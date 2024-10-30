Rare beachfront apartment near Oban goes on sale

A stunning home that overlooks the popular Ganavan Sands in Oban is on the market for £350,000.

The ground floor two-bedroomed flat has unrivalled panoramic sea views.

8B Ganavan Sands is being marketed by Fiuran Property.

The modern apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as an open-plan kitchen, living room and dining room.

Beautiful Ganavan Sands apartment for sale near Oban

Aside from it being a top-notch property, a new owner will have the white sands of Ganavan on their doorstep.

With it, they will be able to watch the sun and rain roll in from the skies in an unparalleled 360-degree view across the Firth of Lorne.

The house was built on land near an area that once played host to a bandstand.

Across the Ganavan Sands car park, there is a popular shinty pitch.

Around the headland, there is a Labyrinth made of stones and walks taking visitors along the brought coastal path to Dunstaffnage.

There is a walking and cycling route on the doorstep of the Ganavan Sands apartment.

The property is only two miles from Oban and a public service bus visits the beach during the day.

Dougie Dan’s – a local burger and ice cream van – is situated nearby.

The van is often open throughout the summer months, and he serves up hot drinks in the winter.

There is also plenty of parking for your vehicle outside the main entrance to the property.

Interesting link to military history

Ganavan Sands has a significant military history and a variety of other historical connections.

Ganavan Sands was a vital World War II base for Sunderland flying boats.

It was used for training exercises and as a staging area for amphibious assaults.

The area has many former World War II sites, including a Flying Boat Maintenance Unit, a Royal Navy Signal Station, and a gun battery.

The name Ganavan means “white sands” in Gaelic.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.