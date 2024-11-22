Fans of the great outdoors will love this beautiful Braemar home on the market for £425,000

Live your best countryside life in this breathtakingly beautiful Braemar bolthole.

Exuding stylish Scandi vibes, the charming four-bedroom property has been home to Stephanie Hodgson and Charlotte Cunningham for the past eight years.

From the spacious accommodation and the amazing garden to the wonderful views of the hills and vibrant village life, Stephanie and Charlotte have loved everything about their new-build home.

“Initially we were looking at a more traditional house, but the style of it and the street really attracted us,” says Stephanie.

“It has an almost Scandi feel to it with the use of different materials including wood cladding and harling.

“Also, the street has a lovely sense of community and the views of Morrone at the back are incredible.”

Stunning Scandi-style Braemar home…

Striking from the outside, the modern home is even more impressive inside where a bright hallway leads through to an attractive lounge.

Spanning the full length of the property, the lounge is the perfect place to switch off and relax.

During the summer, the patio doors in the lounge can be thrown open to the beautiful garden while during the winter the wood burner keeps the space warm and cosy.

Beautiful Braemar home perfect for parties…

And when it comes to entertaining, this property is made for soirees as there is contemporary open plan kitchen/dining area with superb storage space together with an array of integrated appliances.

“The house is the perfect place for entertaining with the dining kitchen and large living room,” says Stephanie.

“We both love having our friends and family to stay to show off the area.

“We’ve had some lovely parties with neighbours over the years and have enjoyed having our families and friends visit regularly.”

‘The home has a lovely light and airy feel’

Upstairs, there are four fantastic bedrooms including the sumptuous master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

Meanwhile the third bedroom is currently used as a home gym and the fourth bedroom could be used as a study/office.

Completing the upper floor is a modern family bathroom.

‘There’s plenty of room for guests’

With such spacious and flexible accommodation, Stephanie says the property, which also has an integral garage, would suit a variety of buyers.

“We think the house has a lovely light and airy feel and flows well throughout,” says Stephanie.

“There’s plenty room for guests, but it doesn’t feel too big for two.

“The rooms are well proportioned and comfortable.

“It would make an ideal family home, a sought-after holiday home, or it would suit a couple who enjoy the great outdoors and entertaining.”

Garden with sauna and ice bath

Outside, the fully enclosed back garden is an alfresco retreat.

From the lawn and a patio area to the sauna and ice bath, the garden really does have it all.

“Charlotte has worked her green-fingered magic in the back garden by adding the trees and plants,” says Stephanie.

“We also had the patio extended and put in the chuckie border to bring a bit of life and style to it.

“The garden is fantastic in the summer as there is sunshine from morning until early evening, and the house keeps us warm and cosy in the winter.”

And what about the location?

In terms of location, the Braemar home would suit those who love the great outdoors.

“Having direct access to the hills for hiking, cycling, mountain biking, running, and skiing has certainly been a highlight,” says Stephanie.

“Add in the welcoming feel of the village, with plenty of opportunities to be involved in the community, it really is an idyllic place to live.

“Also, the house is located within easy walking distance to the shops, cafes, pubs, and restaurants in Braemar village.”

‘Braemar is a special place to be’

Asked what they’ll miss most about their home, Stephanie says: “The space and the garden with the views of the hills will be the biggest miss.

“We feel so lucky to have been able to step out the door and be in the hills almost instantly.

“Braemar itself is such a special place to be.

“Add in the splendour of the Fife Arms as a focal point, it really adds to the magic of the village.

“There’s no wonder it’s such a sought-after holiday destination, we just feel so fortunate to have been able to call it home the last eight years.”

19 Canmore Road, Braemar, is on the market for offers over £425,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie and Co on 01339 755535 or check out the website aspc.co.uk