Stunning ‘substantial detached period villa’ guest house in Fort William hits the market

A 15-bedroom guest house dating from around 1900 has hit the market in Fort William.

Ben View Guest House is on sale for offers over £460,000.

The detached property is set in large garden grounds and is within walking distance from the town centre.

It has 15 bedrooms, 10 en-suite, and includes private family accommodation.

The original period villa was turned into a guest house after extensive refurbishment by the present owner.

Inside there are two dining rooms, two lounges, a reception area and both a residential and commercial kitchen.

Once inside, the entrance vestibule leads to an ample, bright reception area.

The reception area has a cosy lounge space, an open fire, and an imposing staircase with a wooden bannister.

There is also a dual-aspect resident’s lounge, a large resident’s dining room, a commercial kitchen with a utility area, a shower room and a cloakroom.

The ground floor is completed with three bedrooms – one en-suite – plus a private family dining room, lounge and kitchen.

Meanwhile, the upper level is home to twelve lovely bedrooms, nine of which are en-suite, and bathroom facilities.

Estate agents MacPhee And Partners say the “substantial detached period villa” could be reinstated as a bed and breakfast or even a family home.

The listing reads: “Due to the flexible nature of the property, Ben View could potentially be adapted for a variety of uses such as reinstating the bed & breakfast business or creating self-catering units within a family home, subject to the necessary planning permissions.”