Caron and Paul put beautiful Banff home in grounds of historic Duff House up for sale for £500,000

Caron and Paul Westmorland will miss the peace and serenity of their historic home.

By Rosemary Lowne
The Orchard, is a stunning family home within the grounds of the historic Duff House.
The Orchard, is a stunning family home within the grounds of the historic Duff House. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

It was while out running in the woods that Caron and Paul Westmorland first set eyes on The Orchard, a beautiful family home within the grounds of the historic Duff House.

“We had been familiar with the property for years as we used to pass by it when we were out running in the woods,” says Caron.

“We always thought it would be an amazing place to live if we ever got the chance as it has loads of space and plenty of privacy but it’s just a short walk or drive into town.”

Paul and Caron Westmorland will miss their amazing home in Banff. Image: Caron Westmorland
This aerial view brings to life the beauty of the surroundings. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Their property dreams soon became reality when the home came up for sale.

“We moved into The Orchard 18 years ago,” says Caron.

“Over the years living at The Orchard has enabled us to bring family together to celebrate special events and to spend quality time.

“As the property was a former Bed & Breakfast each of the bedrooms has an en suite bathroom or shower room.

“We have enjoyed socialising with family and friends and our dining room, with its board room sized table, has seen up to 23 people, young and old, coming together for food and fun.

“Having a bedroom on the ground floor has meant that family members and friends who find stairs more difficult can still visit and be part of special times together with us.”

The lounge has beautiful features like hardwood flooring and tall windows. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Whether it’s home baking or a Sunday roast dinner, the kitchen is the perfect place to rustle up a feast. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Banff home has a fascinating history…

Brimming with charm and character, the fantastic five-bedroom property has a fascinating history.

“An ‘orchard’ on the site is mentioned on a map of 1747, although the oldest part of the current house was built in the late 1800s for the Head Forrester of Duff House Estate,” says Paul.

“The house was modernised and extended in the 1990s.

“The Orchard’s garden was the location for a vinery associated with Duff House and although the greenhouse structure has long gone, remarkably a vine is still growing there, as are several fruit trees.”

The property is located within the grounds of Duff House (pictured). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Family feasts can be savoured in the dining room. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Period property is a timeless beauty…

Ageing like a fine wine, this timeless home has a plethora of original features including cornicing, sweeping staircases and high ceilings.

At the heart of the home is the ultra-modern dining kitchen complete with integrated appliances, a central island and space for dining.

Family meals can also be enjoyed in the dining room where a wood-burning stove creates a cosy atmosphere.

Meanwhile, post-dinner relaxation can be soaked up in the attractive lounge.

Sweet dreams are made of these. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
This stylish dressing area is the perfect place to get ready. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

‘We’ve put our own stamp on the home’

And for those who work from home, the study is perfect.

Over the years, Caron and Paul have enjoyed putting their own stamp on their home.

“We have made a few changes inside and out since we moved in,” says Caron.

“The kitchen and bathrooms have all been renewed and we have created a larger bedroom for ourselves with a big dressing area.”

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a beautiful bedroom with an en suite, a utility room and a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are four further bedrooms with en suites, including a principal bedroom.

A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Soak away stress in this immaculate bathroom. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

The garden with is a showstopper…

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven with manicured lawns, mature trees, a wealth of colourful plants and several seating areas for enjoying the sun at various times of the day.

In terms of alfresco entertaining, the summerhouse is ideal as it’s equipped with power and light, with lovely views over the garden.

The garden was a labour of love for Caron and Paul.

“We have enjoyed developing the garden so that there is somewhere nice to sit at any time of day, and a summerhouse so even on chillier days we can make the most of our location,” says Caron.

“The Orchard is in an ideal spot for seeing wildlife: red squirrels, roe deer, woodpeckers and pheasants are regular visitors and we have enjoyed watching the new fawns and pheasant chicks grow.”

The summerhouse is the perfect retreat. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Soak up the sunshine in this amazing outdoor area. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Wonderful woodland walks on the doorstep

With breathtaking walks on the doorstep, Paul says the property is ideal for those who like to keep active.

“The woods next to The Orchard are popular for runners and dog walkers and they include interesting buildings – such as the Icehouse – dating back to the time of Duff House,” says Paul.

“The stunning Bridge of Alvah is a couple of miles away and is a beautiful spot to walk to and a favourite with our visitors.”

Although sad to be leaving their wonderful home, the couple know it’s time to let someone else enjoy The Orchard.

“We are both retired and feel that the time has come to downsize and pass The Orchard on to a new set of owners,” says Caron.

“It would definitely make a great family home but as it was previously a busy Bed & Breakfast maybe someone will want to run it as a business again.”

The Orchard, Duff House Grounds, Banff, is on the market for offers over £500,000.

To arrange a viewing phone Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01467 629300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation