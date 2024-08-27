£2.35m Highland castle with TWO private islands hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£2.35m Highland castle with TWO private islands hits the market

For Sale: Glenborrodale Castle dates back to 1902.

By Ross Hempseed
Glenborrodale Castle in the Highlands.
Glenborrodale Castle in the Highlands. Image: Savills.

A Highland castle perched on a coastal ridge overlooking its own private islands is up for sale for more than £2.3m.

Glenborrodale Castle is an impressive building dating back to 1902, built from red Dumfriesshire sandstone.

Sitting on a ridge overlooking Loch Sunart, you can enjoy panoramic views out to the islands of Risga, Carna and Oronsay.

Views out over Loch Sunart from Glenborrodale Castle
Views out over Loch Sunart. Image: Savills.

The massive castle is currently a hotel/guesthouse.

Ground and first floors

The entrance vestibule features marble flooring, original oak panelling, ornate cornicing and arched windows.

Down the hall leads to an office, ladies’ and gents’ toilets and access to the Bruce and McDuff bedroom suites.

Entrance hall of Glenborrodale Castle
The entrance hall. Image: Savills.

A third suite – the Burns – is off to the left with a separate bathroom, while at the back of the building is the Buchan suite.

A curved staircase next to the Buchan suite leads to the Macdonald suite.

Commercial kitchen at the Highland castle.
Glenborrodale Castle is up for sale with a large commercial kitchen. Image: Savills.

Also in this area are the back rooms, including the large commercial kitchen, crockery store room, five pantry rooms and multiple storage rooms.

A hardwood, double-glazed garden conservatory with a tiled floor and French doors out to the garden is perfect for an evening drink.

The glass-covered conservatory.
The glass-covered conservatory. Image: Savills.

A feature staircase with marble steps leads up to the first floor and the gallery hall with its original fireplace and canopy.

Sitting room inside the Highland castle for sale, featuring large skylight.
The sitting room with its skylight. Image: Savills.
Large bay window in the sitting room.
Large bay window in the sitting room. Image: Savills.

The four principal reception rooms are on this floor, and the dining room, with its wooden panelling and open fireplace with marble surround.

The dining room.
The dining room at the Highland property for sale, Glenborrodale Castle. Image: Savills.

There is also access to the roof terrace and the serving kitchen.

The sitting room has a bay window with seating and a turret with scenic views out over the landscape.

The games room at the castle for sale in the Highlands.
The games room. Image: Savills.

Also on the first floor is the drawing room and a games room with two open display presses.

Upper floors

A stone circular staircase leads up to the second, third and fourth floors.

The large fireplace in the main hallway at Glenborrodale Castle
The large fireplace in the main hallway. Image: Savills.

Windows on all sides have wonderful views overlooking the gardens and loch beyond.

The second floor includes the Boswell, Macbeth, Mitchell and Fleming bedroom suites – all ensuite.

A bathroom at the property.
A bathroom. Image: Savills.

The third floor includes the Byron, Lauder, Scott, Wallace and Adam bedroom suites – three ensuite and two with bathroom access.

The fourth floor has the Meddom bedroom suite, which has a sitting area, dressing room and ensuite.

The Baird bedroom suite – the penthouse room – includes a sitting room with a kitchenette, double bedroom and bathroom.

One of the many bedrooms at Glenborrodale Castle in the Highlands.
One of the many bedrooms. Image: Savills.

The staircase takes a last turn to the door to the upper turret stairs, which opens to the turret room on the fifth floor.

Glazed doors open onto the turret, where panoramic views can be enjoyed from the castle’s highest point.

Other buildings

Also located on the site are the former Coach House and the Gate Lodge, divided into smaller apartments.

These included three in the Coach House and two in the Gate Lodge.

The Gate Lodge.
Glenborrodale Castle is up for sale with two outbuilding, including the Gate Lodge. Image: Savills.

Another outbuilding is split into two areas, one currently used as a gym and the other as a sauna and shower room.

At the edge of the loch is the Boathouse with its very own jetty.

glenborrodale castle's coach house
The Coach House. Image: Savills.

Glenborrodale Castle sits on 134 acres in a quiet but stunning part of the Highlands.

There is an attractive pond to the south of the castle and its terraces near the south boundary of the grounds.

Additionally, the property also comes with its own private islands, Risga at 30 acres and Eileam am Feidh at 13 acres.

glenborrodale castle highland aerial view
Glenborrodale Castle. Image: Savills.

The property agent commented: “It goes without saying that Glenborrodale Castle is set in quite a magical location and with the additional benefits of the islands and outbuildings – the opportunities this property presents are endless.”

Glenborrodale Castle is listed with Savills for £2.35m.

