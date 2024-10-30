Rare beachfront apartment near Oban goes on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Rare beachfront apartment near Oban goes on sale

The two-bedroom property at Ganavan Sands has panoramic views over Mull and Lismore.

By Louise Glen
The ground floor flat has direct access to the beach. Image: Supplied by Fiuran.
The ground floor flat has direct access to the beach. Image: Supplied by Fiuran.

A stunning home that overlooks the popular Ganavan Sands in Oban is on the market for £350,000.

The ground floor two-bedroomed flat has unrivalled panoramic sea views.

8B Ganavan Sands is being marketed by Fiuran Property.

8B Ganavan Sands near Oban property for sale.
8B Ganavan Sands has two bedrooms. Image: Fiuran.

The modern apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as an open-plan kitchen, living room and dining room.

Beautiful Ganavan Sands apartment for sale near Oban

Although on the popular Ganavan Sands beach it is only two miles to nearby Oban. Image: Fiuran.

Aside from it being a top-notch property, a new owner will have the white sands of Ganavan on their doorstep.

With it, they will be able to watch the sun and rain roll in from the skies in an unparalleled 360-degree view across the Firth of Lorne.

The house was built on land near an area that once played host to a bandstand.

The house has an open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen. Image: Fiuran.

Across the Ganavan Sands car park, there is a popular shinty pitch.

Around the headland, there is a Labyrinth made of stones and walks taking visitors along the brought coastal path to Dunstaffnage.

There is a walking and cycling route on the doorstep of the Ganavan Sands apartment.

The ground floor flat has direct access to the beachfront. Image: Fiuran.

The property is only two miles from Oban and a public service bus visits the beach during the day.

Dougie Dan’s – a local burger and ice cream van – is situated nearby.

The van is often open throughout the summer months, and he serves up hot drinks in the winter.

There is also plenty of parking for your vehicle outside the main entrance to the property.

Interesting link to military history

Ganavan Sands has a significant military history and a variety of other historical connections.

The house has panoramic beach views over to the inner Hebridean islands of Lismore and Mull. Image: Fiuran.

Ganavan Sands was a vital World War II base for Sunderland flying boats.

It was used for training exercises and as a staging area for amphibious assaults.

The area has many former World War II sites, including a Flying Boat Maintenance Unit, a Royal Navy Signal Station, and a gun battery.

The name Ganavan means “white sands” in Gaelic.

Ganavan Sands apartment near Oban. Property for sale.
A rare opportunity to buy 8B Ganavan Sands in Oban. Image: Fiuran.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

More from Property

Three pictures stitched together of vacant sites in Inverness
Abandoned Inverness: The 10 sites that could change the face of the city
The four-bedroom home is on the market. Image: Bell Ingram
Beautiful log home near Inverness hits the market for almost £1 million
Grand villa in Inverness
Grand villa with modern extension close to the River Ness for sale
2 The Chanonry is on the market. Image: Galbraith.
Charming period home on Aberdeen's oldest street hits the market for £460,000
Nigel and Amanda Tiddy have embraced everything about their major renovation project.
Nigel and Amanda restore Victorian home near Elgin back to its former glory
Number 429 North Deeside Road has an amazing garden set over three levels.
Milltimber home boasts Dee Valley views and its own putting green
Thurso Maisonette for sale
Rare historic five-bedroom maisonette at the heart of Thurso on sale for a bargain…
Allangrange estate on the Black Isle with its white walled facade.
Incredible 11-bedroom Black Isle mansion with supercar garage and helipad on sale for £5.2m
couple with two children enter their new home in Aberdeenshire
Don’t miss this great offer to buy a new build home in Aberdeenshire!
With a range of tailor-made offers and high-specification finishes, these new homes in Kinion Heights are perfect for upsizers, downsizers and anyone looking for a fresh start.
New homes in Kinion Heights are ready for you to move in this autumn

Conversation