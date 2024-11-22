Nelly Bo’s expands just two years after taking on challenge of biggest Elgin High Street shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Nelly Bo’s expands just two years after taking on challenge of biggest Elgin High Street shop

The business has also pledged to help customers cover the cost of parking during the Christmas season.

By David Mackay
Kerry Dean inside Nelly Bo's.
Kerry Dean believes she is filling a gap in the market for ladieswear. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

After taking on the challenge of one of the biggest empty units on Elgin High Street, Nelly Bo’s has expanded just two years after opening.

The ladieswear and lingerie boutique is in the large former Clarks shoe shop, which stretches over three floors.

Far from being daunted by taking on such a large property, owner Kerry Dean relished taking on the challenge.

She said: “It was very much go big or go home for us, because we needed the space.”

Exterior of Nelly Bo's looking down Elgin High Street.
Nelly Bo’s has a prime spot on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

After initially only opening on the ground floor, the store has now expanded into the first floor with an even bigger offering.

Gone are the bright pink walls of the former Clarks store and staffroom.

Kerry added: “I’m still excited about having the big building. It’s so important for us to use all the space though, because we’re paying for it.

“It means we’ve provided another shopping area in the town centre though.”

Why now for Nelly Bo’s expansion?

When Kerry opened Nelly Bo’s it was always with the intention of expanding into the upper floors of the former shoe shop.

This month she opened the doors to what she has christened The Dressing Room, featuring a new range of ladieswear.

Kerry Dean inside Nelly Bo's dressing room.
Kerry Dean is excited about the extra space inside the Dressing Room at Nelly Bo’s. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, she is in the process of renovating a former Clarks stockroom to become a one-to-one fitting room for women who have had a mastectomy.

Kerry said: “We’ve changed around the ground floor, moving the changing rooms up to the back just to create more space.

“I wanted to have completely new stuff upstairs. So the lingerie and nightwear is still downstairs and the ladies clothing is upstairs.

“I think there’s a bit of a gap in the market for something in the middle of the market.

Clothing inside Nelly Bo's.
There is a range of clothes inside the new space. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“There’s Alluring Boutique at the bridal shops for something high end and really nice but with M&Co and New Look disappearing there’s not really anything in the middle.

“It’s coming up to Christmas so there’s lots of party dresses in at the moment, but we also have nice cosy jumpers. We’ve deliberately kept it broad.”

How Nelly Bo’s is removing barrier of parking charges

With the Christmas season approaching, Nelly Bo’s is running promotions to entice locals to do their festive shopping with them in the town centre.

Among the initiatives are late night shopping to 8pm with fizz and chocolates on Thursday, December 12.

And there are also events from 5pm to 8pm on December 5 and 19, both Thursdays, aimed specifically at men looking for gift ideas.

Stairs on Harrow Inn Close.
The new shop can be accessed by stairs on Harrow Inn Close. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the shop has also pledged to refund the cost of parking for customers who spend in store if they provide a photo of their ticket.

Kerry said: “We don’t believe customers should have to pay to park when shopping.

“We thought about it to find a way of how we could help customers, just as a thank you for them shopping with us.”

