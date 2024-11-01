North Coast 500 visitors asked to sign pledge to not speed or litter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

North Coast 500 visitors asked to sign pledge to not speed or litter

The organisers are also appealing to Highland Council to support its new initiative.

By Alex Banks
North Coast 500 Ltd has launched a new visitor pledge.
North Coast 500 Ltd has launched a new visitor pledge.

A Beauly holiday park owner believes a new North Coast 500 (NC500) initiative can ensure people “won’t ruin the beauty they travel all this way to see”.

Alan Hogan of Beauly Holiday Park believes educating visitors to the north can protect local communities.

The marketing firm behind the 516-mile route, North Coast 500 Ltd, has created a new visitor pledge.

It wants tourists to respect the environment, support and engage with local communities and promote responsible tourism.

The new pledge also highlights better waste disposal and adhering to rural speed limits following an increased number of offences.

More than 250 people have already signed the pledge.

Sustained growth for Highland route

From Mr Hogan’s point of view, he said for every pound someone spends at his business they will spend another in Beauly.

Having lived in the Highlands all of his life, he sees many benefits to the NC500.

Mr Hogan, whose holiday park has 85 pitches, said: “I’m always keen to see it grow, but in a sustained manner.

“Locals aren’t worried about visitors, but they care when visitors don’t and aren’t respectful to the area.

Campervans on busy road
Campervans and motorhomes on the North Coast 500.

“The vast majority of people will listen because they care about the beauty they’ve come to see.

“A certain percentage won’t and it’s a shame because you risk being tarred with the same brush as them.

“What I want is for visitors to take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints and kill nothing but time.”

North Coast 500 Ltd writes letter to Highland councillors over pledge

North Coast 500 Ltd chair David Hughes believes the pledge can help to protect the region for future generations.

He said: “The North Coast 500 is an iconic route that showcases the very best of Scotland’s natural beauty, but with that privilege comes responsibility.

“The visitor pledge is our way of ensuring that everyone who visits this unique region understands their role in protecting it for now and for future generations.”

Mr Hughes has also written a letter to Highland Council asking for its support on the new initiative.

In his letter to councillors, he said: “Contrary to popular belief, the NC500 was not dreamt up by a collection of businesses.

“The aim being to encourage more visitors to travel north of the Inverness bottleneck, boosting local economies in the process.

Achmelvich beach in Caithness. Image: North Coast 500 Ltd

“It has stimulated local economies and done a great deal of good, but it is also associated with some well-publicised problems.

“Many centred on campervans and the behaviour of a small minority of ‘wild campers’.

“These problems are not unique to the north Highlands but the burden they place on the environment and on residents in small, fragile communities in our area can be
significant.

“We are attempting to modify visitor behaviour with this new pledge initiative.”

More from Local Business

Keenan Recycling managing director Grant Keenan with his wife, Claire, the Aberdeen firm's collections director.
Aberdeen waste management firm acquired in multi-million-pound deal
James Watt says businesses must find new ways to break the status quo as he reacts to the Budget. Photo: Paul Glendell,
Brewdog founder James Watt says Labour budget a 'bitter pill' for entrepreneurs
Jailhouse will be one of the buildings demolished.. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson design team
Going, going, gone! Timeline revealed to start work to demolish iconic Jailhouse, Newmarket bar…
International School of Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
How will Budget’s 20% VAT hike impact Aberdeen private schools?
7
The former Union Street bank in Inverness which is up for sale
Historic Inverness bank building put up for sale for £370,000
Allan Henderson, director of The McGinty's Group.
Aberdeen hospitality boss warns of closures after budget tax hikes
The terrace of refurbished units in Dyce, 1-8 Woodlands Road, is in the centre of this aerial photograph.
Aberdeen industrial site which was 'derelict' now fully-let following 15-month transformation
Three pictures stitched together of vacant sites in Inverness
Abandoned Inverness: The 10 sites that could change the face of the city
Stuart and Natalie Thorpe are the new owners of Inverness Dog Daycare, which was formerly known as Playful Paws. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness Dog Daycare's owners put love of animals over a more lucrative career
Opportunity North East (ONE) chief executive Jennifer Craw, Novabiotics founder and chief executive Deborah O'Neil, deputy first minister Kate Forbes, and Sir Ian Wood, chairman of ONE. Image: Opportunity North East
Aberdeen's £40 million One BioHub announces biotech firm as new tenant

Conversation