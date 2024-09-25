Aberdeen racing driver puts ‘superb’ home on the market for £740,000

The home of Aberdeen racing driver Glynn Geddie has gone on the market for a six-figure fee.

Balbrogie Cottage in Kinellar has recently been listed for offers over £740,000 by estate agents Savills.

The five-bedroom Aberdeenshire abode promises potential buyers “a perfect blend where old meets new”.

Three bathrooms, “private and sheltered gardens” as well as a “delightful detached garden room” is also advertised.

The house belonged to former British GT champion, Geddie.

Geddie last competed in the 2021 British Touring Car Championship, after an early career in grand touring cars starting in 2010.

Now his six-figure abode is up for sale, for potential buyers interested in a property in the north east.

The property descriptions reads: “Create a superb home with a focus on entertaining.

“Of stone construction with a slate roof, the external façade incorporates roughcast and feature blockwork.

“All three reception rooms and the kitchen allow access onto the impressive and substantial rear terrace.”

Impressive former home of driver Glynn Geddie for sale

Inside, a grand door and side windows open into a spacious reception hallway.

It leads to a guest bedroom with excellent views over the property’s rear garden with four storage cupboards and an en-suite bathroom.

Also on the ground floor is an “informal lounge space” with tiled walls and fireplace.

Next door, there is the property’s impressive kitchen.

Fitted in a “contemporary” style, there is an abundance of storage space with floor to ceiling cabinets. An island also provides a top and worksurfaces which are finished in polished granite.

Patio doors then lead out onto the impressive rear terrace.

A turned corner spiral staircase leads up to a gallery landing with patio door to the balcony.

Upstairs are the property’s bedrooms with the master providing “sumptuous and “spacious” en-suite bathroom alongside double wardrobes.

Driveway gates enclose an extensive brick driveway, turning and parking area. Meanwhile, a generous garden space is bounded by masonry walls, hedging and timber fencing.

Balbrogie Cottage is listed with Savills for £740,000.