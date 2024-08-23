John and Shona’s wonderful West End apartment with summerhouse for sale in Aberdeen for £350,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John and Shona’s wonderful West End apartment with summerhouse for sale in Aberdeen for £350,000

John and Shona will miss their gorgeous apartment in the West End of Aberdeen.

the exterior of 40 Whitehall Road, Aberdeen.
40 Whitehall Road, Aberdeen. Image: ASPC
By Kirstin Brown

Boasting four spacious bedrooms and a summerhouse, this modern double upper apartment is perfect for families looking for a new home in Aberdeen’s West End.

John and Shona Diack, who fell in love with the property’s period features and popular location, saw the home’s brilliant potential. They renovated the apartment and took the opportunity to convert the loft into a large, inviting upper floor.

Eight years later, the couple have put their beloved home on the market as they prepare to downsize for their early retirement.

John and Shona Diack
John and Shona Diack, who enjoyed eight years in their lovely West End home. Image: John Diack

West End apartment is bursting with character

Stunningly beautiful inside and out, every room in the apartment is full to the brim with personality and charm.

John and Shona refurbished the lounge, bathroom and bedrooms on the first floor, breathing new life into the home while maintaining the charming period features that caught the couple’s attention when they first bought the property.

“Throughout all of this, we have looked after all of the original features.”

The lounge in the Aberdeen West End apartment, including a bay window and a fireplace.
The living room in the property has a superb bay window and cosy fireplace. Image: ASPC

From the property’s West End location to the spacious rooms, John and Shona will miss their home and all the memories they have made in it.

The front-facing lounge is full of character, with a cosy fireplace, bay window and lots of space for family or guests.

Also on the first floor, the contemporary and sleek kitchen is perfect for cooking up a storm. The kitchen and dining room is a seamless blend of modern and rustic styles, subtly separating the room between cooking and eating areas.

The kitchen has sleek white cupboards with grey countertops and a wooden dining table with bench seating
This stylish kitchen has plenty of personality. Image: ASPC

Next to the kitchen is a useful utility room with plenty of space for laundry and storage.

The two large bedrooms on the first floor provide an abundance of space for families or they can be used as dreamy spare bedrooms for housing guests.

The loft was transformed into a lovely second floor

Loving the idea of more space, the couple fought for permission to convert the loft into an impressive upper floor shortly after buying the home eight years ago.

“We firstly applied for planning permission to convert the loft, at first it was rejected by Aberdeen city planning department,” says John.

“But I managed to overturn it and got my planning permission.”

The master bedroom in the converted loft, there is a navy accent wall to match the blue and yellow furnishings
The modern master bedroom. Image: ASPC

After converting the loft, the couple added a lovely, spacious master bedroom with a large en-suite bathroom with a freestanding bathtub and lots of natural light.

The contemporary bathroom is the perfect place to pamper yourself and have a relaxing bubble bath after a long day.

The grey and white en-suite bathroom in the west end apartment in aberdeen, including a freestanding bathtub and lots of natural light
The luxurious master en-suite bathroom. Image: ASPC

A smaller fourth bedroom was added on the upper floor, which the couple use as an office, ideal for working from home.

Stunning summerhouse and garden

The back garden is perfect for eating al fresco, entertaining guests and enjoying a drink or two while the children play on the grass outside in the warmer months.

Over the years, John says the home and garden have been ideal “for having friends round for get-togethers,”

“We have had many barbecues and curry nights. I am well known for both.”

The garden on the property
A gorgeous garden, perfect for barbecues in the summertime. Image: ASPC

For those who love a post-dinner drink, the summerhouse has a bar and plenty of space to spend time with friends and family.

The summerhouse, which was built during lockdown and is shared with the neighbours, is ideal for making memories and hosting guests on light summer nights.

The wooden summerhouse in the garden of the west end aberdeen flat
Enjoy a refreshing drink in the summerhouse. Image: ASPC

John says he thinks the apartment’s West End location, generous room sizes, one-of-a-kind summerhouse and garden are what will appeal most to buyers.

He believes this stunning home is best suited for “young management professionals and families” due to the nearby schools and the plethora of spacious bedrooms.

The grassy garden in the property is also brilliant for children, providing a great play area and suntrap on hot days.

To book a viewing…

40 Whitehall Road, Aberdeen is on the market for offers over £350,000. To arrange a viewing go to the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation