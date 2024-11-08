Stunning ‘substantial detached period villa’ guest house in Fort William hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning ‘substantial detached period villa’ guest house in Fort William hits the market

Ben View Guest House is set within large garden grounds and is a short walk to the town centre.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Ben View Guest House
Ben View Guest House is for sale for £460,000. Image: MacPhee And Partners

A 15-bedroom guest house dating from around 1900 has hit the market in Fort William.

Ben View Guest House is on sale for offers over £460,000.

The detached property is set in large garden grounds and is within walking distance from the town centre.

It has 15 bedrooms, 10 en-suite, and includes private family accommodation.

The property benefits from large garden grounds. Image: MacPhee And Partners
The original period villa was turned into a guest house after extensive refurbishment by the present owner.

Inside there are two dining rooms, two lounges, a reception area and both a residential and commercial kitchen.

The large reception area leads to extensive ground floor. Image: MacPhee And Partners
There are two lounges within the bottom floor. Image: MacPhee And Partners
Once inside, the entrance vestibule leads to an ample, bright reception area.

 

The reception area has a cosy lounge space, an open fire, and an imposing staircase with a wooden bannister.

There is also a dual-aspect resident’s lounge, a large resident’s dining room, a commercial kitchen with a utility area, a shower room and a cloakroom.

The large guest house enjoys two dining rooms. Image: MacPhee And Partners
Both lounges have views to the garden grounds. Image: MacPhee And Partners
The house has two kitchens. Image: MacPhee And Partners
10 bedrooms are en-suite. Image: MacPhee And Partners
The ground floor is completed with three bedrooms – one en-suite – plus a private family dining room, lounge and kitchen.

 

Meanwhile, the upper level is home to twelve lovely bedrooms, nine of which are en-suite, and bathroom facilities.

Estate agents MacPhee And Partners say the “substantial detached period villa” could be reinstated as a bed and breakfast or even a family home.

The listing reads: “Due to the flexible nature of the property, Ben View could potentially be adapted for a variety of uses such as reinstating the bed & breakfast business or creating self-catering units within a family home, subject to the necessary planning permissions.”

