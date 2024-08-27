£2.35m Highland castle with TWO private islands hits the market

A Highland castle perched on a coastal ridge overlooking its own private islands is up for sale for more than £2.3m.

Glenborrodale Castle is an impressive building dating back to 1902, built from red Dumfriesshire sandstone.

Sitting on a ridge overlooking Loch Sunart, you can enjoy panoramic views out to the islands of Risga, Carna and Oronsay.

The massive castle is currently a hotel/guesthouse.

Ground and first floors

The entrance vestibule features marble flooring, original oak panelling, ornate cornicing and arched windows.

Down the hall leads to an office, ladies’ and gents’ toilets and access to the Bruce and McDuff bedroom suites.

A third suite – the Burns – is off to the left with a separate bathroom, while at the back of the building is the Buchan suite.

A curved staircase next to the Buchan suite leads to the Macdonald suite.

Also in this area are the back rooms, including the large commercial kitchen, crockery store room, five pantry rooms and multiple storage rooms.

A hardwood, double-glazed garden conservatory with a tiled floor and French doors out to the garden is perfect for an evening drink.

A feature staircase with marble steps leads up to the first floor and the gallery hall with its original fireplace and canopy.

The four principal reception rooms are on this floor, and the dining room, with its wooden panelling and open fireplace with marble surround.

There is also access to the roof terrace and the serving kitchen.

The sitting room has a bay window with seating and a turret with scenic views out over the landscape.

Also on the first floor is the drawing room and a games room with two open display presses.

Upper floors

A stone circular staircase leads up to the second, third and fourth floors.

Windows on all sides have wonderful views overlooking the gardens and loch beyond.

The second floor includes the Boswell, Macbeth, Mitchell and Fleming bedroom suites – all ensuite.

The third floor includes the Byron, Lauder, Scott, Wallace and Adam bedroom suites – three ensuite and two with bathroom access.

The fourth floor has the Meddom bedroom suite, which has a sitting area, dressing room and ensuite.

The Baird bedroom suite – the penthouse room – includes a sitting room with a kitchenette, double bedroom and bathroom.

The staircase takes a last turn to the door to the upper turret stairs, which opens to the turret room on the fifth floor.

Glazed doors open onto the turret, where panoramic views can be enjoyed from the castle’s highest point.

Other buildings

Also located on the site are the former Coach House and the Gate Lodge, divided into smaller apartments.

These included three in the Coach House and two in the Gate Lodge.

Another outbuilding is split into two areas, one currently used as a gym and the other as a sauna and shower room.

At the edge of the loch is the Boathouse with its very own jetty.

Glenborrodale Castle sits on 134 acres in a quiet but stunning part of the Highlands.

There is an attractive pond to the south of the castle and its terraces near the south boundary of the grounds.

Additionally, the property also comes with its own private islands, Risga at 30 acres and Eileam am Feidh at 13 acres.

The property agent commented: “It goes without saying that Glenborrodale Castle is set in quite a magical location and with the additional benefits of the islands and outbuildings – the opportunities this property presents are endless.”

Glenborrodale Castle is listed with Savills for £2.35m.