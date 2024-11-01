Aberdeen property renovation results in charming open-plan home

Situated on a tree-lined street in a sought-after area of Aberdeen, 123 Gray Street has been beautifully renovated to a very high standard.

This three-bedroom detached home is fresh and modernised throughout, while retaining its traditional charm and is in excellent, move-in condition.

It is situated in a conservation area, just off Great Western Road, and is within walking distance of many amenities, including shops, cafes and Hammerton Delicatessen.

It’s also a five-minute drive away from the city centre.

Alison and Daniel Smith have lived at number 123 since May 2017, with its location and garden being especially appealing.

Alison explained: “We purchased the property as we loved the prospect of buying a house that was a project that we could design to our own style.

“It was in such a good location near where we work and had a huge garden which was important for us as we like being outside in the summer.

“When we purchased the house it had a 1970s style throughout which we have modernised.

“We updated the kitchen and bathroom and changed the layout so we have open-plan living to the rear of the property.

“To give better access to the garden we put in patio doors. We also converted the loft space to make a third bedroom with insulation.

Aberdeen property renovation was a real labour of love

“The original staircase, situated in a kitchen cupboard, was removed and a new central set of stairs was placed in the house.

“We inserted numerous Velux windows in the roof, which flood the house with light. We have also updated the electrics and plumbing and built a large patio at the bottom of the garden.

“I think the most beautiful part of our home is the central staircase. It sits in the heart of our open-plan space and allows the light to flood the whole house.

“We were lucky to have a fantastic joiner, Neil Henderson, who helped create the space during Covid.

“The house is so close to town, our work, good schools and Duthie Park. There are many cafes close by and we can walk into town to bars and restaurants.

“I love that our home is so light and bright. Even on the darkest days the Velux windows let in so much light it feels so warm and inviting.

“The open-plan space has become a central hub for us be together as a family.

Open-plan layout and ‘fantastic location’

“The location is also fantastic, as a new mum I have spent many days walking along the railway line to Duthie Park.

“I think the property would suit a young couple starting a family or people who would potentially like to downsize their home.

“The renovation was a labour of love. When we started I thought, ‘what have we done taking on such a big project?’ and wondered if we’d ever manage to complete it, particularly with all the setbacks during Covid.

“I do love what we managed to achieve though and would definitely do it again in a heartbeat.”

Taking a tour around the property, there is a pleasant entrance hall and a lounge to the rear with large floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for lots of natural light.

The open-plan dining kitchen has been fitted with Shaker-style units and modern integrated appliances.

Bespoke oak and glass staircase

The master bedroom is to the front of the property and features a pretty bay window and wall-to-wall built-in storage.

There is a second large double bedroom which could alternatively be used as an additional reception room.

The attractive tiled bathroom has a rainfall shower and a modern white three-piece suite.

Moving upstairs, via the bespoke oak and glass staircase, there is a further double bedroom with ample space for storage furniture.

Outside, there is a gated driveway and a well-maintained front garden.

The fully-enclosed back garden offers a lot of privacy as it isn’t overlooked by other homes.

There is a pleasant patio area. Access is from either side of the house or through French doors.

There is gas central heating and double glazing throughout the property.

123 Gray Street is on the market at price over £300,000 with Aberdein Considine (Ref: 429063) and is on the aspc website.

