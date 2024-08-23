John and Shona’s wonderful West End apartment with summerhouse for sale in Aberdeen for £350,000

Boasting four spacious bedrooms and a summerhouse, this modern double upper apartment is perfect for families looking for a new home in Aberdeen’s West End.

John and Shona Diack, who fell in love with the property’s period features and popular location, saw the home’s brilliant potential. They renovated the apartment and took the opportunity to convert the loft into a large, inviting upper floor.

Eight years later, the couple have put their beloved home on the market as they prepare to downsize for their early retirement.

West End apartment is bursting with character

Stunningly beautiful inside and out, every room in the apartment is full to the brim with personality and charm.

John and Shona refurbished the lounge, bathroom and bedrooms on the first floor, breathing new life into the home while maintaining the charming period features that caught the couple’s attention when they first bought the property.

“Throughout all of this, we have looked after all of the original features.”

From the property’s West End location to the spacious rooms, John and Shona will miss their home and all the memories they have made in it.

The front-facing lounge is full of character, with a cosy fireplace, bay window and lots of space for family or guests.

Also on the first floor, the contemporary and sleek kitchen is perfect for cooking up a storm. The kitchen and dining room is a seamless blend of modern and rustic styles, subtly separating the room between cooking and eating areas.

Next to the kitchen is a useful utility room with plenty of space for laundry and storage.

The two large bedrooms on the first floor provide an abundance of space for families or they can be used as dreamy spare bedrooms for housing guests.

The loft was transformed into a lovely second floor

Loving the idea of more space, the couple fought for permission to convert the loft into an impressive upper floor shortly after buying the home eight years ago.

“We firstly applied for planning permission to convert the loft, at first it was rejected by Aberdeen city planning department,” says John.

“But I managed to overturn it and got my planning permission.”

After converting the loft, the couple added a lovely, spacious master bedroom with a large en-suite bathroom with a freestanding bathtub and lots of natural light.

The contemporary bathroom is the perfect place to pamper yourself and have a relaxing bubble bath after a long day.

A smaller fourth bedroom was added on the upper floor, which the couple use as an office, ideal for working from home.

Stunning summerhouse and garden

The back garden is perfect for eating al fresco, entertaining guests and enjoying a drink or two while the children play on the grass outside in the warmer months.

Over the years, John says the home and garden have been ideal “for having friends round for get-togethers,”

“We have had many barbecues and curry nights. I am well known for both.”

For those who love a post-dinner drink, the summerhouse has a bar and plenty of space to spend time with friends and family.

The summerhouse, which was built during lockdown and is shared with the neighbours, is ideal for making memories and hosting guests on light summer nights.

John says he thinks the apartment’s West End location, generous room sizes, one-of-a-kind summerhouse and garden are what will appeal most to buyers.

He believes this stunning home is best suited for “young management professionals and families” due to the nearby schools and the plethora of spacious bedrooms.

The grassy garden in the property is also brilliant for children, providing a great play area and suntrap on hot days.

40 Whitehall Road, Aberdeen is on the market for offers over £350,000. To arrange a viewing go to the website aspc.co.uk

