taking the staircase to the attic, you will find two separate attic rooms with Velux windows.

The Old Manse is set amidst sprawling gardens, adding to the elegance of the Aberdeenshire property.

Aberdeenshire property comes complete with a separate annexe

A prominent feature within the grounds is a separate annexe, a modern chalet-style bungalow.

The space is perfect for hosting guests and family.

Lined with floor-to-ceiling windows, guests are welcomed through the glass door into the open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining area.

The small hallway leads to the two bedrooms, bathroom and shower room.

The Old Manse is the perfect family home, providing plenty of space for entertaining, both indoors and outdoors.

This unique property can be yours for offers over £375,000.

