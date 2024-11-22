Fans of the great outdoors will love this beautiful Braemar home on the market for £425,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Fans of the great outdoors will love this beautiful Braemar home on the market for £425,000

If you've ever dreamed of living in the countryside then this Scandi-style property is sure to appeal.

By Rosemary Lowne
This striking Braemar home has a Scandi feel to it.
This striking Braemar home oozes Scandi vibes. Image: Laurie and Co

Live your best countryside life in this breathtakingly beautiful Braemar bolthole.

Exuding stylish Scandi vibes, the charming four-bedroom property has been home to Stephanie Hodgson and Charlotte Cunningham for the past eight years.

From the spacious accommodation and the amazing garden to the wonderful views of the hills and vibrant village life, Stephanie and Charlotte have loved everything about their new-build home.

“Initially we were looking at a more traditional house, but the style of it and the street really attracted us,” says Stephanie.

“It has an almost Scandi feel to it with the use of different materials including wood cladding and harling.

“Also, the street has a lovely sense of community and the views of Morrone at the back are incredible.”

Charlotte Cunningham, left, and Stephanie Hodgson, say they have enjoyed everything about their beautiful Braemar home. Image: Stephanie Hodgson.
This striking Braemar home has a Scandi feel to it.
First impressions are excellent. Image: Laurie and Co

Stunning Scandi-style Braemar home…

Striking from the outside, the modern home is even more impressive inside where a bright hallway leads through to an attractive lounge.

Spanning the full length of the property, the lounge is the perfect place to switch off and relax.

During the summer, the patio doors in the lounge can be thrown open to the beautiful garden while during the winter the wood burner keeps the space warm and cosy.

Imagine settling down for the evening with a glass of wine in front of the wood burner. Laurie and Co
There’s plenty of room for all the family in this stylish and spacious lounge. Image: Laurie and Co

Beautiful Braemar home perfect for parties…

And when it comes to entertaining, this property is made for soirees as there is contemporary open plan kitchen/dining area with superb storage space together with an array of integrated appliances.

“The house is the perfect place for entertaining with the dining kitchen and large living room,” says Stephanie.

“We both love having our friends and family to stay to show off the area.

“We’ve had some lovely parties with neighbours over the years and have enjoyed having our families and friends visit regularly.”

Entertaining is fun in this attractive open plan kitchen/diner. Image: Laurie and Co
Cook in style in this contemporary kitchen. Image: Laurie and Co

‘The home has a lovely light and airy feel’

Upstairs, there are four fantastic bedrooms including the sumptuous master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

Meanwhile the third bedroom is currently used as a home gym and the fourth bedroom could be used as a study/office.

Completing the upper floor is a modern family bathroom.

It’s impossible not to wake up feeling refreshed after a night’s sleep in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Laurie and Co
The bathrooms are overflowing with style. Image: Laurie and Co

‘There’s plenty of room for guests’

With such spacious and flexible accommodation, Stephanie says the property, which also has an integral garage, would suit a variety of buyers.

“We think the house has a lovely light and airy feel and flows well throughout,” says Stephanie.

“There’s plenty room for guests, but it doesn’t feel too big for two.

“The rooms are well proportioned and comfortable.

“It would make an ideal family home, a sought-after holiday home, or it would suit a couple who enjoy the great outdoors and entertaining.”

Sweat away the stresses of the day in the home gym. Image: Laurie and Co
This home office space is sure to inspire. Image: Laurie and Co

Garden with sauna and ice bath

Outside, the fully enclosed back garden is an alfresco retreat.

From the lawn and a patio area to the sauna and ice bath, the garden really does have it all.

“Charlotte has worked her green-fingered magic in the back garden by adding the trees and plants,” says Stephanie.

“We also had the patio extended and put in the chuckie border to bring a bit of life and style to it.

“The garden is fantastic in the summer as there is sunshine from morning until early evening, and the house keeps us warm and cosy in the winter.”

Enjoy some hot and cold therapy in the sauna and ice bath. Image: Laurie and Co
Enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of the home sauna. Image: Laurie and Co

And what about the location?

In terms of location, the Braemar home would suit those who love the great outdoors.

“Having direct access to the hills for hiking, cycling, mountain biking, running, and skiing has certainly been a highlight,” says Stephanie.

“Add in the welcoming feel of the village, with plenty of opportunities to be involved in the community, it really is an idyllic place to live.

“Also, the house is located within easy walking distance to the shops, cafes, pubs, and restaurants in Braemar village.”

The garden can be enjoyed all year round. Image: Laurie and Co
Family barbecues can be savoured on the patio area. Image: Laurie and Co

‘Braemar is a special place to be’

Asked what they’ll miss most about their home, Stephanie says: “The space and the garden with the views of the hills will be the biggest miss.

“We feel so lucky to have been able to step out the door and be in the hills almost instantly.

“Braemar itself is such a special place to be.

“Add in the splendour of the Fife Arms as a focal point, it really adds to the magic of the village.

“There’s no wonder it’s such a sought-after holiday destination, we just feel so fortunate to have been able to call it home the last eight years.”

19 Canmore Road, Braemar, is on the market for offers over £425,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie and Co on 01339 755535 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

