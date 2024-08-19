For sale: Former Manse of New Aberdour with ‘chalet-style’ bungalow guest house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Former Manse of New Aberdour with ‘chalet-style’ bungalow guest house

The property has an annexe in the garden - perfect for hosting visitors.

By Michelle Henderson
Old Manse in New Aberdour with grey and light brown stonework.
Old Manse in New Aberdour is up for sale for offers over £375,000. Image: Brown & McRae.

A former manse in New Aberdour has hit the market for offers over £375,000.

The five-bedroom property is among the first properties within eyeshot on the south side of the Aberdeenshire village.

Listed as a category C building, the property is attractive, thanks to its unique stonework and location.

Situated on Low Street, the three-storey home benefits from sprawling gardens, with a separate annexe located just off to the side of the main house.

Main hallway.
The main entrance hallway is light with the brown wooden doors and frames adding a pop of colour. Image: Brown & McRae.
Sitting room with Log-burning stove and purple furniture.
The sitting room has its own marble log-burning stove giving the room a warm welcoming feel. Image: Brown & McRae.

What lies beyond the front door?

The Old Manse is full of character and charm, including original woodwork on the skirting, staircase and 4-panel interior doors.

Guests are welcomed through the front door into a small entrance hall before entering the main L-shaped hallway.

To the right, lies the main sitting room.

Large room with black fireplace, sash windows, drum kit and punching bag.
The black fireplace acts as the focal point of the large room overlooking the main road and front garden. Image: Brown & McRae.

The deep wooden skirting complements the light decor, creating the perfect family space.

Directly across the hall lies the formal dining room.

The black fireplace acts as the focal point of the large room overlooking the main road and front garden.

To the rear of the house, the large kitchen diner provides the perfect space for entertaining.

Leading off from the kitchen is a separate lounge and dining room.

Kitchen with red/orange floor tiles.
The large family kitchen is full of charm with the tiled flooring adding a pop of colour. Image: Brown & McRae.
The central focus of the room lies with the exposed stonework on the chimney breast wall, with a log-burning stove creating a warm feel to the family space.
The family room, leading off the kitchen, provides a cosy space for family dining. Image: Brown & McRae.

The remainder of the floor space on the ground floor is taken up by a handy utility room.

Five-bedroom property full of charm

The first floor is where you will find five spacious bedrooms alongside the family bathroom.

Light and airy master bedroom.
The master bedroom has its very own fireplace. Image: Brown & McRae.

The pick of the bedrooms is the master, which has its own fireplace.

The family bathroom has a large walk-in shower.

Taking the staircase to the attic, you will find two separate attic rooms with Velux windows.

The family bathroom has a large walk-in shower.
The family bathroom has a large walk-in shower. Image: Brown & McRae.

The Old Manse is set amidst sprawling gardens, adding to the elegance of the Aberdeenshire property.

Aberdeenshire property comes complete with a separate annexe

A prominent feature within the grounds is a separate annexe, a modern chalet-style bungalow.

The space is perfect for hosting guests and family.

Large lounge with black framed french doors.
The separate annexe provides the perfect space for hosting and accommodating guests. Image: Brown &McRae.

Lined with floor-to-ceiling windows, guests are welcomed through the glass door into the open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining area.

Gardens at the Old Manse. Image: Brown & McRae.

The small hallway leads to the two bedrooms, bathroom and shower room.

The Old Manse is the perfect family home, providing plenty of space for entertaining, both indoors and outdoors.

This unique property can be yours for offers over £375,000.

Read more from New Aberdour: ‘Our only shop has shut and the church will be next – but we want to bring forgotten New Aberdour back to life’

Conversation