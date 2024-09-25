Aberdeen racing driver puts ‘superb’ home on the market for £740,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen racing driver puts ‘superb’ home on the market for £740,000

Glynn Geddie's five-bedroom Kinellar abode promises "a perfect blend of old and new".

By Graham Fleming
The property was recently put on the market. Image: Savills
The property was recently put on the market. Image: Savills

The home of Aberdeen racing driver Glynn Geddie has gone on the market for a six-figure fee.

Balbrogie Cottage in Kinellar has recently been listed for offers over £740,000 by estate agents Savills.

The five-bedroom Aberdeenshire abode promises potential buyers “a perfect blend where old meets new”.

The property has been listed for £740,000. Image: Savills
Does this Kinellar abode strike your fancy? Image: Savills

Three bathrooms, “private and sheltered gardens” as well as a “delightful detached garden room” is also advertised.

The house belonged to former British GT champion, Geddie.

The house’s impressive kitchen. Image: Savills
There are three spacious living areas in the property. Image: Savills
A spiral staircase leads to the first floor of the property. Image: Savills

Geddie last competed in the 2021 British Touring Car Championship, after an early career in grand touring cars starting in 2010.

Now his six-figure abode is up for sale, for potential buyers interested in a property in the north east.

The property descriptions reads: “Create a superb home with a focus on entertaining.

One of Balbrogie Cottage’s bathrooms. Image: Savills
The property features a stone fireplace. Image: Savills

“Of stone construction with a slate roof, the external façade incorporates roughcast and feature blockwork.

“All three reception rooms and the kitchen allow access onto the impressive and substantial rear terrace.”

Impressive former home of driver Glynn Geddie for sale

Inside, a grand door and side windows open into a spacious reception hallway.

It leads to a guest bedroom with excellent views over the property’s rear garden with four storage cupboards and an en-suite bathroom.

Also on the ground floor is an “informal lounge space” with tiled walls and fireplace.

The driveway. Image: Savills

Next door, there is the property’s impressive kitchen.

Fitted in a “contemporary” style, there is an abundance of storage space with floor to ceiling cabinets. An island also provides a top and worksurfaces which are finished in polished granite.

Patio doors then lead out onto the impressive rear terrace.

The outdoor patio area. Image: Savills

A turned corner spiral staircase leads up to a gallery landing with patio door to the balcony.

Upstairs are the property’s bedrooms with the master providing “sumptuous and “spacious” en-suite bathroom alongside double wardrobes.

Driveway gates enclose an extensive brick driveway, turning and parking area. Meanwhile, a generous garden space is bounded by masonry walls, hedging and timber fencing.

Balbrogie Cottage is listed with Savills for £740,000.

