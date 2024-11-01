Aberdeen property renovation results in charming open-plan home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen property renovation results in charming open-plan home

Number 123 Gray Street in Aberdeen is on the market after being beautifully renovated and modernised to a very high standard and is in move-in condition.

Number 123 Gray Street sits on a tree-lined street in Aberdeen.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Situated on a tree-lined street in a sought-after area of Aberdeen, 123 Gray Street has been beautifully renovated to a very high standard.

This three-bedroom detached home is fresh and modernised throughout, while retaining its traditional charm and is in excellent, move-in condition.

It is situated in a conservation area, just off Great Western Road, and is within walking distance of many amenities, including shops, cafes and Hammerton Delicatessen.

It’s also a five-minute drive away from the city centre.

The open-plan dining area with doors to the outside space.

Alison and Daniel Smith have lived at number 123 since May 2017, with its location and garden being especially appealing.

Alison explained: “We purchased the property as we loved the prospect of buying a house that was a project that we could design to our own style.

“It was in such a good location near where we work and had a huge garden which was important for us as we like being outside in the summer.

Alison and Daniel Smith have completely renovated 123 Gray Street.

“When we purchased the house it had a 1970s style throughout which we have modernised.

“We updated the kitchen and bathroom and changed the layout so we have open-plan living to the rear of the property.

“To give better access to the garden we put in patio doors. We also converted the loft space to make a third bedroom with insulation.

The staircase was central to the remodelling of the property.

Aberdeen property renovation was a real labour of love

“The original staircase, situated in a kitchen cupboard, was removed and a new central set of stairs was placed in the house.

“We inserted numerous Velux windows in the roof, which flood the house with light. We have also updated the electrics and plumbing and built a large patio at the bottom of the garden.

“I think the most beautiful part of our home is the central staircase. It sits in the heart of our open-plan space and allows the light to flood the whole house.

The attractive living room is flooded with natural light.

“We were lucky to have a fantastic joiner, Neil Henderson, who helped create the space during Covid.

“The house is so close to town, our work, good schools and Duthie Park. There are many cafes close by and we can walk into town to bars and restaurants.

“I love that our home is so light and bright. Even on the darkest days the Velux windows let in so much light it feels so warm and inviting.

“The open-plan space has become a central hub for us be together as a family.

The open-plan space at 123 Gray Street.

Open-plan layout and ‘fantastic location’

“The location is also fantastic, as a new mum I have spent many days walking along the railway line to Duthie Park.

“I think the property would suit a young couple starting a family or people who would potentially like to downsize their home.

“The renovation was a labour of love. When we started I thought, ‘what have we done taking on such a big project?’ and wondered if we’d ever manage to complete it, particularly with all the setbacks during Covid.

“I do love what we managed to achieve though and would definitely do it again in a heartbeat.”

A freshly decorated bedroom with traditional bay window.

Taking a tour around the property, there is a pleasant entrance hall and a lounge to the rear with large floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for lots of natural light.

The open-plan dining kitchen has been fitted with Shaker-style units and modern integrated appliances.

Bespoke oak and glass staircase

The master bedroom is to the front of the property and features a pretty bay window and wall-to-wall built-in storage.

There is a second large double bedroom which could alternatively be used as an additional reception room.

The kitchen with Shaker-style units and integrated appliances.

The attractive tiled bathroom has a rainfall shower and a modern white three-piece suite.

Moving upstairs, via the bespoke oak and glass staircase, there is a further double bedroom with ample space for storage furniture.

Outside, there is a gated driveway and a well-maintained front garden.

The large patio area in the back garden.

The fully-enclosed back garden offers a lot of privacy as it isn’t overlooked by other homes.

There is a pleasant patio area. Access is from either side of the house or through French doors.

There is gas central heating and double glazing throughout the property.

123 Gray Street is on the market at price over £300,000 with Aberdein Considine (Ref: 429063) and is on the aspc website.

The back garden is fully-enclosed.

Read more: Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

